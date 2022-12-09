Read full article on original website
Federer awarded honorary Swiss Sports Award, receives standing ovation during presentation
Roger Federer was recently honoured during a ceremony in Zurich, Switzerland where he was given the honorary Swiss Sports Award for everything he did. Listing everything that Federer did would take too long so we're not going to do it. Most tennis fans are quite familiar with it and since he retired recently, tributes have been going his way. His country honoured him with the Swiss Sports Award with a ceremony in Zurich recently where he was warmly embraced.
Stosur hints at retiring again with doubles farewell at Australian Open
Sam Stosur has hinted at retiring from tennis fully with a doubles farewell at the Australian Open in a few weeks. The former player retired from singles last year at the Australian Open and it was a very emotional affair. She continued to play doubles throughout the year and recently competed for Australia at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals. She plans to play at the Australian Open but she's unsure if she'll actually continue playing after that:
Kyrgios shares photo with young Tsitsipas after doubles at Diriyah Tennis Cup: "How it started"
Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas played a doubles match together recently and they weren't that excited by it showing some cold body language during it. They lost the match but it was fairly close with two tiebreaks deciding it. Kyrgios and Tsitsipas both commented on the match before it but weren't so excited by it during it. Both showed a rather cold persona during the match barely interacting besides what was needed to effectively play the match.
Rising American Alycia Parks continues superb form with back-to-back WTA 125 titles
21-year-old Alycia Parks continued her stellar play indoors in Europe completing the clean sweep in the past two weeks winning both last week and this week. Both events were WTA 125 titles which is a fairly decent prize for Parks who was able to break into the top 100 with those triumphs. She now has an active 10-match winning streak. She was also able to win the doubles trophy with Zhang completing the double sweep of Angers as well. It's just been an amazing time for Parks who is positioning herself as an early breakout candidate for next year because her tennis has been so good.
Fritz believes Medvedev was 'better player' despite Diriyah Tennis Cup win: "I was very lucky to kind of just scrape out some of these big points"
Taylor Fritz admitted that Daniil Medvedev was the better player in the match despite him pulling out a win in two tie break that weren't that competitive. The match was competitive but the tiebreak were not with Fritz cruising in both. Medvedev simply lost focus in the crucial moments not playing well enough which was a trend in this match. He had nine break points in total but used none. Fritz had no break points but was able to win and after the match, he said:
Roddick lauds praise on Serena Williams and Federer: "They made a 23-year career seem normal"
Andy Roddick praised Roger Federer and Serena Williams for making a two-decade career in tennis seem like a normal thing when it's not. Tennis player are playing far longer now than they did twenty years ago and Andy Roddick knows that. He himself failed to have a very long career because it's simply not possible for everyone. Players like Federer and Serena Williams who end up having 20+ years in tennis are not the norm and the former number one praised them for what they did in their careers.
Serena Williams unlikely to return to tennis despite keeping door open according to Wozniacki
Former player Caroline Wozniacki doesn't feel Serena Williams will make a comeback to tennis despite the American player teasing it multiple times in the past weeks. Serena Williams effectively retired from tennis after her US Open exit but she's hinted and returning to playing a couple of times in the past weeks. Nobody really knows whether she will make a comeback or not but Wozniacki doesn't feel like she will as she explained during a segment on the Tennis Channel:
WTA Awards winners confirmed including Swiatek, Qinwen Zheng and Haddad-Maia
The WTA Awards have been announced with Swiatek, Zheng Haddad-Maia among the winners of the most prestigious yearly tennis awards. The nomination list was stacked with great players that demonstrated amazing tennis skill all year long and some of the winners were anticipated by many. As most people knew, Iga Swiatek did get crowned as the best player this year which earned her another accolade as she was declared the WTA Player of the year.
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga found it hard initially to let go from tennis: "It's true that it was a bit hard the first 2 months, but now it's fine"
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga found it quite hard to let go of tennis after his retirement earlier this year at Roland Garros but he's now in a good place after adjusting to it. Much of Tsonga's life revolved around tennis up until recently when he finally said goodbye to the sport in Paris. It was at Roland Garros with a solid showing against Casper Ruud who ended up being in the final a week later. It took some time for Tsonga to adjust to his new life particularly because he had so much free time compared to before:
Kim Clijsters feels 'very lucky' to play during same generation as Serena and Venus Williams, Capriati, Graf and Seles
Kim Clijsters has regrets about her career and that's nothing unusual as most players have but it's not the era in which she's playing because she feels very lucky to have shared the court with some legends. Clijsters played at a very strong time for WTA tennis facing many legendary...
