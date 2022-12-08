ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camdenton, MO

The historic Augustus Sander House in Benton County, Missouri may not be elaborate but its beauty rests in its longevity

Augustus Sander House, Cole Camp, Missouri (2013).Photo byGoogle Maps. Historically known as the Augustus Sander House, this small dwelling at one time also belonged to Jacob and Annie Koch, and Frederich and Anna Brandt. The house is located at 408 West Jefferson Street in Cole Camp, Missouri. This one-and-a-half-story house was constructed around 1861. There was a rear ell added about 1875 (an ell is an addition to a structure that makes it look "L" shaped). In 1919, there was another expansion and around 1893, the front porch was added.
Illness causes Swedeborg to cancel class

Due to student and staff illness, Swedeborg Elementary School will cancel classes for Tuesday & Wednesday, December 13th & 14th. Those days will be made up on Monday and Tuesday December 19th and 20th. The Christmas concert has been rescheduled for Monday, December 19th. The Community Christmas Dinner has been rescheduled for Tuesday, December 20th.
Four Waynseville students sought medical attention after school bus crash

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Four Waynesville Middle School students asked to seek further medical attention after a school bus crash Friday morning. According to the Waynesville R-VI School District, 45 students were on the bus. The crash occurred around 6:45 a.m. when the back of the bus was hit on Highway 17 near the James Luke intersection.
Marijuana taxes could be steep

Both Jefferson City and Columbia could put a 3% recreational marijuana tax on the books. Marijuana buyers will already pay a 6% tax on the drug. Voters in both communities will have to okay the local tax.
Missouri State Highway Patrol SUV damaged by wrong-way driver

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D trooper narrowly escaped serious injury Monday morning after a driver was heading the wrong way on U.S. 65. According to a crash report, the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning on U.S. 65 just south of Fair Grove.
COLUMBIA MAN CHARGED WITH HARASSMENT IN COOPER COUNTY

A Columbia man has been charged with a felony for harassment after an incident in Boonville on November 13, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, Andre Lee entered a store in Boonville and began harassing a specific employee inside. Lee began cussing and threatening the employee’s boyfriend. Lee also began to follow the employee throughout the store, causing her to hide in the store’s office until Lee left. Lee reportedly entered the store to specifically find the employee.
Highway 54 near Missouri River Bridge reopens after crash

JEFFERSON CITY — The westbound lanes on U.S. Highway 54 just east of the Missouri River Bridge have reopened following a multiple-vehicle accident. An alert from Jefferson City police said injuries were reported. It is not clear on the extent of those injuries. The alert came in around 4:40...
Body Found In Miller County Identified

The Miller County Sheriff’s Department has identified at a body found earlier this week. Deputies say the body of 58 year old Ralph Pannier of Osage Beach was found Wednesday in the Saline Valley Conservation Area near Tuscumbia. Deputies say the body had no apparent injuries or obvious cause...
Filing continues for Lebanon’s Municipal Election

Filing continues for the April General Municipal Election. In Lebanon, so far only incumbent officeholders have filed. They are Bob Garner for Councilman of Ward 4. Randy Wall for Ward 3 and Ken Eldridge Councilman Ward 1. Filing for the April General Municipal Election will continue until December 27th.
Jefferson City Correctional Center prisoner dies

A 27-year-old prisoner at the Jefferson City Correctional Center (JCCC) was pronounced dead on Thursday. In a press release from the Department of Corrections, officials said Colton Smith was pronounced dead at 1:14 am at Capital Region Medical Center. Smith had been in JCCC since 2017. He was serving a...
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For December 13, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Late Sunday night, Pettis County Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of East Broadway Boulevard and South Merriam Avenue on a vehicle for failing to signal a lane change. During the traffic stop, a passenger fled from the vehicle on foot. Deputies pursued the subject and took him into custody. The fleeing subject, Aaron Jason Brown, 40, of Columbia, left a bag of items in the vehicle. After a search of the vehicle, a significant amount of methamphetamine, pills, and THC wax was located. Brown also had two warrants for his arrest out of the Probation and Parole Office on original charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Delivery of a Controlled Substance. Brown was transported to the BRHC by ambulance. Brown was later transported to the Pettis County Jail to be placed on a 24 hour hold pending charges of Resisting Arrest in a Felony, two counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, and one count of Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Brown was held pending a $50,000 cash or surety bond.
