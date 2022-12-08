ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday

TUESDAY MORNING: Expect clouds and early morning fog Tuesday with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Our warm front continues to build in through the morning, increasing wind and temperatures. By midday, we’ll reach the lower 60s with a strong southeast wind between 10 and 20 mph. Gusts could reach 30 mph.
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Cloudy with drizzle Monday, then storms on Tuesday

MONDAY AFTERNOON: Clouds linger through the afternoon with perhaps a few sprinkles or areas of drizzle. Temperatures remain steady in the lower 50s. MONDAY NIGHT: Temperatures remain in the lower 50s through most of the night with a few spots in the upper 40s. Clouds remain thick with perhaps a few more showers Tuesday morning. Areas of fog will be possible Tuesday morning as well.
ARKANSAS STATE
WDSU

Mild Monday, severe storms possible Tuesday/Wednesday

Monday starts off nice, but a strong cold front will bring in a risk for possibly strong to severe storms Tuesday into Wednesday. There could be a little fog in the morning, but I don't think it's anything like the worst of the fog that slowed us all down this past Thursday morning. There aren't any advisories in effect, but low clouds and some fog are still possible.
LOUISIANA STATE
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Drying out on Sunday

TONIGHT: Rain will gradually move out of the area overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 40s. TOMORROW: Rain will exit the area earlier tomorrow morning. Sunday will be a cloudy and mild day with temperatures warming into the mid-50s. EXTENDED: Tuesday will bring us the chance for strong to...
ARKANSAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Big rigs topple in Texas as tornado watch is issued across three states

Multiple big rigs were toppled in Texas on Tuesday as tornadoes swept the northern part of the state, and tornado warnings were issued across Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. More than one 18-wheeler flipped over Interstate 20 near Weatherford in Parker County, according to local officials, a semi-truck was overturned in Decatur, and an orange semi crashed in the Dallas suburb of Grapevine.
TEXAS STATE
KHBS

Arkansas: Advice for driving in rainy weather

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Nobody likes to drive in heavy rain, but sometimes it's unavoidable. If you have to go out, here is some advice fromAAA and the AARP on the best ways to stay safe. Check your headlights ahead of time and make sure your tires are properly inflated....
ARKANSAS STATE
adastraradio.com

Dragons depart Monday for Little Rock

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson Community College football team departs for Little Rock, Arkansas and the NJCAA National Championship game on Monday morning. The public is invited to get together for a sendoff Monday morning. The team will depart from the Mull Family Football Complex and Stringer Fine Arts...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KYTV

Bikers are hitting the trails in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - There is now a new way for Arkansans and tourists to travel in the Natural State. The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced on Friday the official designation of the United States Bike Route (USBR) 80 through Arkansas. This marks the state’s first nationally recognized bicycle route according to a news release.
ARKANSAS STATE
outsidemagazine

A Man Fell to His Death on a Group Hike in Arkansas. The Tour Guide Was Found Guilty.

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. A Missouri man who led a 31-person hike on Arkansas’ Buffalo National River where one participant died in a fall will face criminal penalties for acting as a guide without a permit, a federal judge ruled last week.
HARRISON, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Parasites return to Southwest Arkansas fisheries as waters cool

Southwest Arkansas anglers are reporting red dots on the skin of some bass they’ve caught. Dylan Hann stresses that there’s no cause for alarm. He is Arkansas Game and Fish Commission fisheries supervisor for the region. “We have seen some bass with these spots ourselves during routine sampling...
ARKANSAS STATE

Community Policy