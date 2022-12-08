Read full article on original website
Related
Suspects cashed forged checks totaling over $31K at Marshall County banks, officials say
MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — Authorities in Marshall County, Miss., are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of suspects wanted in a scheme involving multiple forged checks. On Dec. 5, an investigator took a report of check forgery. During the investigation, seven fraudulent checks totaling $31,077 were...
Former Mississippi hospital clerk arrested, accused of taking thousands in cash payments from patients for her personal use
A former Mississippi hospital clerk has been arrested for embezzling thousands, accused of depositing cash from patients into her own bank account for personal use. Today State Auditor Shad White announced Special Agents from his office have arrested Melissa Cook in Yalobusha County. Cook, a former accounts receivable clerk, was indicted by a local grand jury for embezzlement from Yalobusha General Hospital—a publicly owned hospital where she was previously employed. Special Agents delivered a $102,089.74 demand letter to Cook upon her arrest. The demand amount includes interest and investigative expenses.
Ex-Mississippi deputy clerk pleads guilty to stealing $34K
GRENADA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, State Auditor Shad White announced a former Grenada County Deputy Chancery Clerk pled guilty to grand larceny. A demand letter of $16,894.49 was served to Vicky Blaylock. White said Blaylock stole more than $34,000 from the county land redemption account by removing cash payments and altering computer records […]
Woman dead from apparent gunshot after leaving Mississippi blues club
COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. — Investigators in Coahoma County said that they have no leads in the death of a woman over the weekend. FOX13 learned that what was supposed to be a trip to help a family member move and see a few friends wound up with Brandi Barrett White being killed.
‘The Gangs Run the Prison’: Witness Disputes Official Parchman Death Account
A gang helmsman at Unit 30B of the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman, Miss., shouted a threatening message about some inmates he had singled out from that unit in January 2020. “We’re going to make an example out of these guys,” the African American inmate proclaimed in earshot of Timothy...
Hit and run involving pedestrian in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol and other first responders responded to the scene of a hit and run involving a pedestrian in Lee County. Staff Sergeant Bryan McGee said it happened Saturday morning on U.S. 45 south, south of Verona in Lee County. There is not...
Woman shot dead after leaving club in Clarksdale
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was found dead Sunday morning in Clarksdale, Mississippi. Coahoma County sheriffs say they responded to the scene just after 6 a.m. on West Bobo Road where they found a woman inside a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound. The woman, later identified as 45-year-old Brandi Barrett White, was pronounced dead […]
Animal cruelty bust in Panola County, sheriff’s office says
BATESVILLE, Miss. — When emaciated dogs were found at a home in Panola County recently, the county had a problem. It has no animal shelter to care for the dogs. FOX13′s reporter Tom Dees talked to the sheriff, who said he hopes county leaders have a solution soon.
Mississippi man dies in shootout with Memphis police officer, who was wounded in incident
A Memphis police officer was wounded and a man was killed during a shootout following a call about a suspicious vehicle at a gas station, authorities said. The Memphis Police Department said in a tweet that the officer was struck multiple times Monday night in the Oakhaven neighborhood, just north of the Tennessee-Mississippi border. The officer was transported to a hospital in critical condition, but the officer’s condition later improved to non-critical, police spokeswoman Karen Rudolph said Tuesday morning.
Tupelo Fire Department's Station 2 demolished
After many years of service, Fire Station 2 in Tupelo is demolished. After many years of service, Fire Station 2 is demolished in Tupelo.
Over a hundred job openings at a local furniture manufacturer
ECRU, Miss. (WTVA) - Many people have been effected by recent layoff in the area. But, a local company is expanding. There are over a hundred job openings for American Furniture, Peak Living, and Independent Furniture. The companies are mainly looking for seasoned furniture workers. Experience with upholstery, Frame assembly,...
Police make four arrests for felony drug possession on Monday
CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – On Monday, agents with the Sheriff’s office and MBN conducted a search on Highway 46 in Clay County. During that search, agents said one of the suspects attempted to flush a felony amount of marijuana down the toilet. Roderrick Walker was arrested. He was charged with Felony Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and Felony Destruction of Evidence.
