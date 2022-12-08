Read full article on original website
Results From WWE Live Event In Charleston, WV: Six-Man Tag Team Match
WWE held a live event on Sunday night from the Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, WV. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. WWE Intercontinental Title Match– Gunther (c) (w/ Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) retains over Shinsuke Nakamura. Karrion Kross & Scarlett defeated Madcap Moss &...
William Regal Claims WCW Stars Were Afraid To Wrestle Fit Finlay In 1996
As you know by now, William Regal will be departing AEW and returning to WWE at the end of this month. Speaking on a recent episode of the “Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw” podcast, “Lord Regal” commented on how nobody wanted to work with Fit Finlay when he joined WCW back in 1996. He said,
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (12/12/22)
WWE invades the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Raw Women’s Championship number one contender’s match: Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley. – United...
Kurt Angle On How His Birthday Bash Milk Truck Segment Came Together
During the latest episode of his “The Kurt Angle Show,” WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle discussed last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. It featured his birthday celebration and recreation of the famous milk bath segment. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. Kurt...
Jay White Shares His Thoughts On Sasha Banks In NJPW, More
Jay White believes Sasha Banks is a major star and would make a great addition to the Bullet Club, should she choose to join New Japan Pro Wrestling. The rumors surrounding Sasha Banks (the real-life Mercedes Varnado) are that she’ll be appearing at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4, 2023. At that same event, the Switchblade will be defending his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Kazuchika Okada. White believes that Banks would be a great fit for Bullet Club. He said,
The Miz and Triple H Have Backstage Heat: Vince Russo
According to Vince Russo, The Miz has been booked underwhelmingly since Triple H became Head of Creative in WWE. The former WWE Head Writer believes there is backstage heat between Triple H and the two-time Grand Slam Champion, hence his dismal booking. The Miz has been involved in a drawn-out angle with Dexter Lumis and Johnny Gargano over the past few months.
Wheeler Yuta Comments On Nigel McGuinness Possibly Replacing William Regal In The BCC
While William Regal will be departing All Elite Wrestling in 2023, Wheeler Yuta is optimistic that the Blackpool Combat Club will be just fine without their leader. During a recent appearance on the Battleground Podcast, Wheeler commented on how the group will change moving forward, the idea of Nigel McGuinness or someone else coming in to replace Regal, and more.
Vince Russo Blasts WWE For ‘Firing’ Bobby Lashley On RAW
Vince Russo heavily criticized WWE for “firing” RAW Superstar Bobby Lashley following this week’s episode of RAW. On this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, Lashley faced off against Seth Rollins in a singles match. Despite fighting from under throughout the match, The Visionary managed to beat the former The All Mighty following a devastating Pedigree.
The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon to Air on Vice TV Tonight
Vice TV ran a trailer for their new documentary on former WWE CEO Vince McMahon following the season finale of their current show Tales From The Territories last Tuesday night. This will be the first of its kind, taking an in-depth look at the history of the world’s most renown wrestling promoter. Rumors have circulated online for the last year about a McMahon documentary. Netflix reported to have one in the works, but halted production amidst the allegations released earlier this year that ultimately ended McMahon’s time with the company.
Rhea Ripley Gives Dominik Mysterio New Nickname After RAW
Rhea Ripley has given Dominik Mysterio a new nickname after WWE RAW went off the air. Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor defeated Akira Tozawa and The Street Profits in a six-man tag team match on RAW. Dominik was the one who scored the pinfall, much to the delight of Mami.
Kurt Angle Says Eddie Guerrero Is One Of His Top 3 Favorite Opponents To Wrestle Against
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show,” to discuss several professional wrestling topics. During the show, Angle talked about the late Eddie Guerrero and where he ranks amongst his favorite opponents to share the ring with. Angle said that Guerrero...
Karl Anderson To Appear At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom Next Month
Karl Anderson will become the first ever wrestler under contract to WWE to perform at New Japan Pro Wrestling’s biggest event of the year – Wrestle Kingdom. Multiple sources have confirmed that New Japan and WWE have reached an agreement for Anderson to wrestle at the anticipated event on January 4 at the legendary Tokyo Dome.
Final Lineup For Tonight’s WWE NXT (12/13/22)
Here is the lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida, at the Capitol Wrestling Center on the USA Network:. Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction vs. NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. Damon Kemp vs. Duke Hudson. Von Wagner...
What Happened After WWE RAW Went Off The Air?
In the main event of Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW, Bobby Lashley faced Seth Rollins for a shot at the United States Championship. A Pedigree by The Visionary ended things for Lashley, and the latter wasn’t happy. After the match, an irate Lashley put his hands on...
Kevin Nash On His Heel Character Being Perceived As Real Arrogance
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently took to his “Kliq This” podcast to talk about several professional wrestling topics. During the show, Nash commented on himself being perceived as arrogant for his heel act, people asking about his height, and much more. You can check out some...
Jim Ross Says Brock Lesnar Wanted Money Right Away In WWE
On the latest of edition of his “Grilling JR” podcast, legendary commentator Jim Ross reflected on a particular incident involving Brock Lesnar back when he was in charge of Talent Relations for the company. Assisting Lesnar with signing his maiden WWE contract, “Good Ole’ JR” revealed that Lesnar...
MJF Teases That He’ll Be Leaving The Wrestling Business In His 30s
MJF took to Twitter today to hype his AEW World Championship match with Ricky Starks on this Wednesday’s “Winter is Coming” themed episode of Dynamite. In his tweet, the self-proclaimed “Salt of the Earth” continues to tease that he’ll be leaving the wrestling business entirely once he reaches his 30s. He wrote,
Shawn Michaels On Whether There Are Plans For Bron Breakker To Join The WWE Main Roster
At Saturday’s WWE NXT Deadline pay-per-view event, NXT World Champion Bron Breakker retained his title over Apollo Crews in the main event. Speaking on a media call following the show, Shawn Michaels, who oversees NXT creative, commented on if there are plans for Breakker to join WWE’s main roster. He said,
Booker T Addresses Crying After Roxanne Perez’ WWE NXT Deadline Win
Roxanne Perez won the first-ever Iron Survivor Challenge at WWE NXT Deadline on Saturday night, earning an NXT Women’s Championship match against Mandy Rose next month. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T got emotional as he watched his former student from Reality of Wrestling reach this accomplishment. While speaking...
Sami Zayn Pays Tribute To Jamie Noble After His Last Match
As we reported earlier today here on eWn, Jamie Noble wrestled at a WWE live event in Charleston, West Virginia on Sunday night in what was billed as his final match. He teamed with Braun Strowman and the Brawling Brutes to face off against The Bloodline. The finish came when Noble pinned Sami Zayn.
