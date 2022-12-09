Read full article on original website
Shawn Michaels On Whether There Are Plans For Bron Breakker To Join The WWE Main Roster
At Saturday’s WWE NXT Deadline pay-per-view event, NXT World Champion Bron Breakker retained his title over Apollo Crews in the main event. Speaking on a media call following the show, Shawn Michaels, who oversees NXT creative, commented on if there are plans for Breakker to join WWE’s main roster. He said,
Kurt Angle On How His Birthday Bash Milk Truck Segment Came Together
During the latest episode of his “The Kurt Angle Show,” WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle discussed last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. It featured his birthday celebration and recreation of the famous milk bath segment. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. Kurt...
Kevin Nash On His Heel Character Being Perceived As Real Arrogance
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently took to his “Kliq This” podcast to talk about several professional wrestling topics. During the show, Nash commented on himself being perceived as arrogant for his heel act, people asking about his height, and much more. You can check out some...
Kevin Nash Defends The Rock From Steroid Accusations By Joe Rogan
The Rock is famous all over the world for his acting career, his run with WWE, and his talent. He also is famous for his workouts and maintaining his physique. The Rock credits this to his fitness regime, discipline, and a well-planned diet. UFC commentator and podcaster Joe Rogan isn’t so sure.
Sami Zayn Pays Tribute To Jamie Noble After His Last Match
As we reported earlier today here on eWn, Jamie Noble wrestled at a WWE live event in Charleston, West Virginia on Sunday night in what was billed as his final match. He teamed with Braun Strowman and the Brawling Brutes to face off against The Bloodline. The finish came when Noble pinned Sami Zayn.
Asuka Asks Charlotte Flair When She’ll Be Back Amid Return Rumors
Charlotte Flair is rumored to be returning to WWE TV soon, and Asuka can’t wait to see the former Women’s Champion. Flair has been missing from WWE programming since WrestleMania: Backlash, where she lost the SmackDown Women’s Championship to Ronda Rousey. It has been reported recently that...
Ex-WWE Writer Explains Why He Wasn’t A Fan Of Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns
Former WWE creative team writer Freddie Prinze Jr. was recently interviewed on Chris Van Vliet’s podcast to discuss several professional wrestling topics. One such topic being the Crown Jewel 2022 match between Logan Paul and Roman Reigns that took place. Prinze Jr. explained why he wasn’t a fan of...
Hulk Hogan Opens Up On His Friendship With Sean ‘X-Pac’ Waltman
Speaking to Ringside Collectibles, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan opened up on the history between himself and Sean “X-Pac” Waltman. As many of you know, Waltman was part of both the nWo and D-Generation X factions during their peak. Hogan had nothing but kind words for his fellow WWE Hall of Famer, calling Waltman a “really solid friend.” He said,
Jeff Jarrett: ‘I’m Pumped For My Day Job’
During a recent edition of his “My World” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW wrestler Jeff Jarrett commented on his new gig in All Elite Wrestling, including working with Warner Bros. Discovery and Turner Networks. He said,. “I’m pumped for my day job. I think the opportunity...
William Regal Opens Up On His Banter With Excalibur In AEW
Back in October, former AEW talent William Regal made an appearance on the “Inside The Ropes” podcast to discuss a variety of professional wrestling related topics. When asked about his on-air relationship with Excalibur, Regal opened up on the “flirty” lines the two men often use while going back and forth with each other on commentary, wanting to lighten the mood at times, and more.
Fallout from ROH Final Battle & NXT Deadline (Monday Morning Q&A)
Welcome back to another Monday Morning Q&A where I toss out some questions to get a feel of how you guys and gals are feeling about certain topics. So here are 5 questions I’d like to toss out for this week. I’ll give my answers, too, but the key here is that I want to know what YOU think! So make sure you chime in!
Hulk Hogan Admits Helmet Gimmick Was His Idea, Doesn’t Think Vince McMahon Liked It
Hulk Hogan recently sat down for a new interview with Ringside Collectibles to discuss several topics, including some of his in-ring gimmicks over the course of his career. One such gimmick involved a helmet he occasionally wore during his matches. While the Hulkster admits he came up with the idea,...
Sylvain Grenier Says A Recent Ric Flair Appearance Fell Through
Remember Sylvain Grenier? He’s still active on the indie scene and often works for FWE Wrestling. During a recent appearance on the Culture State podcast, Grenier told a story about Ric Flair almost appearing at an FWE Wrestling event in Raleigh, NC earlier this year. While Flair initially agreed to the appearance, something changed and it never wound up happening. Instead, Billy Gunn from AEW came in as a replacement. He said,
Backstage Update On John Cena’s Status Closer To WrestleMania 39
John Cena will be appearing on the last episode of SmackDown in 2022. Could this be setting the table for a potential match at WrestleMania 39? A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter provides details on Cena’s status for ‘Mania as we get closer to showtime. It...
Solo Sikoa: Paul Heyman Is “Like My Uncle”
Since making his main roster debut at WWE’s Clash at the Castle pay-per-view event, Solo Sikoa has been on a tear. He helped Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in Wales. He was on the winning side at Survivor Series: WarGames. And he’s recently put Matt Riddle on the shelf following a post-match beatdown.
Freddie Prinze Jr. Discusses His Relationship With MJF, Not Being A Fan Of Logan Paul
During a recent appearance on the “Insight with Chris Van Vliet” podcast, former WWE creative team member and actor Freddie Prinze Jr. commented on a variety of professional wrestling topics, including his relationship with MJF, why he’s not a fan of Logan Paul in WWE, and more.
Longtime NXT Star Reportedly Set For Main Roster Debut Soon
According to a new report from Fightful Select, Cameron Grimes is expected to be called up to the main roster soon. Now that his feud with Joey Gacy is over, Grimes has seemingly disappeared from NXT TV, indicating his debut could be coming soon. It remains unclear when exactly the...
Pro Wrestling Awards: 2022 AEW Edition
Continuing on with handing out well-deserved awards for wrestling in 2022, it’s now time to look at the best of AEW this year. 2022 has been sort of a rebuilding year for AEW, in large part due to behind-the-scenes drama and inconsistency in creative. Without further ado, here are...
Chris Jericho Says Barbed Wire Match With Eddie Kingston Was Cut Short
Chris Jericho revealed that his Barbed Wire Everywhere match with Eddie Kingston earlier this year was cut short due to TV time constraints. Speaking on his Talk Is Jericho podcast, The Painmaker reminisced about the brutal match at Fyter Fest 2022. Jericho came out victorious against Kingston, which drew a lot of criticism from fans. Still, the match had its supporters despite the outcome. Jericho addressed this, saying that he couldn’t lose heading into his title fight against Jon Moxley. He also mentioned that the match was cut due to time restrictions.
More Backstage Details On Big AEW Backstage Hire
The name Mike Mansury is not one that’s well-known to many wrestling fans. But outside of Kevin Dunn, there might not have been a more integral figure to WWE’s television production. Mansury served as the company’s Vice President of Global TV Production. He has resurfaced, though now he’s working for Tony Khan. Mansury was recently hired to serve as AEW’s Senior VP & Co-Executive Producer.
