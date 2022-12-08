Read full article on original website
Results From WWE Live Event In Charleston, WV: Six-Man Tag Team Match
WWE held a live event on Sunday night from the Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, WV. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. WWE Intercontinental Title Match– Gunther (c) (w/ Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) retains over Shinsuke Nakamura. Karrion Kross & Scarlett defeated Madcap Moss &...
Several WWE Stars in LA for Video Game?
Several WWE stars, including Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, and The Miz, have been spotted in Los Angeles and the speculation is that they’re in the city for a video game shoot, likely WWE 2K. Others in town are Johnny Gargano, Rey and Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley. You can...
AEW Hires Former VP Of Global Television Production For WWE
The former Vice President of Global Television Production for WWE has been hired by AEW. Michael Mansury, who started with WWE in 2009 and worked for the company for eleven years, resigned in 2020 and went on to work for the Pat McAfee Show, as well as the MMA promotion ONE FC.
Karrion Kross Reveals Advice He Received From Drew McIntyre After WWE Release
WWE star Karrion Kross was recently interviewed on Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg to discuss several professional wrestling topics. Kross talked about how Drew McIntyre reached out to him after his initial WWE release, and eventually sharing the ring with McIntyre in their feud upon his return. Check out the...
William Regal Claims WCW Stars Were Afraid To Wrestle Fit Finlay In 1996
As you know by now, William Regal will be departing AEW and returning to WWE at the end of this month. Speaking on a recent episode of the “Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw” podcast, “Lord Regal” commented on how nobody wanted to work with Fit Finlay when he joined WCW back in 1996. He said,
Final Lineup For Tonight’s WWE NXT (12/13/22)
Here is the lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida, at the Capitol Wrestling Center on the USA Network:. Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction vs. NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. Damon Kemp vs. Duke Hudson. Von Wagner...
Jim Ross Says Brock Lesnar Wanted Money Right Away In WWE
On the latest of edition of his “Grilling JR” podcast, legendary commentator Jim Ross reflected on a particular incident involving Brock Lesnar back when he was in charge of Talent Relations for the company. Assisting Lesnar with signing his maiden WWE contract, “Good Ole’ JR” revealed that Lesnar...
Flip Gordon On Possibly Signing With AEW, WWE, Or NJPW
Flip Gordon is a big fan of the professional wrestling industry these days as there are many options out there. Three of the bigger promotions in the world include WWE, AEW, and New Japan Pro Wrestling. During a recent interview with Dr. Chris Featherst for Sporkskeeda’s UnSKripted podcast, the independent...
The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon to Air on Vice TV Tonight
Vice TV ran a trailer for their new documentary on former WWE CEO Vince McMahon following the season finale of their current show Tales From The Territories last Tuesday night. This will be the first of its kind, taking an in-depth look at the history of the world’s most renown wrestling promoter. Rumors have circulated online for the last year about a McMahon documentary. Netflix reported to have one in the works, but halted production amidst the allegations released earlier this year that ultimately ended McMahon’s time with the company.
The Miz and Triple H Have Backstage Heat: Vince Russo
According to Vince Russo, The Miz has been booked underwhelmingly since Triple H became Head of Creative in WWE. The former WWE Head Writer believes there is backstage heat between Triple H and the two-time Grand Slam Champion, hence his dismal booking. The Miz has been involved in a drawn-out angle with Dexter Lumis and Johnny Gargano over the past few months.
Vince Russo Blasts WWE For ‘Firing’ Bobby Lashley On RAW
Vince Russo heavily criticized WWE for “firing” RAW Superstar Bobby Lashley following this week’s episode of RAW. On this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, Lashley faced off against Seth Rollins in a singles match. Despite fighting from under throughout the match, The Visionary managed to beat the former The All Mighty following a devastating Pedigree.
Becky Lynch Promotes Sami Zayn’s New T-Shirt In A Hilarious Way
On Monday, WWE Superstar Becky Lynch took to Twitter to promote Sami Zayn’s new “My Dawg!” t-shirt on Pro Wrestling Tees. In the photo, she can be seen holding her daughter Roux, but there’s a hilarious twist!. You can check out The Man’s tweet below:
William Regal Shuts Down Rumors Of WWE Vice President Position
During the ROH Final Battle 2022 media call, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that William Regal, former manager of the Blackpool Combat Club, will be leaving the promotion at the end of December. On Monday, Pwinsider reported that the former General Manager of NXT would be assuming the role of...
Wheeler Yuta Comments On Nigel McGuinness Possibly Replacing William Regal In The BCC
While William Regal will be departing All Elite Wrestling in 2023, Wheeler Yuta is optimistic that the Blackpool Combat Club will be just fine without their leader. During a recent appearance on the Battleground Podcast, Wheeler commented on how the group will change moving forward, the idea of Nigel McGuinness or someone else coming in to replace Regal, and more.
Jay White Shares His Thoughts On Sasha Banks In NJPW, More
Jay White believes Sasha Banks is a major star and would make a great addition to the Bullet Club, should she choose to join New Japan Pro Wrestling. The rumors surrounding Sasha Banks (the real-life Mercedes Varnado) are that she’ll be appearing at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4, 2023. At that same event, the Switchblade will be defending his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Kazuchika Okada. White believes that Banks would be a great fit for Bullet Club. He said,
VIDEOS: Watch This Week’s Episodes Of AEW Dark: Elevation & ‘Being The Elite’
You can watch this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation below. The following five matches are featured:. * Ari Daivari, Tony Nese & Josh Woods vs. Chaos Project & Brandon Cutler. * Best Friends vs. Zane Valero & Zack Clayton. * Emi Sakura vs. Danni Bee. * Matt Menard...
Kurt Angle On How His Birthday Bash Milk Truck Segment Came Together
During the latest episode of his “The Kurt Angle Show,” WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle discussed last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. It featured his birthday celebration and recreation of the famous milk bath segment. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. Kurt...
Producers For The Matches On Monday’s Episode Of WWE RAW (12/12/22)
Fightful Select has put together a list of the producers for the matches that took place on this week’s episode of WWE RAW. You can check those out below:. – Title shot tourney finals: Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley: TJ Wilson. – AJ Styles vs. Chad Gable: Shawn Daivari. –...
Ricky Starks Is Still Interested In A Match With CM Punk
While CM Punk’s future with All Elite Wrestling remains uncertain, AEW wrestler Ricky Starks still has aspirations of facing off against the Straight Edge Superstar down the line. Speaking to DAZN, Mr. “Absolute” himself recalled the time CM Punk mentioned him in his return promo and why he believes...
Tony Khan Talks MJF, Says He’s Even More Difficult To Deal With Backstage
AEW World Champion MJF is one of the most charismatic and intelligent pro wrestlers on the planet, this according to Tony Khan. In a new feature piece for TODAY.com, the AEW President opened up on his relationship with the Salt of the Earth. According to Khan, MJF is even more...
