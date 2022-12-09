Taylor Fritz fought hard against Medvedev in the Diriyah Tennis Cup final and he was able to survive a very tricky affair that had him face nine break points in total. Fritz faced 9 break points in this match but he was able to save all of them while Medvedev did not face a single break point. How did he win? Well in two tiebreaks, fairly identical tiebreaks. Medvedev was the better player in this match for extended periods of time, especially in the first set where Fritz barely held on.

