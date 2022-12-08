Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Matthew Beyer convicted of killing his children, swiftly sentenced to life without parole
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - It was swift justice in Outagamie County Tuesday afternoon when jurors found Matthew Beyer guilty of killing his two young children, reaching a verdict less than an hour after starting deliberations. Then the judge sentenced Beyer to two life prison terms without parole less than an...
seehafernews.com
Marinette Police Clear Man In Deadly Shooting
A Marinette man won’t face any charges for a deadly shooting at his apartment last month. Police and prosecutors on Saturday said the December 1st shooting which left Edwina Anderson dead was justified. Police say they found Anderson wounded in the apartment complex hallway. She was carrying a bloody...
WBAY Green Bay
Father and son charged in murder-for-hire plot against heir to family estate
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two Green Lake County men have been charged in an alleged murder-for-hire plot against the heir to a family estate. Joseph Anthony Hoppa, 62, and Jason P. Hoppa, 38, are charged each with a count of Solicitation of First Degree Intentional Homicide. Joseph is...
94.3 Jack FM
Man Approaches Child in Oshkosh; Police Consider Incident Suspicious
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A man approaching a child is being investigated as a suspicious situation, Oshkosh police say. The incident occurred around 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Jackson Street. The child’s mother says the child was outside. The mother heard the man ask the child if they wanted a stuffed animal the man had. No physical contact occurred between the two.
WBAY Green Bay
Alleged Memorial Day shooter pleads not guilty by insanity
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man charged in a Memorial Day fatal shooting has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. Joshua P. Johnson, 38, is charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide in Winnebago County. On Monday, the court ordered a mental health evaluation for Johnson, which is protocol...
wtaq.com
Minnesota Man Sentenced for Appleton Shooting
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Jonathan Yang was sentenced Monday to eight years in prison for a shooting on College Avenue. Yang, 20, was convicted of one count of first-degree reckless injury for the Feb. 13 incident. Yang was also placed on extended supervision for five years by Judge Mitchell...
kz1043.com
Langlade County man arrested in Fond du Lac County drug bust
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. — A traffic stop in Fond du Lac County for moving and equipment violations results in the arrest of a Langlade County man and the seizures of a firearm, a large quantity of cash and drugs. It started when a Fond du Lac County...
wtaq.com
Fatal Marinette Shooting Justified, Authorities Say
MARINETTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Marinette County District attorneys office says no charges will be filed in a Marinette fatal shooting. Marinette police responded to a report of a shooting on Thursday, December 1 at the Trolley Station apartments in the 1500 block of Main Street. Upon arrival officers...
cwbradio.com
Wausau Woman Accused of Providing False Information to Help Facilitate Gun Purchase Has Charges Against Her Dropped
A Wausau woman accused of lying on a firearms transaction document had the charges against her dropped. According to authorities, Ashley Zastrow allegedly lied on a document in purchasing a handgun, saying she hadn’t intended to keep the gun. She was going to pass it on to Tanner Graap. It was believed that Graap later used the firearm to kill Kayla Frank a few days later.
whbl.com
Regional Law Enforcement Seizes Enough Fentanyl to Kill Sheboygan
The Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group’s Drug Unit, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration has located and recovered the largest fentanyl seizure in LWAM history. That agency said last week that the investigation by the two agencies resulted in the seizure of about 12 pounds of suspected fentanyl...
antigotimes.com
City of Antigo and Langlade Co. Police Reports
Crime Stoppers Tip of the Week: Remember in most situations noise & light is the enemy of criminals and the friend of would be criminals. Police responded to a check welfare call near State Rd 64. Caller stated a man was sleeping in his car with is window rolled down. Caller said they honked and he did not wake up. Officers took the subject in custody.
Police presence planned after possible threat at Chilton High School
Law enforcement will be on site at Chilton High School during the school day Tuesday, according to a news release from the Chilton School District forwarded by the Calumet County Sheriff's Office.
nbc15.com
Manitowoc father suggested brother, sleepwalking as explanations for children’s killings
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The prosecution has rested its case against Matthew Beyer, who’s charged with stabbing and killing his two children in their mother’s home in Kaukauna in 2020. A chilling video played during the seventh day of Beyer’s trial brought Will and Dani’s mother to tears...
kz1043.com
‘Suspicious incident’ forces lockdown at Chilton High School
CHILTON, Wis. — Authorities respond to Chilton High School Monday night for what they call a “suspicious incident.”. The district superintendent says they were made aware of a possible threat at the school, which was hosting a band and choir concert. The building was put in lockdown as...
waupacanow.com
Driver injured in Waupaca County crash
One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash around 9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, in the town of Caledonia. Waupaca County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a one-vehicle crash on State Highway 45 north of County Trunk W. Investigators found that a southbound vehicle lost control,...
wearegreenbay.com
Officials provide more details on Chilton High School incident that prompted lockdown
CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Chilton Public Schools Superintendent Susan A. Kaphingst has provided an update on the incident that occurred at Chilton High School Monday evening. According to a statement, officials with the high school were made aware of a possible threat during the evening hours of Monday. As...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - December 10, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Saturday, December 10, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
wapl.com
Appleton Police looking for hit and run semi
APPLETON, Wis–The Appleton Police Department is looking for information on a semi involved in a hit and run crash along Interstate 41. The truck collided with a Honda Accord along southbound I-41 at Meade Street around 7:50 in the morning last Friday. The Accord was pushed into the median and rolled over. Witnesses did not get the registration plates or company information.
fox9.com
Arrest made in cold case murder of Wisconsin woman after 34 years
(FOX 9) - A Wisconsin sheriff's office said an arrest has been made in the 1988 unsolved sexual assault and killing of Betty Rolf. Gene Clarence Meyer, 66, was charged on Tuesday with first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree sexual assault for the death of Rolf decades ago, according to Wisconsin court records.
WBAY Green Bay
Detective: Matthew Beyer, learning of children’s deaths, asked him to stop support payments
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The prosecution in Matthew Beyer’s murder trial is expected to call its last witnesses on Friday, the 7th day of the trial in Outagamie County. Beyer, 38, of Manitowoc, is accused of killing his 5-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter in their mother’s home in February 2020. The crimes carry life in state custody if convicted.
