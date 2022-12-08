(NewsNation) — A restaurant in Richmond, Virginia, refused to serve the Family Foundation because it didn’t agree with the faith-based organization’s mission. Metzger Bar and Butchery released a statement saying in part, “Recently we refused service to a group — after the owners of Metzger found out it was a group of donors to a political organization that seeks to deprive women and LGBTQ+ persons of their basic human rights in Virginia. We have always refused service to anyone for making our staff uncomfortable or unsafe and this is the driving force behind our decision.”

RICHMOND, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO