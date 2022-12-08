Read full article on original website
Related
The stock market just flashed an extremely rare signal that has a solid track record for strong gains ahead, Fundstrat says
An extremely rare signal flashed in the stock market on Tuesday, suggesting big gains ahead. That's according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee, who highlighted a surge in the put-to-call ratio despite a jump in the S&P 500. Since 1997, there have been only three instances when the put-to-call ratio surged above...
Zacks.com
4 High-Quality Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying a Year From Now
The U.S. equity market has been highly volatile this year due to uncertainties associated with the coronavirus pandemic, geopolitical tensions and supply-chain challenges. These factors have been taking a toll on various sectors, including technology, retail, automotive and industrial, in the form of rising inflationary pressure, resulting in a massive decline in the major U.S. indexes.
Stocks have entered a new bull market and the S&P 500 could soar 26% in the next 12 months, Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen says
"We're starting a new bull market," Leuthold's chief strategist told Bloomberg as he sees a 60% probability of the US economy sidestepping recession.
NASDAQ
These 3 Stocks Are Crushing the Market. Wall Street Thinks They Can Soar at Least 78% Higher.
What's better than a stock that's a big winner? A stock that's a big winner that should be able to keep on winning in the future. There are more in this category than you might think. The following three stocks are absolutely crushing the market so far this year. And Wall Street thinks they can soar at least 78% higher.
AIG subsidiary files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Dec 14 (Reuters) - American International Group Inc said on Wednesday its subsidiary, AIG Financial Products (FP), had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The filing concludes a process that has been ongoing since the 2008 financial crisis, the insurer said, adding it will not have a material impact on its balance sheet or that of recently listed life and retirement insurer Corebridge Financial Inc (CRBG.N).
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 5 Years
Fast-growing end markets should help these companies sustain their impressive momentum.
Why CrowdStrike Stock Fell Again Today
The cybersecurity specialist's stock is now down approximately 44% across 2022.
4 Stocks That Have Run out of Energy
Amid major macroeconomic headwinds, consumer confidence declined to its lowest since July. In addition, the bear market rally is likely to continue into next year. Hence, fundamentally weak stocks SoFi...
S&P 500 sees 5th straight decline as recession fears weigh on US stocks
The S&P 500 notched its fifth consecutive losing session, and the Nasdaq Composite marked a fourth straight loss. Major banks are sounding the alarm on recession worries and potentially sharp losses in 2023. A slump in Chinese trade in November underscored global recession fears. US stocks largely finished in the...
NASDAQ
2 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in the Event of a Market Downturn
The good thing about market crashes is that bull markets invariably follow them. And whereas bear markets tend to be measured in months, the subsequent rallies can go on for years. Since 1928, the average bear market has lasted 15 months while the average bull market lasted three years. Even...
NASDAQ
What's Happening With Monolithic Power Systems Stock?
Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR), a company that sells semiconductor-based power electronics solutions to the computing, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer industries has seen its stock rally by 12% over the last month and also remains up by close to 5% over the last week. The rally comes as the company posted a stronger-than-expected set of Q3 2022 results last month with revenue rising by 53% year-over-year, and gross margins actually expanding by about 110 basis points, despite the current weakness in the semiconductor market. Moreover, the stock is also being viewed favorably by multiple brokerages. Separately, MPWR is also expected to benefit considerably from the transition to electric vehicles and the growing semiconductor content in the automotive industry. Electric vehicle deliveries in the U.S. rose by 69% year-over-year in Q3 2022, despite the broader light vehicle market remaining roughly flat.
Earnings Previews: Coupa Software, Fluence Energy, Oracle
Here is what analysts expect to hear from these three companies when they report earnings on Monday.
NASDAQ
What's Driving Growth For General Electric Stock?
After a 14% fall year-to-date, at the current levels, we believe General Electric stock (NYSE: GE) has room for growth. GE stock fell from $96 in early January to $81 now. The YTD -14% return for GE marks an in-line performance with the broader S&P500 index, down 17%. Looking at the longer term, GE stock is up 40% from levels seen in late 2018, underperforming the S&P500 index, up around 65%. Our dashboard – Why General Electric (GE) Stock Moved – provides more details on the factors behind this move over the last four years.
msn.com
What Bear Market? The Dow Is Officially In A Bull Market And The S&P 500 May Follow Suit
The Dow Jones Industrial Average index has surged about 20% since Oct. 13 after printing a double bottom pattern near the $28,700 mark and forming a V-shaped reversal. Although the S&P 500 has rebounded 15% since that same date, it hasn’t been able to prove the recent bear market is over, whereas the Dow entered into a confirmed bull cycle on Nov. 10.
Goldman: These Stocks Can Gain as Inflation Slows
Amid signs inflation is beginning to slow dow, Goldman Sachs has identified 10 stocks that stand to benefit. Inflation has begun to subside a bit, with consumer prices rising 7.7% year-on-year in October, compared to 8.2% in September. Goldman Sachs economists believe that trend will continue. “Our economists expect by...
NASDAQ
Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 13th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 13th:. F.N.B. Corporation FNB: This financial holding company for First National Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days. F.N.B. Corporation Price...
How Apple Stock Continues To Impressively Outperform
Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Free Report ended the trading session of Thursday, November 17, higher by 1.3%. The number, in isolation, does not mean much. What is most impressive is that the gain (1) was much better than the S&P 500’s modest loss for the day, and (2) adds to Apple’s impressive track record against the US equities benchmark.
NASDAQ
U.S. Stocks Seeing Considerable Volatility Following Recent Sell-Off
(RTTNews) - Stocks have seen considerable volatility over the course of morning trading on Wednesday, with the major averages bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line after moving sharply lower over the two previous sessions. Currently, the major averages are turning in a mixed performance. While the Nasdaq is...
NASDAQ
Top 5 Utility Stocks to Stay Safe in a Likely Volatile Week
We are in the last month of a disappointing 2022. Record-high inflation and its consequence in the form of an extremely hawkish Fed have pushed investors’ confidence down to its nadir. Concerns regarding slowing economic growth and a possible recession have resulted in severe volatility throughout the year. Year...
Comments / 0