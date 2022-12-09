Read full article on original website
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millions
Lawmakers are thinking about it. Different plans and proposals are talked about for the betterment of NY residents. This is because the rate of inflation is extremely high, and so many people have no cash to buy food and afford shelter.
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more money
With an approximate population of 8.468 million, New York City is highly established. Here the minimum wage is better than in other cities, counties, and states of the United States.
amny.com
Former Queens legislator Mark Weprin gets new role with Invenergy
One of the country’s leading developers for sustainable energy Invenergy, has named former City Council and Assembly Member Mark S. Weprin as its new vice president of New York governmental affairs. At Invenergy, Weprin will lead the company’s engagement with New York State’s elected officials, governmental agencies and other...
Apply to get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidate
The job needs your immediate attention. New York City is one of the largest and most popular cities in the United States. It is popular for its hustle and bustle, Wall Street legends and Broadway shows.
Mortgage Lender Lays Off 119 Melville Employees, State Filing Reports
A national reverse mortgage lender has laid off more than 100 of its Long Island employees, according to a state filing.Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC laid off 119 employees from its Melville branch on Tuesday, Nov. 29, according to a WARN Notice posted on Friday, Dec. 9.The reason for the layof…
State DOT Opens New Facility in Huntington
New York State officially opened its a maintenance facilty on East Jericho Turnpike Monday, shortly after the overnight sprinkling of a snow served as a reminder of the work to come. Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez and Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy cut Read More ...
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status now
Millions of Americans might receive the money in the next few weeks. If you live in New York City, you must have an idea that the prices of food, clothing, and shelter are going up every day. Also, the rate of unemployment is something close to 4.4 percent, which is slightly higher than the last month's value of 4.3 percent. The previous year, this rate was up to 5.7 percent.
Even as the wealthy flee NY, progressives push to punish them more
A new city analysis shows that a huge chunk of high-income earners fled in 2020. Yet progressives refuse to hear the alarm bell: They’re pushing to “tax the rich” yet again instead. The study by the city’s Independent Budget Office shows a 10% plunge in taxpayers who made over $750,000, and 6% of those with incomes between $150,000 and $750,000. These now-former New Yorkers will no longer pay hefty taxes to the city or state, leaving significantly less revenue to fund progressives’ pet projects. Kathryn Wylde of the Partnership for New York City calls the trend “ominous.” Clearly, many taxpayers fled to...
New York Regents exam results: Here’s how Staten Island did compared to rest of the state
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York State released the results of Regents exams across every district and school, which showed the level of proficiency among high school students. To receive a high school diploma, most students are required to take at least five Regents exams, which measure student achievement...
longisland.com
Suffolk County Executive Bellone Unveils Final Redesign of Suffolk Transit Bus Network
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has unveiled the final redesign plan of the Suffolk County Transit bus system. The final network plan reflects a multi-year community input process and was produced as part of the County’s ongoing Reimagine Transit Initiative, which is intended to restructure Suffolk County’s bus network in order to provide more useful, reliable service for residents.
Millions of dollars for NY as part of new food program: Contact now if you need money
Only a few days are left to apply. A lot is happening in New York to provide people with financial assistance. Some programs have been initiated to help people buy food, and others will help you land a well-paying job.
Flatbush residents voice concerns ahead of supermarket closure: ‘we’re in trouble’
FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) – Flatbush residents are rattled over the news that their local grocery store will be shutting down next month. “We’re in trouble,” one shopper said. Stop & Shop has been a staple in their community for years, and with food insecurity a concern, there are worries that their neighborhood may turn into […]
Artistic Third-Graders Honored by Suffolk County
Maplewood Intermediate School third-graders whose ornaments are adorning a Christmas tree at the White House, were recognized Friday by Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone. The South Huntington students, whose work was chosen to represent New York State, received individual ertificates and a county proclamation. The Read More ...
These are the 10 most expensive Staten Island homes sold in 2022, data shows
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island’s high-end residential real estate market remained competitive in 2022 — with the top 10 highest selling properties in the borough garnering more than $2 million each. According to records provided by the Staten Island Board of Realtors (SIBOR), Staten Island’s highest-priced...
NYC civil service exams open for December: Here are the salaries for each job
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City civil service exam schedule is open for December, and some jobs pay more than others. The application period for exams opened on Dec. 1. Exam applications currently open include: associate correctional counselor (NYC H+H); carpenter; carpenter (NYC H+H); child protective specialist;...
Huntington ShopRite Opens to Welcoming Crowds
ShopRite opened its doors in Huntington Sunday, welcoming shoppers eager to get started, and quick to express happiness over the grocery store’s arrival and location. Because many customers arrived before the scheduled 7 a.m. opening, the doors opened earlier, said Jonathan Greenfield, whose family has Read More ...
Shoppers upset about impending closure of Flatbush Stop & Shop
NEW YORK -- A supermarket in Brooklyn is set to close next month. The move is leaving shoppers concerned about access to fresh food.CBS2 spoke with residents in Flatbush on Monday.For many customers, there is high praise for a Stop & Shop in that section of the borough."Because everything is fresh and everything is up to date, and that's what I like about this," Frank Hazard said.So news of the store's imminent closing is a tough pill to swallow."That's not fair to us as a community because we need this. It gives us fresh food and the price is good,"...
Under New Election Rules, 20% of Households Could Determine Fate of NYCHA Developments
The heads of household in 25,000 NYCHA apartments will soon have an opportunity to vote on how to best raise capital and complete repairs in their individual complexes, choosing from one of three funding models. For those elections to be considered valid, at least 20 percent of heads of household named on leases must cast a ballot, new rules state, though NYCHA says it will “strive to achieve turnout far greater.”
manhattanda.org
D.A. Bragg Announces Indictment of Two Individuals Who Fraudulently Obtained More Than $1.6M Through Pandemic Program Loans
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. today announced the indictment of WILLIAM FELCON, THOMAS A. FELCON and their companies for stealing more than $1.6 million from pandemic relief programs. The defendants are charged in a New York Supreme Court indictment with Conspiracy, Scheme to Defraud, Grand Larceny and Falsifying Business Records. [1]
queenseagle.com
Just one vote separates candidates in Assembly District 23 race, with incumbent in lead
If there was ever an election to prove the power of one single vote, it is the race to represent Queens’ 23rd Assembly District. Just one vote separates incumbent Assemblymember Stacey Pheffer Amato and her Republican challenger Thomas Sullivan following a hand recount in the tight race, which the city’s Board of Elections completed last week.
