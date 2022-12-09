Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Walmart shoplifters arrested in Clarence.
On December 9, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Martin M. Santiago., 32, of Buffalo, NY, Ashley M. Johnson., 31, of Buffalo, NY and Terri J. Lowe., 31, of Buffalo, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers responded to a petit larceny complaint at Walmart on Transit Road in the town...
Two arrested in connection with stabbing at BPS school
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Buffalo residents were arrested in connection with the stabbing that took place at Lydia T. Wright School of Excellence on Dec. 8, the Buffalo Police Department announced. Police say Diamond Gray, 34, and Dominique Gray, 35, have both been charged with one count of second-degree assault and one count of […]
Two adults charged after stabbing at Buffalo school
BUFFALO, NY – Two women engaged in a fight at the Dr. Lydia T. Wright School 89 were arrested after a stabbing incident at the school on Thursday, according to the Buffalo Police Department. Police said that at around 5:40 pm, a woman was stabbed by another woman during a dispute inside the lobby of the school as a 31-year-old was signing her child out for the day. A physical altercation ensued, and the mother was stabbed in the back. Police filed charges against Diamond Gray, 34, and Dominique Gray, 35. Each was charged with one count of felony assault. The post Two adults charged after stabbing at Buffalo school appeared first on Shore News Network.
Buffalo woman pistolwhipped, man shot during domestic assault, police report
BUFFALO, NY – A 27-year-old woman was pistolwhipped and a 51-year-old man was shot during a domestic incident in the area of Marine Drive and Erie Street in Buffalo on Wednesday. Police officers responded to a domestic disturbance at around 11:30 pm to find 40-year-old Martin Zachary had assaulted the woman and shot the male victim. Both victims were taken to ECMC where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. When the police arrived, they placed Zachary under arrest. He was found to have a loaded 9mm Smith and Wesson, the gun used during the assault. Zachary was charged with attempted The post Buffalo woman pistolwhipped, man shot during domestic assault, police report appeared first on Shore News Network.
Noise Complaint Leads To Drug And Weapons Arrest In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – An early morning noise complaint in Jamestown led to the arrest of a 30-year-old man on drug and weapons charges. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to a complaint of a loud vehicle running on Barrows Street just after 2 a.m. on Monday. During...
Jury selection to begin in trial of Buffalo woman who drove through BLM protest, injuring officer
Jury selection is set to begin Monday in the trial of Deyanna Davis, accused of striking police officers with her car during Black Lives Matter protests in 2020.
Homeless Man Flees Police In Stolen Vehicle, Following Walmart Shoplifting
LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) — A 32-year-old homeless man faces a slew of charges after allegedly leading police on a stolen vehicle pursuit following a shoplifting incident at the Lakewood Walmart. On Saturday afternoon, just before 3 p.m., officers with Lakewood-Busti Police responded to the Fairmount Avenue superstore...
Jamestown Man Charged in Gerry Theft
A Jamestown man was charged in a Gerry theft Friday. Deputies of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Department charged 30-year-old Mark J. McKay with petit larceny. McKay was issued an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Gerry Court at a later date.
Orchard Park police say driver accused of DWI reportedly tried to leave crash scene
Police had responded to Southwestern Boulevard after receiving a report about a crash where a driver was allegedly trying to leave the scene.
Gunfire detection pilot program moves forward in Masten District
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new method of tracking gun violence and police dispatch is expected to soon be in Buffalo’s Masten District. Residents gathered Saturday morning at Masten’s monthly stakeholder town hall to learn more. Councilmember Ulysees Wingo said those who don’t live around gun violence...
Woman shot, killed overnight in Niagara Falls
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A woman was shot and killed overnight in Niagara Falls. The shooting happened sometime before 4:30 a.m., when a 35-year-old woman arrived at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center to be treated. She was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, and Niagara Falls Police responded as she received aid in the emergency room.
Diocese suspends Allegany County priest
The Diocese of Buffalo has placed Father F. Patrick Melfi on administrative leave, as they investigate a complaint that claims Father Melfi was having a sexual relationship with a woman. Read more here:
Woman stabbed after argument at BPS school
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman was stabbed in the school lobby of Dr. Lydia T. Wright School just before 5:40 p.m. on Thursday, according to Buffalo Police. The women were reportedly involved in a dispute in the lobby prior to the stabbing, ending with one woman stabbing the other. The victim was taken to […]
Woman shot to death in Niagara Falls
Police are looking for leads in connection with a murder in Niagara Falls. Authorities say a 35 year old woman was shot early Saturday morning on 9th Street in the Cataract City.
Buffalo man pleads guilty to fatal metro station stabbing
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty Friday on a charge tied to a fatal stabbing at an NFTA metro rail station, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced. Contrelle Hornsby, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter and faces a maximum of 25 years in prison. Around 10:20 a.m. on […]
Man sentenced to time served in deadly crash
A Buffalo man will serve 5 years probation after a judge sentenced him to time served in jail after a deadly crash. 20-year-old Gino M. Cesar’s driver’s license and registration for his vehicle were revoked as part of the sentence.
Niagara Falls police investigating homicide
Per the Office of Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino:. At approximately 4:30 a.m. Saturday, the Niagara Falls Police Department responded to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for a gunshot victim who had arrived at the emergency room. Officers learned the female victim was shot while in the 400 block of...
Niagara Falls woman dies from gunshot wounds, NFPD seeking info
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls woman died due to gunshot wounds early Saturday morning, the Niagara Falls Police Department announced. Police say the 35-year-old woman was shot in the 400 block of 9th St. in Niagara Falls and was transported in a private vehicle to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, where she […]
Attica woman arrested for DWI
On December 10, 2022, Troopers out of SP Warsaw arrested Hayley C. Hopkins., 26, of Attica, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers responded to a motor vehicle accident on Exchange Street Road in the town of Attica. During the interview, Hopkins was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Hopkins had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Hopkins had failed standardized field sobriety tests. She was arrested and transported to SP Warsaw, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.14% BAC. Hopkins was released with appearance tickets for the town of Attica court, where she is due to appear at a later date.
