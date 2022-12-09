Read full article on original website
Related
COVID, RSV or flu? How to tell the symptoms apart
Three respiratory illnesses continue to infect hundreds of thousands of Americans daily – which can make it hard to tell what's wrong when you feel a cough kicking in.
PsyPost
Dissociative symptoms are common among individuals with depression, study finds
“Dissociating” has become an internet buzzword, but what does it mean and how common is it really? A study published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research suggests that this mental disconnect may be very common among people with depressive symptoms. Dissociation is a word used to describe a mental...
PsyPost
People with anxiety or PTSD following a traumatic brain injury are more likely to be prescribed medication than attend psychotherapy
A team of researchers explored treatment patterns among people diagnosed with anxiety or PTSD following a traumatic brain injury. The findings, published in the Journal of Neuropsychiatry and Clinical Neurosciences, revealed that these individuals are more likely to be prescribed psychotropic medication than to receive psychotherapy — which may be a cause for concern.
PsyPost
Behavioral inhibition in childhood predicts social anxiety in adolescence, study finds
A 7-year study of twins found that behavioral inhibition in childhood is associated with social anxiety in adolescence. Behavioral inhibition was primarily assessed through shyness. Parental stress and a number of other factors were found to influence the strength of this association. The study was published in Development and Psychopathology.
scitechdaily.com
New Study Finds That Deep Brain Stimulation Is Highly Effective in Treating Severe OCD
Two-thirds of individuals treated have shown significant improvement, with a nearly 50% reduction in symptoms. The symptoms of severe obsessive-compulsive disorder, or OCD as it is more popularly known, may be reduced by half with deep brain stimulation, according to a pooled data analysis of the available data, which was recently published in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery, & Psychiatry.
psychologytoday.com
Why We All Should Get Screened for Anxiety
The US Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recently released a recommendation that all adults under 65 should be screened for anxiety. 40% of women and 26% of men will experience an anxiety disorder in their lifetime. Increased anxiety screening should destigmatize mental health and improve research, funding, and accessibility to...
CNBC
A nutritionist shares the 'underrated' longevity food she eats every day to boost her immune system
Looking for a healthy, inexpensive protein that can boost your immune system and help you live longer? Grab some legumes the next time you're at the grocery store. According to a 2022 study published in the journal PLOS Medicine, swapping out red meats and processed foods for legumes, whole grains, vegetables can increase life expectancy by more than a decade for people in their 20s or 30s.
psychologytoday.com
Living Alone Increases Risk of Depression By 42%, Study Says
Due to a variety of factors—the most recent being the COVID-19 pandemic—more and more people are socially isolated and living alone. New research shows that living alone, compared to living with others, increases the risk of depression by 42%. Effective psychological, pharmacological, and self-help interventions are available and...
psychreg.org
IQ Plays No Role With Reading Fluency Deficits in Children, Unlike Socioeconomic Status
Knowing that learning to read is one of the main goals of early childhood education, it may be surprising to discover that, in the 38 countries of the OECD (Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development), 20% of children do not attain the baseline level of reading proficiency (OECD 2016). One of the reasons for this fact is that reading is a complex ability that simultaneously requires several neurocognitive systems.
Are You In A 'Permacrisis'? Here's How To Tell.
If 2022 was a tough mental health year, you’re not alone. Therapists share the signs you’re in this state and how to deal.
techaiapp.com
The Future of Major Depressive Disorder Treatments
Over the last 20 years, we’ve seen major strides in the treatment options for major depressive disorder. We now understand that depression isn’t the same for everyone. The idea is to identify and diagnose what’s happening in a person’s neurochemistry so we can target our treatment in a way that works specifically for them.
2minutemedicine.com
Use of restorative hearing aid devices improves cognition and reduces risk of dementia in patients with hearing loss
1. The use of a restorative hearing aid in patients with hearing loss decreased the hazard of developing dementia by 19%. 2. Hearing aid use was associated with a 3% increase in cognitive test scores. Level of Evidence Rating: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Hearing loss is a common and undertreated...
Heart disease diagnosis and treatment need to consider how aging affects the body: American Heart Association
Story at a glance As bodies age, heart muscles and arteries may change in ways that could increase risk for heart disease. For that reason, age needs to be taken into consideration in the diagnosis and treatment of heart disease, the American Heart Association (AHA) said in a scientific statement published Monday in Circulation in…
"Six Healing Sounds," according to the Ancients
Sound can heal us, scientists confirm. This was already widely known in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), where doctors developed certain sounds to target specific organs. A practice called the 6 Healing Sounds (SHS) in Qigong has been studied and shown to help transform stress and negative emotions into vital life-force energy (“good chi”) throughout our body’s electromagnetic field.
Mindfulness: The new cure for ADHD?
A 2018 study investigated the effects of mindfulness on children with ADHD and their parents. The study was an uncontrolled trial that examined the treatment impacts of mindfulness-based-interventions. The study's results showed that ADHD children improved in behavior and attention. In addition, parents demonstrated improved mindfulness and reduced stress, and ratings of teachers of inattention were reduced.
psychologytoday.com
The Joy of Living Alone
All around the world, more and more people are living alone. Included in that demographic are untold numbers who are living alone because they love living alone, have chosen that way of living, and are doing everything they can to be able to continue living alone for as long as they possibly can.
The 15 best — and 15 worst — fruits for a low-sugar diet
If you have diabetes or fructose intolerance, you may need to track the sugar you get from fruit. Here are 30 popular fruits, ranked by sugar content.
An end to chronic pain? Future treatment could look very different.
Over the next decade or more experts say pain treatment will look very different than it does today, with more effective care.
How dangerous is flu? What to know about symptoms and signs of complications
The U.S. is experiencing the highest number of flu hospitalizations in a decade, and there’s no sign that the virus is going to peak or go away in the coming weeks. With the busy holiday travel season approaching and a comparatively low percentage of adults vaccinated for flu, that leaves millions at potential risk for severe complications.
Some dietary supplements may be better for your heart than others, study finds
BOSTON -- A large analysis finds some dietary supplements may be better for your heart than others.Researchers in China and the U.S. looked at nearly 900 randomized controlled trials and found several micronutrients that improve at least two of nine risk factors for heart disease such as blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar. For example, omega-3 fatty acid supplements decreased death from heart disease while folic acid reduced the risk of strokes. Several supplements such as vitamin C, vitamin D, and vitamin E had no effect on the risk of heart attack or stroke, and beta-carotene supplements were linked to an increased risk of death from all causes.
Comments / 0