Results From WWE Live Event In Charleston, WV: Six-Man Tag Team Match
WWE held a live event on Sunday night from the Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, WV. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. WWE Intercontinental Title Match– Gunther (c) (w/ Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) retains over Shinsuke Nakamura. Karrion Kross & Scarlett defeated Madcap Moss &...
Jay White Shares His Thoughts On Sasha Banks In NJPW, More
Jay White believes Sasha Banks is a major star and would make a great addition to the Bullet Club, should she choose to join New Japan Pro Wrestling. The rumors surrounding Sasha Banks (the real-life Mercedes Varnado) are that she’ll be appearing at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4, 2023. At that same event, the Switchblade will be defending his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Kazuchika Okada. White believes that Banks would be a great fit for Bullet Club. He said,
ROH Final Battle 2022 News – Post-Show Media Scrum (Video), What Happened After The Show?
After the ROH Final Battle 2022 pay-per-view event went off the air, Claudio Castagnoli cut a promo for the live crowd. He and Wheeler Yuta then sang ‘Deep in the Heart of Texas.’. In case you missed it, you can watch the complete post-ROH Final Battle 2022 media scrum...
Shawn Michaels On Whether There Are Plans For Bron Breakker To Join The WWE Main Roster
At Saturday’s WWE NXT Deadline pay-per-view event, NXT World Champion Bron Breakker retained his title over Apollo Crews in the main event. Speaking on a media call following the show, Shawn Michaels, who oversees NXT creative, commented on if there are plans for Breakker to join WWE’s main roster. He said,
Britt Baker Reveals The Storyline That Gave Her The Wrestling Bug
Britt Baker has opened up on the storyline that made her want to pursue a career in professional wrestling. In a new interview with Ian Douglass of The Ringer, the top AEW wrestler named a specific storyline from 2014 as the reason she got the wrestling bug. It was Bryan Danielson’s storyline going into WrestleMania 30, where he won the WWE World Heavyweight Title. She said,
New ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions Crowned At Final Battle 2022
The Embassy are your new ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions, as the trio of Brian Cage and the Gates of Agony defeated Dalton Castle and the Boys with a triple powerbomb to pick up the victory. Castle and the Boys reign ends at 140 days. You can check out some...
Karl Anderson To Appear At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom Next Month
Karl Anderson will become the first ever wrestler under contract to WWE to perform at New Japan Pro Wrestling’s biggest event of the year – Wrestle Kingdom. Multiple sources have confirmed that New Japan and WWE have reached an agreement for Anderson to wrestle at the anticipated event on January 4 at the legendary Tokyo Dome.
Tony Khan Announces ROH TV Will Air On HonorClub, Start Date TBD
AEW President Tony Khan gave an update on where fans will be able to watch ROH TV in the future. He addressed the situation during the post-show media scrum following Saturday’s Final Battle 2022 pay-per-view event. Ring of Honor recently did a “soft launch” of their streaming service, HonorClub....
Ricky Starks Is Still Interested In A Match With CM Punk
While CM Punk’s future with All Elite Wrestling remains uncertain, AEW wrestler Ricky Starks still has aspirations of facing off against the Straight Edge Superstar down the line. Speaking to DAZN, Mr. “Absolute” himself recalled the time CM Punk mentioned him in his return promo and why he believes...
MJF Teases That He’ll Be Leaving The Wrestling Business In His 30s
MJF took to Twitter today to hype his AEW World Championship match with Ricky Starks on this Wednesday’s “Winter is Coming” themed episode of Dynamite. In his tweet, the self-proclaimed “Salt of the Earth” continues to tease that he’ll be leaving the wrestling business entirely once he reaches his 30s. He wrote,
Asuka Asks Charlotte Flair When She’ll Be Back Amid Return Rumors
Charlotte Flair is rumored to be returning to WWE TV soon, and Asuka can’t wait to see the former Women’s Champion. Flair has been missing from WWE programming since WrestleMania: Backlash, where she lost the SmackDown Women’s Championship to Ronda Rousey. It has been reported recently that...
Kurt Angle On How His Birthday Bash Milk Truck Segment Came Together
During the latest episode of his “The Kurt Angle Show,” WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle discussed last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. It featured his birthday celebration and recreation of the famous milk bath segment. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. Kurt...
Roxanne Perez Wins Women’s Iron Survivor Match At NXT Deadline
The first-ever Iron Survivor match kicked off WWE NXT Deadline, with the women’s Iron Survivor match opening the show. Roxanne Perez won the match and a NXT women’s title shot. Perez scored two falls in the match and then just narrowly avoided pinfall in the final seconds to...
AEW Hires Former VP Of Global Television Production For WWE
The former Vice President of Global Television Production for WWE has been hired by AEW. Michael Mansury, who started with WWE in 2009 and worked for the company for eleven years, resigned in 2020 and went on to work for the Pat McAfee Show, as well as the MMA promotion ONE FC.
AEW Rampage Ratings For 12/9/22
Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT pulled in 457,000 total viewers. The show drew a 0.11 rating total in the key 18-49 demographic. Last week the show did 361,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The show last week drew the lowest key demo rating ever, including episodes that aired in different timeslots.
The Briscoes Believe Their Trilogy With FTR Will Stand Out As Best Of Their Careers
The Briscoes spoke in an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful) about their trilogy of matches with FTR and where they rank among the top matches of their careers. The Briscoes won the ROH Tag Team Titles from FTR at Final Battle this past Saturday night in a dog collar match. Here are highlights:
WWE NXT Deadline Results: Bron Breakker vs. Apollo Crews
NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Apollo Crews was booked at this year’s WWE NXT Deadline event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. After a slow start, Crews caught him with a drop kick. Crews with a back flip off the apron. Bron with a brain buster then a standing moonsault for 2. Breakker with a leaping dive over the top rope to the floor. Breakker went for a dive off the top rope and Crews hit a knee strike to his face. Crews with a suplex then a series of german suplexes. Crews with a powerbomb then two more for a near fall. Crews with a frog splash for 2. Bron fired up and hit a bulldog off the top rope for 2. Crews with a powerslam for a near fall. Bron with a spear for the win.
Jamie Noble Pins Sami Zayn In Final Match
Jamie Noble wrestled in what he says was his final match at last night’s house show in his home state of West Virginia. The current WWE producer teamed with Braun Strowman, Ridge Holland, and Butch to defeat The Bloodline (The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn). Noble scored the pinfall on Zayn.
Kevin Nash On His Heel Character Being Perceived As Real Arrogance
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently took to his “Kliq This” podcast to talk about several professional wrestling topics. During the show, Nash commented on himself being perceived as arrogant for his heel act, people asking about his height, and much more. You can check out some...
Backstage Update On William Regal’s Role When He Returns To WWE
William Regal is leaving AEW to make a return to WWE after the new year when his contract with AEW expires. AEW/ROH President Tony Khan addressed Regal’s departure during the ROH Final Battle media scrum, where he noted that Regal asked for the company not to renew his deal so he could return to WWE to be in NXT with his son.
