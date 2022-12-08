Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tampa police arrest 15-year-old after posting photos of themselves with gun in Gibbs High School bathroomEdy ZooTampa, FL
This Massive Flea Market in Florida is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire StateJoe MertensBradenton, FL
Evaluating the Proposals for the St. Pete Historic Gas Plant DistrictModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
Photo Voice Project Highlights Community Issues in University AreaModern GlobeTampa, FL
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
Hillsborough County Fairgrounds turns into Tampa Bay Festival of Lights
The Tampa Bay Festival of Lights takes over the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds once again this year. You can drive through a nearly two-mile stretch and see more than 1 million lights.
Mysuncoast.com
Three More Days of Sunshine, then a Big Change Arrives Thursday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Light fog kicks off the early morning commute. It should evaporate by 8am. Then sunshine, lower humidity and clear skies will dominate over the next three days. The temperature will rise a few degrees by Wednesday to top off at 81, before a cold front arrives. Thursday the front moves through dumping plenty of rain on the Suncoast area. Behind the storm colder air moves through dropping the high to 70 on Friday, and dipping to the 60s for next weekend,. The weekend will feel crisp and sunny in the day, then grab a jacket as the temperature dips to the low 50s overnight.
Body Found In St. Petersburg Retention Pond Identified As Missing Tampa Man
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Detectives identified the body found Monday in the retention pond near I-275 and Gandy Blvd, as Jamie Leon Hobdy, 42, of Tampa. A family member had reported him missing, and detectives were able to match a distinguishing tattoo to identify him.
businessobserverfl.com
Restaurant company, behind 5-star fun motto, nearly doubles locations in less than a year
Key takeaway: Up until recently, John Horne’s restaurant company, Oysters Rock Hospitality, oversaw four Anna Maria Oyster Bar locations. His company’s total count of locations will soon reach seven. Core challenge: Managing inflation, supply chain disruptions and multiple construction projects can be dizzying and a logistical logjam. What’s...
fox13news.com
What is that noise? South Tampa neighbors search for source of mystery bass sound
TAMPA, Fla. - Neighbors around South Tampa have a mystery on their hands. What is that strange noise?. Hundreds of people have taken to social media, complaining about a deep bass sound that can often be heard and even felt on some Saturday nights into the early morning hours. "A...
Circle B Bar Reserve Closed on January 12, 2023
Polk County will close Circle B Bar Reserve to the general public on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, until 5 p.m. The Environmental Lands program will be hosting the annual Water, Wings, and Wild Things Kids Festival for more than 2,400 second-grade students from Polk County Schools. Youth will be learning about careers in science, life cycles, using scientific tools, nature-based activities, and much more about our natural and water resources.
businessobserverfl.com
Chicken sandwich-making sisters go from porch to nearly $1 million business
With a counterintuitive approach — what business plan? — two sisters find fast success by sticking to one key nugget: give customers what they want, with good service. Key takeaway: A business plan wasn't the first step for The Barnyard, and it turned out to be the right move for the business which is now through its second year with $400,000 in revenue.
srqmagazine.com
The Old Salty Dog Serves Breakfast with a Slice of Paradise
Waterfront breakfast. Sounds nice, doesn’t it? It sure sounded appealing to my wife and me on a recent weekend morning, and we found an ideal landing spot at Sarasota’s Old Salty Dog on City Island. Salty Dog is a Sarasota tradition. It’s been around since the 1980s, and...
This Is Florida's Best Bakery
Taste of Home has the scoop on the most wonderful bakery in every state.
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Streets of Food on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their delicious food, made with fresh and high quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
People are leaving these major US cities to come to Tampa
It's no secret that Tampa and the rest of Florida have been more desirable for new residents in recent years, but where have they been coming from in recent months?
Tattoo helps identify body found in St. Pete retention pond
Detectives said they have identified a body that was found in a retention pond in St. Petersburg Monday.
Deadly motorcycle crash causes Tampa road closure
The Tampa Police Department said it is investigating a deadly crash that happened Saturday morning.
Red tide bloom expected to cause respiratory irritation along Pinellas County beaches: officials
Local health officials said red tide could cause problems for any Pinellas County beachgoers this weekend.
Health Advisory for Tampa Bay Beach
High Bacteria Levels Reported at Simmons Park in Ruskin
Respiratory warnings up for Sarasota, Manatee and Pinellas beaches over red tide
NOAA's National Center for Coastal Ocean Science said beaches in Pinellas, Sarasota, and Manatee Counties may see an increase in respiratory irritation from red tide over the next 36 hours.
Red Tide Health Alert For Pinellas County Beaches
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County (DOH-Pinellas) is notifying the public of a Red Tide bloom currently found along some Pinellas’ coastal beaches. Some people may have mild and short-lived respiratory symptoms such as eye, nose, and throat irritation
Child safe, man in custody after Bradenton standoff
An armed man who allegedly barricaded themselves inside a home with a child has been taken into custody, and the child is safe, Bradenton police said.
Pinellas County suspends dog adoption, intake due to highly contagious virus
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Some animal shelters across the state of Florida, now including Pinellas County, have temporarily suspended dog adoption and intake due to a highly contagious virus. It was announced Wednesday that animal services in Pinellas County would be suspended beginning Thursday and would likely stay suspended...
‘That dog should’ve been taken’: Tampa 8-year-old mauled by neighbor’s dog
A Tampa mom said her 8-year-old daughter was mauled by a neighbor's dog over the weekend. It happened in Tampa’s Old Seminole Heights neighborhood. The victim's family said the dog is still with its owners, and they say that's not good enough.
Comments / 0