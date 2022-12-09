Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Flea Market in Florida is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire StateJoe MertensBradenton, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Authorities said a child's body was discovered on the passenger side of a tiny plane that crashed off Venice Beach.EddyEvonAnonymousVenice, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
To His Mom, He’s a Medical MasterpieceH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
snntv.com
Venice Indians prepare for Saturday's 4S State Title game
VENICE (SNN-TV) - It's State Title Week! The countdown clock to Venice's collision with Lakeland this Saturday is officially under a week. This time was last week against Buchholz in the Class 4S semifinal game, Venice survived the Bobcats comeback, winning 42-35, advancing to Saturday's big-time match-up with the Dreadnaughts.
snntv.com
Former Venice tight end commits to USF
TAMPA (SNN-TV) - Former Venice High School tight end Weston Wolff entered into the transfer portal just under two weeks ago, and the former Maryland Terrapin has found a new home, one that's especially closer to home. With three years of eligibility remaining, Wolff announced his commitment to USF earlier...
snntv.com
2023 Climate Conference kicks off February 9
SARASOTA (SNN TV) - Tickets are now available for the 2023 Climate Conference in Sarasota. After selling out last year, the local Climate Adaptation Center is hosting another conference February 9 in the Selby Auditorium at USF's Sarasota-Manatee Campus. The conference will focus on topics relevant to living in Florida:...
snntv.com
Kelly's Roast Beef opens in old Sarasota Sweet Tomatoes location
SARASOTA (SNN TV) - A popular New England seaside restaurants opens in Sarasota, and will also be opening three more Suncoast locations. Kelly's Roast Beef opened a location at 5407 University Boulevard at University Town Center, the former home of Sweet Tomatoes. The restaurant is known for its lobster rolls, fried clams, and roast beef sandwiches. It also serves burgers, crispy fries, and of course New England-style clam chowder.
snntv.com
'Lights in Bloom' begins today at Selby Garden
SARASOTA (SNN TV) - The 19th annual 'Lights in Bloom' begins today. Selby Botanical Gardens ranked among the nation's 10 best botanical garden holiday light displays last year by USA Today. According to the Herald-Tribune, more than 2 million lights have been hung around the gardens on the 15-acre campus....
snntv.com
"RADD" Holiday Bash in the Rosemary District December 15
DOWNTOWN SARASOTA (SNN TV) - A "RADD" Holiday Bash takes place this Thursday at Rosemary Park in downtown Sarasota. There will be food, drinks, a performance by the Sarasota Music Conservatory, and a group bike ride through the Rosemary District and downtown. The City of Sarasota is providing free use of its VEO bikeshare program if you don't have a bike, but quantities are limited.
snntv.com
Two Sarasota County residents sue over Lakewood Ranch plan
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) - Two residents in rural Sarasota County sue the county over the Lakewood Ranch plan. The developer is planning to build a community up to 5,000 on over 4,000 acres of undeveloped land in eastern Sarasota county. Lakewood Ranch Southeast will be east of Lorraine Road between Fruitville and the Sarasota-Manatee County line, according to the Herald-Tribune.
snntv.com
Mayors' Feed The Hungry program needs your help
SARASOTA-MANATEE COUNTIES (WSNN) - Thousands of people on the Suncoast are struggling to put food on the table, especially during this time of year. A holiday campaign on the Suncoast is on a mission to help feed our neighbors who need a helping hand. But, they need your help. Every...
snntv.com
Traveling libraries, REC2U, parks reopening in Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY (SNN TV) - Traveling programs in Charlotte County are traveling to a park near you. Charlotte County Libraries begins its "traveling library" program Sunday. It'll be at Bayshore Park December 11, McGuire Park December 14, Centennial Park Recreation Center December 17, and Deep Creek Park on December 18. These will run from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
snntv.com
Sarasota County Schools set to approve pay increases
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) - Sarasota County Schools is set to approve pay increases for teachers and bus drivers. According to the Herald-Tribune, a bargaining agreement would increase the minimum teacher salary from $50,000 to $53,000. Classified employees and administrators would receive a 7.5% percent salary increase, while instructional employees would receive a 6% increase.
snntv.com
"Sandy Claws Beach Run" brings holiday spirit to Siesta Beach
SARASOTA- If you thought you might’ve seen Santa jogging down the beach this morning, you’re not crazy, you probably did. Siesta beach is kicking off the holiday season with the 46th annual Sandy Claws Beach Run. Participants got to dress up in holiday themed costumes and compete in a costume contest.
snntv.com
Manatee County moves forward with six major road projects
MANATEE COUNTY (SNN TV) - The Manatee County Commission moves forward with six major road projects meant to improve traffic problems. The Herald-Tribune reports these projects involve widening 7th Street West, 59th Street West, 63rd Avenue East, Upper Manatee River Road, and Lorraine Road from two lanes to four. It also includes extending Lena Road from State Road 64 and 70.
snntv.com
Sarasota Sheriff's deputy fired for harassing woman after arrest
SARASOTA COUNTY - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office dismissed Deputy Michael McMahan in October after a woman who was arrested for domestic battery on October 3rd told investigators she was harassed by McMahan over four months. “It’s a disgrace to the badge, I’ve been in public safety for 39...
snntv.com
Gulfstream-US 41 roundabout set to open despite traffic changes this week
SARASOTA (SNN TV) Dec. 9, 2022 - A reminder, that the roundabout at U.S. 41 and Gulfstream and traffic around downtown, may get worse before it gets better. The roundabout is expected to open this Saturday, December 17th, but work will continue into the spring. All this week, prior to the opening, there will be paving of roadways, installation of light poles, along with some road excavation. So, it but there is finally light at the end of the roundabout!
Comments / 0