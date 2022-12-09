Read full article on original website
Kinetic donates $7,500 to hospital system’s flood relief foundation
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Internet service provider Kinetic donated $7,500 to the Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) Foundation Flood Relief Fund. Kinetic employees raised the money at the 16th Annual Golf-for-a-Cause Employee Scramble tournament at Kearney Hill Golf Links in August. “Five months after the devastating flooding, our Eastern Kentucky communities...
Lisa Collins honored at UK, Louisville women’s basketball game
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Former Kentucky women’s basketball star Lisa Collins died this past April, today family and friends gathered at Rupp to honor a basketball legend. Collins played High School basketball for Laurel County where she helped them win three state titles in the late seventies. The 1980...
Morehead State comes back versus ETSU
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - Morehead State and Eastern Tennessee State University went down the wire. The Eagles started the second half down nine, but rallied to make it a one point game with 20-seconds to go. Eagles Alex Gross got a bunny to go, followed by a Drew Thelwell layup,...
Kentucky pulls away from Yale 69-59
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - It wasn’t pretty early, but Kentucky pulled away from Yale late to get the win 69-59. Oscar Tshiebwe dominated with 28 points and 12 rebounds, leading all scorers and rebounders. Antonio Reeves and Sahvir Wheeler also finished in double figures with 10 points each. The...
Experts say holidays can have an impact on mental health
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In Kentucky alone, there are more than 700,000 adults living with a mental health condition, and nearly 40,000 Kentuckians between the ages 12 and 17 have depression. Child psychologist, Dr. Katherine Stone said it’s important for people to acknowledge these illnesses like we do physical illness....
Good Question: Why does the FAFSA require financial information from parents?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Today’s Good Question is about financial aid for college. Jennifer asks, “Why does my child need my financial information when filling out a FAFSA?”. The Free Application for Federal Student Aid is an important form for almost everyone planning to go to college. Along...
