Saint Petersburg, FL

Three More Days of Sunshine, then a Big Change Arrives Thursday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Light fog kicks off the early morning commute. It should evaporate by 8am. Then sunshine, lower humidity and clear skies will dominate over the next three days. The temperature will rise a few degrees by Wednesday to top off at 81, before a cold front arrives. Thursday the front moves through dumping plenty of rain on the Suncoast area. Behind the storm colder air moves through dropping the high to 70 on Friday, and dipping to the 60s for next weekend,. The weekend will feel crisp and sunny in the day, then grab a jacket as the temperature dips to the low 50s overnight.
SARASOTA, FL
Restaurant company, behind 5-star fun motto, nearly doubles locations in less than a year

Key takeaway: Up until recently, John Horne’s restaurant company, Oysters Rock Hospitality, oversaw four Anna Maria Oyster Bar locations. His company’s total count of locations will soon reach seven. Core challenge: Managing inflation, supply chain disruptions and multiple construction projects can be dizzying and a logistical logjam. What’s...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Circle B Bar Reserve Closed on January 12, 2023

Polk County will close Circle B Bar Reserve to the general public on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, until 5 p.m. The Environmental Lands program will be hosting the annual Water, Wings, and Wild Things Kids Festival for more than 2,400 second-grade students from Polk County Schools. Youth will be learning about careers in science, life cycles, using scientific tools, nature-based activities, and much more about our natural and water resources.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Chicken sandwich-making sisters go from porch to nearly $1 million business

With a counterintuitive approach — what business plan? — two sisters find fast success by sticking to one key nugget: give customers what they want, with good service. Key takeaway: A business plan wasn't the first step for The Barnyard, and it turned out to be the right move for the business which is now through its second year with $400,000 in revenue.
BRADENTON, FL
The Old Salty Dog Serves Breakfast with a Slice of Paradise

Waterfront breakfast. Sounds nice, doesn’t it? It sure sounded appealing to my wife and me on a recent weekend morning, and we found an ideal landing spot at Sarasota’s Old Salty Dog on City Island. Salty Dog is a Sarasota tradition. It’s been around since the 1980s, and...
SARASOTA, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Streets of Food on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their delicious food, made with fresh and high quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
FLORIDA STATE

