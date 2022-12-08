ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fortune

The ‘great remote work mismatch’ is here: Workers are looking for WFH roles that are dwindling before their eyes￼

There are fewer remote work opportunities for job seekers looking for flexibility. We’ve gone through just about every narrative at this point: remote work is dead, it’s here to stay, it is the new normal. Whatever side of the argument you may be on, one thing stands true: Employers are offering fewer and fewer remote work opportunities even as demand for such work remains.
US News and World Report

Future of Work: Back to the Office

(Reuters) - Employers have been asking workers with increasing urgency this year to return to the office, while workers are demanding flexibility, creating a tussle that is yet to be resolved as 2022 draws to a close. Hybrid arrangements, where workers go into the office part of the week, have...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GOBankingRates

22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money ExpertsStimulus Checks: Mark These Dates on Your Calendar Now Some side jobs pay so well that you might even consider giving up your full-time job to have more time to dedicate to these gigs. It's...
Motley Fool

3 Social Security Changes Arriving in 2023

Social Security will look pretty different once the new year kicks in. It's important to be aware of changes to the program, even if you're nowhere close to collecting benefits. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
WGAU

How millions of missing workers are making do without a job

NEW YORK — Recession fears have mounted in recent weeks, as inflation continues to strain household budgets and the Federal Reserve appears set to raise interest rates and further slow the economy. As if blissfully unaware, however, the job market has thrived. Hiring last month exceeded expectations and defied...
The Hill

Workers are quitting these industries the most, new study shows

Story at a glance Using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, SmallPDF crafted a report breaking down the 10 industries losing the most workers. The study further proves that American workers are quitting their jobs at higher rates than in years prior.    The study found that the accommodation and food service industry…

