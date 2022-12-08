Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Positive News: Veteran Loses His U.S. Army Ring on Veteran's Day and Good Samaritan Finds the Rightful Owner on FacebookZack LoveConway, AR
Nostalgic photo from Little Rock released to the publicAdrian HolmanLittle Rock, AR
Holiday Bonus Payments Worth Between $500 and $5,000 - Are you Eligible?Aneka DuncanJacksonville, AR
Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in ArkansasLarry LeaseLittle Rock, AR
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday
TUESDAY MORNING: Expect clouds and early morning fog Tuesday with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Our warm front continues to build in through the morning, increasing wind and temperatures. By midday, we’ll reach the lower 60s with a strong southeast wind between 10 and 20 mph. Gusts could reach 30 mph.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain and storms are coming today. Stay Weather Aware
We have some fog and a few isolated showers this morning and temperatures are on the rise. Storms are expected this afternoon. Stay Weather Aware. Storms will move into West Arkansas starting around Noon and then into Central Arkansas starting around 2:00. They may linger in West Arkansas until as late as Midnight.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Cloudy with drizzle Monday, then storms on Tuesday
MONDAY AFTERNOON: Clouds linger through the afternoon with perhaps a few sprinkles or areas of drizzle. Temperatures remain steady in the lower 50s. MONDAY NIGHT: Temperatures remain in the lower 50s through most of the night with a few spots in the upper 40s. Clouds remain thick with perhaps a few more showers Tuesday morning. Areas of fog will be possible Tuesday morning as well.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A cloudy sky today; but no rain. Rain and thunderstorms with a chance of severe storms is coming tomorrow
We are starting our Monday with a cloudy sky and some fog and mist. Temperatures are in the 40s. With a mostly cloudy sky this afternoon, it will only warm into the mid and upper 50s. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 57°
Mild Monday, severe storms possible Tuesday/Wednesday
Monday starts off nice, but a strong cold front will bring in a risk for possibly strong to severe storms Tuesday into Wednesday. There could be a little fog in the morning, but I don't think it's anything like the worst of the fog that slowed us all down this past Thursday morning. There aren't any advisories in effect, but low clouds and some fog are still possible.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Drying out on Sunday
TONIGHT: Rain will gradually move out of the area overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 40s. TOMORROW: Rain will exit the area earlier tomorrow morning. Sunday will be a cloudy and mild day with temperatures warming into the mid-50s. EXTENDED: Tuesday will bring us the chance for strong to...
Big rigs topple in Texas as tornado watch is issued across three states
Multiple big rigs were toppled in Texas on Tuesday as tornadoes swept the northern part of the state, and tornado warnings were issued across Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. More than one 18-wheeler flipped over Interstate 20 near Weatherford in Parker County, according to local officials, a semi-truck was overturned in Decatur, and an orange semi crashed in the Dallas suburb of Grapevine.
Arkansas: Advice for driving in rainy weather
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Nobody likes to drive in heavy rain, but sometimes it's unavoidable. If you have to go out, here is some advice fromAAA and the AARP on the best ways to stay safe. Check your headlights ahead of time and make sure your tires are properly inflated....
Dragons depart Monday for Little Rock
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson Community College football team departs for Little Rock, Arkansas and the NJCAA National Championship game on Monday morning. The public is invited to get together for a sendoff Monday morning. The team will depart from the Mull Family Football Complex and Stringer Fine Arts...
Fayetteville, Little Rock among most competitive small metros for apartment rentals
If you live in the Fayetteville or Little Rock metro areas and want to rent an apartment, be ready to move fast as competition makes getting space competitive, according to a new survey.
Pine Bluff is making spirits bright with a holiday light display
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff is home to many things which includes the largest drive-thru holiday display in Arkansas, known as The Enchanted Land of Lights and Legends. Every December, Regional Park transforms into a winter wonderland. “This has been going on for over 25 years. This really...
Bikers are hitting the trails in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - There is now a new way for Arkansans and tourists to travel in the Natural State. The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced on Friday the official designation of the United States Bike Route (USBR) 80 through Arkansas. This marks the state’s first nationally recognized bicycle route according to a news release.
North Little Rock Christmas Parade celebrated after being postponed last week
Holiday cheer made its way down Main Street in North Little Rock on Sunday afternoon.
Have You Heard? Arkansas Has A Brand New Hunting Season, Now You Can Hunt This!
We all know about hunting seasons, there's deer season, squirrel season, duck season and more. Now there is something new for Arkansans to hunt. Get ready Arkansas now there is a bear hunting season. Black bears to be specific but only for a short time and only in certain regions in Arkansas.
A Man Fell to His Death on a Group Hike in Arkansas. The Tour Guide Was Found Guilty.
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. A Missouri man who led a 31-person hike on Arkansas’ Buffalo National River where one participant died in a fall will face criminal penalties for acting as a guide without a permit, a federal judge ruled last week.
Parasites return to Southwest Arkansas fisheries as waters cool
Southwest Arkansas anglers are reporting red dots on the skin of some bass they’ve caught. Dylan Hann stresses that there’s no cause for alarm. He is Arkansas Game and Fish Commission fisheries supervisor for the region. “We have seen some bass with these spots ourselves during routine sampling...
Grinch repeatedly cuts Christmas lights on woman’s home, she says
It looks like a Grinch is attempting to steal Christmas in Conway, Arkansas.
Stonebridge Assisted Living open for Christmas cheer
Stonebridge Assisted Living Facility has re-opened its doors to events, and family gatherings.
Missing cat returns home 5 years later
Bobby the cat was reunited with his mom in Arkansas more than 5 years after he went missing in Pennsylvania.
