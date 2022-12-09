Read full article on original website
Harry Kane reacts to penalty miss in England's defeat to France
Harry Kane blames his execution and not his preparation for missing England's second penalty against France in their World Cup quarter-final defeat.
Hugo Lloris sympathises with Harry Kane following World Cup penalty miss
Hugo Lloris sympathises with Harry Kane following World Cup penalty miss.
Gary Neville fumes at 'joke of a referee' after England World Cup exit
Gary Neville vents at 'joke of a referee' Wilton Sampaio after England's World Cup elimination at the hands of France.
Harry Kane sends message to Gareth Southgate about England job
Harry Kane confirms he wants Gareth Southgate to remain as England manager despite their World Cup quarter-final exit.
Jurgen Klinsmann reveals theory behind Harry Kane penalty miss
Germany legend Jurgen Klinsmann has an idea why Harry Kane skied his crucial penalty for England in their World Cup loss to France.
FA planning talks with Gareth Southgate over England future
The FA are planning talks with Gareth Southgate over his future as England manager.
West Ham working on double Sao Paulo deal as Luizao arrives for medical
Luizao arrives for his West Ham medical as the club hold talks over another potential signing from Sao Paulo.
Chelsea 3-2 Reading WSL: Player ratings as Blues survive Royals fightback
Player ratings from Chelsea 3-2 Reading in the WSL.
England and France unchanged ahead of crunch World Cup meeting
Confirmed lineups as England take on France at the World Cup.
Steven Gerrard 'may emerge' as contender to replace Gareth Southgate
Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has been tipped as a possible candidate to replace Gareth Southgate should he stand down as England boss.
Twitter reacts as England exit World Cup with France defeat
Reactions from Twitter as England face off against France in the World Cup quarter-finals.
Wilton Sampaio: England vs France referee could be handed World Cup final
Referee Wilton Sampaio could be chosen to officiate the World Cup final despite coming under heavy criticism for his performance in the quarter-final between England and France.
Harry Kane's penalty record
A look at England and Tottenham star Harry Kane's penalty record for club and country
Croatia manager hits out at 'suspicious' penalty decision vs Argentina
Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic has criticised the decision to award Argentina a penalty in their 3-0 World Cup semi-final loss to La Albiceleste on Tuesday.
5 things Arsenal must address following the World Cup break
Five problems for Arsenal to tackle when the Premier League returns following the World Cup break
Adam Lallana reveals his first thoughts when Jurgen Klopp joined Liverpool
Adam Lallana has spoken about what he did when he first found out that Liverpool had appointed Jurgen Klopp in 2015.
England youngsters who could break into the 2026 World Cup squad
10 young players who could break into England's squad for the 2026 World Cup.
Arsenal 2-1 AC Milan: Player ratings as Gunners seal second friendly victory
Match report and player ratings from Arsenal 2-1 AC Milan at the Dubai Cup.
Spanish FA reveal reasons behind Luis Enrique exit
Luis Enrique was not fired as Spain manager because of his Twitch streams, according to president Luis Rubiales
