techaiapp.com
DFINITY brings new smart contract functionality to Bitcoin with Internet Computer integration
DFINITY Foundation, the not-for-profit organization contributing to the development of the Internet Computer (IC) — a high-speed, internet-scale public blockchain — has announced today the Internet Computer’s mainnet integration with Bitcoin, bringing smart contract functionality to the cryptocurrency. Now, the Internet Computer can serve as a layer-2 for Bitcoin where smart contracts on the Internet […]
cryptoglobe.com
AI-Powered Chatbot Alleges Ripple Has Secret Abilities to Make Changes to $XRP Ledger
An artificial intelligence-powered chatbot created by OpenAI, ChatGPT, has alleged that the XRP Ledger, the native network of the $XRP token, is secretly controlled by fintech firm Ripple. The firm’s Chief Technology Officer David Schwartz has responded to the theory. According to a Twitter thread shared by user Stefan...
Teen who irked Elon Musk by tracking billionaires’ private jets says he’s been shadowbanned on Twitter
Jack Sweeney, the man behind the Twitter account tracking Elon Musk’s private jet, says the account has been “shadowbanned” following the Tesla CEO’s platform takeover. Mr Sweeney, a programmer who set up the account @ElonJet, said in a Twitter thread on Sunday that the platform had taken action against the automated account. He also said that an anonymous Twitter staffer told him that the plane-tracking account was “visibility limited/restricted to a severe degree internally” on 2 December. As of 12 December, the account has more than 517,000 followers. Mr Sweeney shared what seemed to be a message sent internally...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth
Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
techaiapp.com
Morgan Creek CEO Says FTX Co-Founder SBF Was a ‘Pawn’ Used to ‘Punish’ the Crypto Industry – Regulation Bitcoin News
Following FTX’s collapse, many industry executives, influencers, luminaries, and politicians have shared their opinions about the carnage the event has caused to crypto markets and a great deal of innocent bystanders. On Dec. 2, the CEO and founder of Morgan Creek Capital, Mark Yusko, explained in an interview that it’s quite possible that the FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) was merely a “pawn” or “useful idiot” leveraged to “punish the industry.”
Cathie Wood still sees bitcoin hitting $1 million by 2030 as the current crisis will have the token 'coming out of this smelling like a rose'
Cathie Wood reiterated her forecast of bitcoin hitting $1 million by 2030 in a Bloomberg interview Tuesday. She believes the underlying technology of the blockchain will give bitcoin staying power. "Sometimes you need to battle test, you need to go through crises... to see the survivors." Despite the collapse of...
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Whale Moves 1,296,926,801,221 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Crypto Transaction
A crypto whale is abruptly moving a staggering amount of Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB) in one massive transaction. According to new data from blockchain search engine Etherscan, the deep-pocketed trader moved 1.29 trillion SHIB worth about $12 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trading Arm Invested $1,150,000,000 Into Bitcoin Mining Company: Report
Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by the disgraced former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly invested well over a billion dollars into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm. According to a report from Bloomberg, Alameda bet big on BTC mining via a $1.15 billion investment in Genesis Digital Assets, a New...
thenewscrypto.com
Ark Invest’ Cathie Wood Backs Bitcoin Despite Recent Turmoil
Wood had previously forecast that Bitcoin will reach $1 million by 2030. Cathie argues, institutions may wind up feeling even more at ease with Bitcoin. Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Invest, recently tweeted her admiration for Bitcoin’s resiliency, noting that the flagship cryptocurrency “didn’t skip a beat” amid a recent crisis. Additionally, she claims that Bitcoin’s transparency and decentralization are reasons why discredited FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried disliked it. The well-known investor said, “He couldn’t control it.” Following the release of Ark Invest’s monthly report, Wood responded with a tweet.
The former co-CEO of Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda crypto trading firm was a risk-loving, poker-playing gambler
Alameda's former co-CEO used poker and blackjack strategies in crypto trading, Bloomberg reported. Trabucco frequently and publicly revealed how much he applied what he learned from his time at card tables to the crypto market. Trabucco hasn't publicly been accused of any wrongdoing in the wake of FTX's blow-up. The...
bitcoinist.com
FTX Fallout: Mastercard Chief Sees Crypto Market ‘Resetting’ After Exchange’s Collapse
FTX, the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange platform founded by Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), may have done more than just wipe the entire crypto market with billions worth of capitalization in just a matter of few days. In the wake of one of the worst and most bemusing digital currency-related company implosions to...
NEWSBTC
Getting Ready for the Next Bull Run With Big Eyes Coin, Internet Computer, And Ethereum
Financial markets move in cycles of highs and lows. In the crypto market, periods of record highs are called bull runs, and periods of lows are called bear runs. 2022 has been a slow trickle in the bear cycle as tokens have only grown by a little. However, there is...
cryptoslate.com
AI cryptocurrencies post strong performance suggesting burgeoning interest
The Artificial Intelligence (AI) cryptocurrency sector grew 12.3% over the last 24 hours, making it the second biggest gaining sector after cannabis. Notable top 10 AI cryptocurrency performers were Cortex, which develops machine learning models on blockchain, up 93.7%, and Fetch, which leverages AI and automation for dApp and peer-to-peer applications, gaining 33.7%.
Business Insider
Elon Musk was booed in Tesla's backyard. It shows how the Twitter mess has eroded his support among some of his biggest fans.
The mess at Twitter is eating away at whatever cachet Elon Musk once had with San Francisco's tech workers.
dailyhodl.com
‘Magic’ Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 138% As Coinbase Places Crypto Asset on Roadmap
An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin project has quietly outperformed the markets with a parabolic rally following a nod of approval from top US crypto exchange Coinbase. Coinbase says Magic (MAGIC) is now on its listing roadmap, which the exchange created as a way to promote transparency and prevent insider trading on its listings.
CNBC
Bitcoin dips, and SBF hires high-profile attorney following FTX collapse: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Rene Reinsberg, the president of Celo Foundation, discusses what investors should expect in the new year.
thenewscrypto.com
TheNewsCrypto Acquires the Media Partnership for the Tomorrow Conference 2023
Tomorrow Conference, the much-awaited international blockchain event, is a 3-day program that will occur from February 8 to 10, 2023. The conference will take place in Dubai, “the global hub” of cryptocurrencies, and the venue will be Festival Arena, Dubai Festival City. TheNewsCrypto, the Dubai-based online news publication,...
cryptogazette.com
Billionaire Tim Draper’s Latest Bitcoin Prediction: Incoming 1,370% BTC Surge
The optimistic prediciotns about Bitcoin’s price continue to pour into the crypto space. Check out the latest one involving Bitcoin below. Venture capitalist Tim Draper is doubling down on a prediction that Bitcoin (BTC) goes on a parabolic rally to $250,000. This might happen sooner than just about everyone thinks.
thenewscrypto.com
CEO of Crypto News Platform ‘The Block’ Resigns Post FTX Link
The company expects to bring in roughly $20 million in income this year. The CEO of cryptocurrency news site The Block, Michael McCaffrey, resigned when it was revealed that the business had received an undisclosed investment from former FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, according to a report by Axios. McCaffrey, who became CEO in April of 2020, has also resigned from the board of the scandal-plagued crypto media platform (he was the only member).
