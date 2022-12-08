This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Late Sunday night, Pettis County Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of East Broadway Boulevard and South Merriam Avenue on a vehicle for failing to signal a lane change. During the traffic stop, a passenger fled from the vehicle on foot. Deputies pursued the subject and took him into custody. The fleeing subject, Aaron Jason Brown, 40, of Columbia, left a bag of items in the vehicle. After a search of the vehicle, a significant amount of methamphetamine, pills, and THC wax was located. Brown also had two warrants for his arrest out of the Probation and Parole Office on original charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Delivery of a Controlled Substance. Brown was transported to the BRHC by ambulance. Brown was later transported to the Pettis County Jail to be placed on a 24 hour hold pending charges of Resisting Arrest in a Felony, two counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, and one count of Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Brown was held pending a $50,000 cash or surety bond.

PETTIS COUNTY, MO ・ 12 HOURS AGO