NEENAH, WI — Some clearer views of proposals for Neenah’s downtown are presented to residents during an open house at the Neenah Public Library. Those options include improving traffic lanes to allow for safer bicycle traffic and developing more housing and business options downtown. RDG Planning and Design displayed concept drawings showing how the finished projects would look. Urban Planner Andrew Dane, who works for Neighborhood Planners, says he was pleased that so many resident turned out. He says attendees voiced the need for improved walking and biking access.

NEENAH, WI ・ 23 HOURS AGO