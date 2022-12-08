ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Advocate

Anti-LGBTQ+ Billboard Upsets Queer-Friendly Virginia Neighborhood

The LGBTQ+ community and its allies in Virginia’s capital city are upset about an anti-LGBTQ+ billboard. The billboard looks like a Pride flag with text in front of it. “LGBTQ. What did Jesus say? What does the Bible really say?” it reads. The sign includes the URL of...
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia Mercury

Youngkin announces task force on troubled temporary detention order system

With state hospitals continuing to be strained by mental health patients in crisis, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Monday the creation of a task force to combat deficiencies in how Virginia handles individuals whom magistrates order to be held involuntarily for treatment.  Virginia’s current system “is bad for patients, care providers, families, and law enforcement who […] The post Youngkin announces task force on troubled temporary detention order system appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

Confederate monument set to be removed from Virginia capital

RICHMOND, Va. — Work to relocate Richmond's final city-owned Confederate monument should start this week after a judge refused a request to delay the removal of the statue of Gen. A.P. Hill from its prominent spot in Virginia's capital, an official said. Richmond Circuit Court Judge David Eugene Cheek...
RICHMOND, VA
newsnationnow.com

Virginia restaurant refuses service to Christian group

(NewsNation) — A restaurant in Richmond, Virginia, refused to serve the Family Foundation because it didn’t agree with the faith-based organization’s mission. Metzger Bar and Butchery released a statement saying in part, “Recently we refused service to a group — after the owners of Metzger found out it was a group of donors to a political organization that seeks to deprive women and LGBTQ+ persons of their basic human rights in Virginia. We have always refused service to anyone for making our staff uncomfortable or unsafe and this is the driving force behind our decision.”
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Parents of UVA shooting victim set to speak

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One month after three UVA student-athletes were gunned down on campus, the parents of one of the victims will speak out publicly later this week. The parents of D’Sean Perry plan to speak about their son for the first time at a news conference Thursday morning at 10:30.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Date set for special election for 4th District

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The special election to fill the 4th District House seat is set for Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued a writ of election on Monday declaring the date for the seat, which was previously held by Donald McEachin, who died in November. The last...
RICHMOND, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Virginia that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

White Christmas chances better than average this year for central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With less than two weeks to go until Christmas Day, those who are dreaming of a white Christmas across central Virginia have reason for optimism. It’s too early to key in on any specific storms that could bring snow (we have no snow chances in the 7 day forecast), but the weather pattern for the next two weeks looks more favorable than average for winter weather.
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy