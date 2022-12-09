ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oyster Bay, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
amny.com

Former Queens legislator Mark Weprin gets new role with Invenergy

One of the country’s leading developers for sustainable energy Invenergy, has named former City Council and Assembly Member Mark S. Weprin as its new vice president of New York governmental affairs. At Invenergy, Weprin will lead the company’s engagement with New York State’s elected officials, governmental agencies and other...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HuntingtonNow

State DOT Opens New Facility in Huntington

New York State officially opened its a maintenance facilty on East Jericho Turnpike Monday, shortly after the overnight sprinkling of a snow served as a reminder of the work to come. Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez and Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy cut Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
Greyson

Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status now

Millions of Americans might receive the money in the next few weeks. If you live in New York City, you must have an idea that the prices of food, clothing, and shelter are going up every day. Also, the rate of unemployment is something close to 4.4 percent, which is slightly higher than the last month's value of 4.3 percent. The previous year, this rate was up to 5.7 percent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Even as the wealthy flee NY, progressives push to punish them more

A new city analysis shows that a huge chunk of high-income earners fled in 2020. Yet progressives refuse to hear the alarm bell: They’re pushing to “tax the rich” yet again instead. The study by the city’s Independent Budget Office shows a 10% plunge in taxpayers who made over $750,000, and 6% of those with incomes between $150,000 and $750,000. These now-former New Yorkers will no longer pay hefty taxes to the city or state, leaving significantly less revenue to fund progressives’ pet projects. Kathryn Wylde of the Partnership for New York City calls the trend “ominous.” Clearly, many taxpayers fled to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Suffolk County Executive Bellone Unveils Final Redesign of Suffolk Transit Bus Network

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has unveiled the final redesign plan of the Suffolk County Transit bus system. The final network plan reflects a multi-year community input process and was produced as part of the County’s ongoing Reimagine Transit Initiative, which is intended to restructure Suffolk County’s bus network in order to provide more useful, reliable service for residents.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
HuntingtonNow

Artistic Third-Graders Honored by Suffolk County

Maplewood Intermediate School third-graders whose ornaments are adorning a Christmas tree at the White House, were recognized Friday by Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone. The South Huntington students, whose work was chosen to represent New York State, received individual ertificates and a county proclamation. The Read More ...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
HuntingtonNow

Huntington ShopRite Opens to Welcoming Crowds

ShopRite opened its doors in Huntington Sunday, welcoming shoppers eager to get started, and quick to express happiness over the grocery store’s arrival and location. Because many customers arrived before the scheduled 7 a.m. opening, the doors opened earlier, said Jonathan Greenfield, whose family has Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
CBS New York

Shoppers upset about impending closure of Flatbush Stop & Shop

NEW YORK -- A supermarket in Brooklyn is set to close next month. The move is leaving shoppers concerned about access to fresh food.CBS2 spoke with residents in Flatbush on Monday.For many customers, there is high praise for a Stop & Shop in that section of the borough."Because everything is fresh and everything is up to date, and that's what I like about this," Frank Hazard said.So news of the store's imminent closing is a tough pill to swallow."That's not fair to us as a community because we need this. It gives us fresh food and the price is good,"...
BROOKLYN, NY
City Limits

Under New Election Rules, 20% of Households Could Determine Fate of NYCHA Developments

The heads of household in 25,000 NYCHA apartments will soon have an opportunity to vote on how to best raise capital and complete repairs in their individual complexes, choosing from one of three funding models. For those elections to be considered valid, at least 20 percent of heads of household named on leases must cast a ballot, new rules state, though NYCHA says it will “strive to achieve turnout far greater.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanda.org

D.A. Bragg Announces Indictment of Two Individuals Who Fraudulently Obtained More Than $1.6M Through Pandemic Program Loans

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. today announced the indictment of WILLIAM FELCON, THOMAS A. FELCON and their companies for stealing more than $1.6 million from pandemic relief programs. The defendants are charged in a New York Supreme Court indictment with Conspiracy, Scheme to Defraud, Grand Larceny and Falsifying Business Records. [1]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy