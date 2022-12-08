ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
conceptcarz.com

Europe's Best-Selling Pickup Goes Platinum; New Ford Ranger Model Lifts Luxury to New Levels

• Range-topping new Ranger Platinum version of the region's market-leading pickup sets a new standard for luxury in the segment. •Ranger Platinum's premium interior, advanced connectivity, and powerful new Ford 3.0-litre V6 turbodiesel deliver comfort with refined performance and towing ability. •Commanding and contemporary Ranger Platinum is available to order...
Carscoops

2024 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Spied Inside And Out, Facelifted Model Set For An Evolutionary Update

Work continues on the facelifted Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door as spy photographers have snapped a prototype in Northern Sweden. While there isn’t much to see, the front end is heavily camouflaged and this suggests the car has been equipped with a new front bumper. That remains to be seen, but the vertical supports in the lower intake appear more prominent than those found on the current model. The front splitter also looks more pronounced, although it’s hard to be certain at this point.
MotorBiscuit

Which Non-Hybrid 2023 Toyota SUV Gets the Best Gas Mileage?

Some people aren't ready to make the leap or can afford to buy a hybrid just yet. Here are some non-hybrid options for a Toyota SUV that gets the best gas mileage. The post Which Non-Hybrid 2023 Toyota SUV Gets the Best Gas Mileage? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
wtaj.com

$2.5B DOE loan backs GM’s Ultium EV plan

The U.S. Department of Energy confirmed Monday morning a $2.5 billion federal loan to Ultium Cells LLC, for financing the construction of plants to supply many millions of future GM electric vehicles. The loan will fund the construction of joint-venture GM and LG Energy Solution battery plants in Ohio, Tennessee,...
OHIO STATE
Carscoops

Porsche Has Managed To Stuff Another New Screen Into The 2024 Macan EV

New spy photos of the all-electric Porsche Macan have been captured by our intrepid spy photographers. In addition to giving us our best look yet at the high-performance crossover’s interior, they show an odd new feature that we haven’t seen before. Photos taken through an open window show...
wtaj.com

Williams F1 team parts ways with Jost Capito

The Williams Formula 1 team announced on Monday the departure of its CEO and Team Principal, Jost Capito. The motorsports veteran and brains behind Ford’s original Focus RS and F-150 Raptor only joined Williams at the end of 2020, having postponed retirement plans to join the squad following its sale to U.S. investment firm Dorilton Capital earlier that year.
MotorBiscuit

3 Fuel-Efficient Luxury SUVs Over $40,000

The most fuel-efficient luxury SUVs over $40,000 are the 2022 Lexus NX PHEV, the 2022 Lincoln Corsair, and the 2022 Lexus UX Hybrid. The post 3 Fuel-Efficient Luxury SUVs Over $40,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.

Comments / 0

Community Policy