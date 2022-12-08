Read full article on original website
'The Talk' Audience 'Furious' After Hosts Gifted Them Safari Getaway Without Covering Airfare Costing 'Thousands' Of Dollars
Several audience members from The Talk who were gifted a safari getaway on Monday's show are upset it did not come with airfare which cost upwards of $2,000, RadarOnline.com has discovered.During a special 12-day gifting segment called Sleighs The Holidays, people could be seen jumping from their seats in excitement upon learning they would be enjoying a six-day, five-night stay at a five-star hotel in Africa.Host Akbar Gbajabiamila got the crowd full of foster and single parents hyped before disclosing the dream destination for their vacation through Lush African Safaris, which retails for around $3,500. "Do you guys want...
I'm a full-time Airbnb host in the Las Vegas desert. Here's how my husband and I set up a 6-property business we love without knowing anything about Airbnb.
Sandi Croft, who rents tiny Airbnbs in the desert, says: "People appreciate that they can go somewhere and be outside where there's 160 acres."
moderncampground.com
Green River Log Cabins: A Company as Sturdy as Its Park Models
Proving the resilience of the campground industry even for suppliers, Green River Log Cabins—which has been around since 1996—has withstood the Great Recession (2008) and the COVID-19 pandemic, and doesn’t see demand for park models ceasing anytime soon. If anything, the industry has changed for the better...
moderncampground.com
Okotoks Lions Campground Skating Trail Now Open
Okotoks residents, layer up and glide along as another fun family activity await!. As the holiday season approaches, there’s nothing more exciting than spending time with family and loved ones. For families in Canada, there’s no one way to celebrate and cherish the holiday spirit!. May it be...
moderncampground.com
Tan Y Bryn Glamping To Further Add Luxury Pods To Meet Demand
Tan Y Bryn Glamping (United Kingdom) in Bryn Pydew near Llandudno, has financed more than £300,000 to develop five luxury pods, new motorhome pitches, and luxury amenities after initial investment plans paid off back in 2020. The initial development’s goal was to increase tourist visits and raise its standards,...
moderncampground.com
Sunnyvale Holiday Park To Have Improvements For More Accommodation
Pembrokeshire County Council approved the plans that will result in permanent accommodation being built along with an extension of the swimming pool area of Sunnyvale Holiday Park (United Kingdom), according to a report by the Western Telegraph. The park, situated at Valley Road near Saundersfoot, will provide self-contained first-floor accommodation...
newsnationnow.com
A travel expert explains benefits of ‘cold shoulder season’
(NewsNation) — The holiday season translates to travel season, as families strive to get together this time of year. But holiday travel is expensive. But that does not necessarily have to be the case. There is an additional season travelers may not have heard about that could offer a...
tinyhousetalk.com
Budget-Friendly Shuttle Bus for Little Family
Tyler and Juniper lived a minimalist life in Hawaii (Tyler even did mini-van life), and weren’t interested in paying rent when they got back to the mainland. While expecting baby Atlas, they decide to buy and renovate a shuttle bus. Their budget-friendly build used tons of recycled and repurposed...
moderncampground.com
BC Recreation and Parks Association Announces Parks Professional Pathways 2023
British Columbia (Canada) park owners, start your 2023 right with a learning opportunity that will benefit your team members!. BC Recreation and Parks Association (BCRPA) recently announced the schedule of Parks Professional Pathways 2023, a BC-exclusive conference for parks professionals, including maintenance staff, planners, visionaries, change-makers, and decision-makers. According to...
moderncampground.com
The Pueblo KOA Journey
In 2021, Pueblo KOA Journey (Colorado) won Kampgrounds of America Inc.’s (KOA) Campground of the Year Award. Over the last 18 years, the campground has been a part of many travelers’ journeys, but what is Pueblo’s story?. In an interview with Modern Campground during the KOA Convention...
Black Friday camping deals 2023: offers to expect
Black Friday is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your camping gear, and we'll have the best deals
