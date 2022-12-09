Read full article on original website
Related
stillrealtous.com
WWE Superstar Reportedly Out Of Action For 6 To 14 Months
WWE has a number of Superstars who are currently sidelined due to injury, and Robert Roode has been out of action since June. It doesn’t look like fans will be seeing Roode anytime soon as he’s now recovering from an injury. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Robert...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Posts X-Ray Of Broken Bone After Parking Lot Attack
After a WWE star was attacked in the parking lot ahead of WWE SmackDown, now they have shown their x-rays to prove the injury. After Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacked Shotzi in the parking lot ahead of SmackDown, now Shotzi has shared a photo of the injury. Taking to...
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Addresses Ava Raine's Development In WWE NXT
Ava Raine made her "WWE NXT" TV debut recently, as she aligned herself with the faction known as Schism — a cult-like group led by Joe Gacy that also features Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid, the tag team formerly known as Grizzled Young Veterans. Raine has yet to compete in the ring in WWE, however, she has trained at the WWE Performance Center for a couple of years. On the media call ahead of "NXT" Deadline this Saturday, December 10, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels discussed his thoughts on Raine's progression with her character onscreen.
ewrestlingnews.com
ROH Final Battle 2022 News – Post-Show Media Scrum (Video), What Happened After The Show?
After the ROH Final Battle 2022 pay-per-view event went off the air, Claudio Castagnoli cut a promo for the live crowd. He and Wheeler Yuta then sang ‘Deep in the Heart of Texas.’. In case you missed it, you can watch the complete post-ROH Final Battle 2022 media scrum...
ewrestlingnews.com
VIDEOS: Watch This Week’s Episodes Of AEW Dark: Elevation & ‘Being The Elite’
You can watch this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation below. The following five matches are featured:. * Ari Daivari, Tony Nese & Josh Woods vs. Chaos Project & Brandon Cutler. * Best Friends vs. Zane Valero & Zack Clayton. * Emi Sakura vs. Danni Bee. * Matt Menard...
stillrealtous.com
Released WWE Star Reveals Nixed Plans To Form New League Of Nations Stable
In 2015 the League of Nations was formed and the group featured Sheamus representing Ireland, King Barrett representing England, Rusev representing Bulgaria, and Alberto Del Rio representing Mexico. The group disbanded after a few months, but it sounds like the concept was brought up again a few years later. Former...
ewrestlingnews.com
New ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions Crowned At Final Battle 2022
The Embassy are your new ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions, as the trio of Brian Cage and the Gates of Agony defeated Dalton Castle and the Boys with a triple powerbomb to pick up the victory. Castle and the Boys reign ends at 140 days. You can check out some...
itrwrestling.com
Bray Wyatt Easter Egg Reveals He May Have Been Recruiting WWE Superstar For Several Months
The mystery around Bray Wyatt continues to grow. Alongside his issues with LA Knight, there has been speculation for months that Wyatt could be about to put together a new faction, the Wyatt 6. A number of stars have been linked with the group, while it was reported that Wyatt...
ewrestlingnews.com
Jay White Shares His Thoughts On Sasha Banks In NJPW, More
Jay White believes Sasha Banks is a major star and would make a great addition to the Bullet Club, should she choose to join New Japan Pro Wrestling. The rumors surrounding Sasha Banks (the real-life Mercedes Varnado) are that she’ll be appearing at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4, 2023. At that same event, the Switchblade will be defending his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Kazuchika Okada. White believes that Banks would be a great fit for Bullet Club. He said,
ewrestlingnews.com
Shawn Michaels On Whether There Are Plans For Bron Breakker To Join The WWE Main Roster
At Saturday’s WWE NXT Deadline pay-per-view event, NXT World Champion Bron Breakker retained his title over Apollo Crews in the main event. Speaking on a media call following the show, Shawn Michaels, who oversees NXT creative, commented on if there are plans for Breakker to join WWE’s main roster. He said,
stillrealtous.com
Sasha Banks Reportedly Not Returning To WWE
Sasha Banks walked out of Raw back in May and since then there’s been a lot of talk about Sasha’s status. It seems that Banks, real name Mercedes Varnado is making moves as it was recently reported that she’s expected to be at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17.
ewrestlingnews.com
Kurt Angle On How His Birthday Bash Milk Truck Segment Came Together
During the latest episode of his “The Kurt Angle Show,” WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle discussed last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. It featured his birthday celebration and recreation of the famous milk bath segment. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. Kurt...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Legend Recalls Being High During Match Against The Rock & Steve Austin
A WWE Hall of Famer has discussed being high during a match that also featured wrestling icons The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin. In October 1999, the New Age Outlaws, Road Dogg and Badd Ass Billy Gunn, closed an episode of Raw as they took on the WWE dream team of Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock. Incredibly it was the Outlaws who came out on top in the bout, defeating the two icons.
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Hires Former VP Of Global Television Production For WWE
The former Vice President of Global Television Production for WWE has been hired by AEW. Michael Mansury, who started with WWE in 2009 and worked for the company for eleven years, resigned in 2020 and went on to work for the Pat McAfee Show, as well as the MMA promotion ONE FC.
ewrestlingnews.com
Jamie Noble Pins Sami Zayn In Final Match
Jamie Noble wrestled in what he says was his final match at last night’s house show in his home state of West Virginia. The current WWE producer teamed with Braun Strowman, Ridge Holland, and Butch to defeat The Bloodline (The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn). Noble scored the pinfall on Zayn.
nodq.com
Sasha Banks is reportedly “done with WWE” as rumors spread about her wrestling future
As previously noted, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) will be in attendance for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and there is speculation about Sasha possibly being Saraya’s mystery partner on the January 11th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com commented on...
ewrestlingnews.com
Samoa Joe Believes The Briscoes Should Be In The ROH Hall Of Fame
While speaking during the post-ROH Final Battle 2022 media scrum, Samoa Joe insisted that the reporters who were asking questions refer to him as “your highness, your excellency, or your majesty.” While everyone obliged, Joe commented on who he’d like to see be inducted into the Ring of Honor Hall of Fame, what he believes qualifies someone for the Hall of Fame, and more.
ewrestlingnews.com
The New Day Capture The WWE NXT Tag Team Championships At Deadline
And NEW WWE NXT Tag-Team Champions – The New Day!. During Saturday night’s WWE NXT Deadline pay-per-view event, The New Day defeated Pretty Deadly to become the new NXT Tag Team Champions. While Pretty Deadly attempted to use the belts in order to pick up the win, it was The New Day who came out on top.
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage Update On William Regal’s Role When He Returns To WWE
William Regal is leaving AEW to make a return to WWE after the new year when his contract with AEW expires. AEW/ROH President Tony Khan addressed Regal’s departure during the ROH Final Battle media scrum, where he noted that Regal asked for the company not to renew his deal so he could return to WWE to be in NXT with his son.
ewrestlingnews.com
Ken Shamrock Claims Nobody In Pro Wrestling Holds A Candle To Him In A Shoot Fight
Former WWE Superstar Ken Shamrock was recently interviewed on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast with Lars Frederiksen of Rancid & Dennis Farrell to talk about several professional wrestling topics. Shamrock talked about nobody in professional wrestling being able to hold a candle to him in a shoot fight, and his WWE...
Comments / 0