Taylor Fritz wins 2022 Diriyah Tennis Cup
Taylor Fritz fought hard against Medvedev in the Diriyah Tennis Cup final and he was able to survive a very tricky affair that had him face nine break points in total. Fritz faced 9 break points in this match but he was able to save all of them while Medvedev did not face a single break point. How did he win? Well in two tiebreaks, fairly identical tiebreaks. Medvedev was the better player in this match for extended periods of time, especially in the first set where Fritz barely held on.
Tiafoe jokes with Fritz after Diriyah Tennis Cup $1m haul: "Let me get some of that bag bro"
Frances Tiafoe joked with Taylor Fritz on social media after the latter won the 2022 Tennis Diriyah Cup earning himself a huge 'bag' as his Davis Cup teammate called it. The Diriyah Tennis Cup assembled a pretty strong field for many reasons but nobody would really dispute that one million in prize for the winner was not a huge draw for most. Taylor Fritz ended up being the winner pocketing that money and Tiafoe joked with him on social media after the triumph.
Mouratoglou looks back on best of 2010's including Novak Djokovic's movement and Rafael Nadal's fighting spirit
Patrick Mouratoglou did somewhat of his own tennis rewind on Instagram as he picked the best players in various categories and skill sets from the last decade. The famous French coach who worked with Serena Williams, Simona Halep and most recently Holger Rune has observed many top players over the years thanks to many of them using his facilities in the South of France. One of the first players he mentioned in the video straight away was Novak Djokovic explaining that his backhand was the best on Tour.
"An Olympic medal, especially gold, is always a big wish" - Djokovic harbours main aspiration, looks to seal elusive gold medal in 2024
Novak Djokovic is still hopeful about getting a gold medal for Serbia with his next and probably last chance coming in Paris in 2024 when he'll be 38 years old. Novak Djokovic looked pretty good in Tokyo where many expected him to win the gold medal but he stumbled against eventual champion Alexander Zverev. It was an odd match where Djokovic cruised in the opening set but unexplainably collapsed in the next two to lose it. He never won gold for Serbia and it's still a huge wish for him:
2022 World Tennis League Schedule including Kyrgios v Djokovic, Swiatek, Zverev and Bouchard
The World Tennis League in Dubai is set to begin on December 19th and finish on December 24th with some big names attending like Djokovic, Kyrgios and WTA number one Swiatek. Tennis players preparing in the Gulf is a tale as old as time and most of the tennis elite spend the better part of December not far from Emirates. This is a new event that will feature four teams consisting of 18 players in total and they will go head-to-head. Teams are mixed with ATP players and WTA players playing together with the first day being December 19th.
Federer grew up idolising Michael Schumacher and Tiger Woods: "I always thought it was impossible to do that"
Roger Federer grew up idolising Schumacher and Tiger Woods because of the level of dominance they displayed in their sports and he thought it was impossible. It seemed impossible because very few players dominated any sport the way Federer did when he hit his peak. It took generational talents like Nadal and Djokovic to properly challenge him in what we now know as the golden era of tennis. Finding inspiration in Schumacher and Woods is not bad because they are truly some of the greatest to ever drive a racing car or hold a golf club.
Trevor Noah heaps praise on Federer: "You're a great ambassador for the sport of tennis and honestly, you're a great ambassador for human beings"
Roger Federer was a guest on the Daily Show with Trevor Noah and the host heaped praise on Federer for being a great ambassador for tennis among many other things. Federer recently retired from tennis but his role in the sport is not changing. Still, a crowd magnet wherever he goes, Federer is keen on promoting tennis around the world in his free time as he enjoys a more casual life. Noah and Federer have known each other for years as they both hail from South Africa.
Alcaraz wishes to emulate fellow World No.1 Swiatek: "I wish to be like her"
Carlos Alcaraz finished number one on the ATP side of things with Iga Swiatek finishing number one on the WTA side of things but the Spaniard wants to emulate her even further. Swiatek did many great things this year winning two grand slams and several other major trophies. Alcaraz won...
Two French players get life bans in latest ATP match-fixing scandal
Another match-fixing scandal has rocked the ATP as two top 500 players have been banned for life by the ITIA for their involvement in match-fixing. The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) issued a statement explaining that two French players have been banned from the sport forever due to match-fixing. It's one of the latest things that the ITIA had to address with plenty of work for them lately with several doping scandals, betting scandals and now match-fixing as well.
VIDEO: Billie Jean King, Rennae Stubbs and Kim Clijsters marvel at differently-abled tennis star's talents
Billie Jean King, Stubbs and Clijsters all were impressed with differently-abled tennis star's talent which he showed on the courts recently. The former legendary players were truly impressed by the display of amazing skill that captured the attention of many fans around the world. It was posted on Twitter by journalist Blair Henley who captioned the video:
