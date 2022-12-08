Read full article on original website
Advocate
Anti-LGBTQ+ Billboard Upsets Queer-Friendly Virginia Neighborhood
The LGBTQ+ community and its allies in Virginia’s capital city are upset about an anti-LGBTQ+ billboard. The billboard looks like a Pride flag with text in front of it. “LGBTQ. What did Jesus say? What does the Bible really say?” it reads. The sign includes the URL of...
Youngkin announces task force on troubled temporary detention order system
With state hospitals continuing to be strained by mental health patients in crisis, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Monday the creation of a task force to combat deficiencies in how Virginia handles individuals whom magistrates order to be held involuntarily for treatment. Virginia’s current system “is bad for patients, care providers, families, and law enforcement who […] The post Youngkin announces task force on troubled temporary detention order system appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Confederate monument set to be removed from Virginia capital
RICHMOND, Va. — Work to relocate Richmond's final city-owned Confederate monument should start this week after a judge refused a request to delay the removal of the statue of Gen. A.P. Hill from its prominent spot in Virginia's capital, an official said. Richmond Circuit Court Judge David Eugene Cheek...
Richmond's final Confederate monument to be removed Monday
Work to relocate Richmond’s final city-owned Confederate monument should start this week after a judge refused a request to delay the removal of the statue of Gen. A.P. Hill.
Virginia restaurant refuses service to Christian group
(NewsNation) — A restaurant in Richmond, Virginia, refused to serve the Family Foundation because it didn’t agree with the faith-based organization’s mission. Metzger Bar and Butchery released a statement saying in part, “Recently we refused service to a group — after the owners of Metzger found out it was a group of donors to a political organization that seeks to deprive women and LGBTQ+ persons of their basic human rights in Virginia. We have always refused service to anyone for making our staff uncomfortable or unsafe and this is the driving force behind our decision.”
Youngkin sets special election to fill Rep. McEachin's seat
RICHMOND, Va. — (AP) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin set a special election for Feb. 21 to fill the 4th Congressional District seat of the late Democratic Rep. A. Donald McEachin, as the field of candidates seeking the post grew on Monday. An experienced state lawmaker was among...
He drove 8 hours to watch Confederate statue come down
"Now we can turn the page and focus on lifting more people up, becoming more inclusive, and creating a place where everyone belongs," Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said.
Parents of UVA shooting victim set to speak
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One month after three UVA student-athletes were gunned down on campus, the parents of one of the victims will speak out publicly later this week. The parents of D’Sean Perry plan to speak about their son for the first time at a news conference Thursday morning at 10:30.
Virginia to display first nativity scene in front of state capitol building
For the first time in memorable history, a nativity scene will be displayed in front of the Virginia State Capitol this holiday season.
Date set for special election for 4th District
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The special election to fill the 4th District House seat is set for Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued a writ of election on Monday declaring the date for the seat, which was previously held by Donald McEachin, who died in November. The last...
Surprising Virginia man who has grown beard for a good cause
For nearly the past five years, Brian Thompson has been growing out his beard, that he named “Petunia,” in order to raise money for Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.
Virginia restaurant refuses service to conservative religious group because of its views on abortion, LGBTQ issues
RICHMOND, Virginia — A restaurant in Virginia finds itself in caught the nation’s culture conflict after it canceled an event scheduled by a conservative religious group because of the organizations views on abortion and LGBTQ people. In a post on Facebook, the owners of Metzger Bar and Butchery...
Mayo Island finds a buyer
The largest piece of river-fronting land to hit the market in the city in recent years has found a buyer.
Christian group lambasts Virginia restaurant for 'stunning' service denial: 'Religious discrimination'
Victoria Cobb, president of the Family Foundation of Virginia, shared details about her organization's denied reservation on "The Faulkner Focus" Wednesday.
2 Cannabist dispensaries have opened in Virginia within the past 2 months
Columbia Care has opened two Cannabist medical marijuana dispensaries in Virginia within the past two months. The most recent grand opening occurred this week on Dec. 7 with Cannabist Williamsburg opening its doors at 409 Bypass Rd.
4 Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Virginia that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
Inmate killed in Virginia state prison
An inmate was killed in custody Sunday in what Virginia prison authorities believe was an attack by a fellow inmate.
Taps is played around the world. It was written in Virginia.
Berkeley Plantation in Charles City County was the site of the first Thanksgiving, home to President William Henry Harrison, and the birthplace of Taps.
When Torchy’s Tacos plans to open in Chesterfield
A Texas taqueria chain is taking a third bite out of the Richmond market. The fast-casual taco chain entered the Richmond market last year with leases in Carytown and Short Pump.
White Christmas chances better than average this year for central Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With less than two weeks to go until Christmas Day, those who are dreaming of a white Christmas across central Virginia have reason for optimism. It’s too early to key in on any specific storms that could bring snow (we have no snow chances in the 7 day forecast), but the weather pattern for the next two weeks looks more favorable than average for winter weather.
