Yalobusha County, MS

Magnolia State Live

Former Mississippi hospital clerk arrested, accused of taking thousands in cash payments from patients for her personal use

A former Mississippi hospital clerk has been arrested for embezzling thousands, accused of depositing cash from patients into her own bank account for personal use. Today State Auditor Shad White announced Special Agents from his office have arrested Melissa Cook in Yalobusha County. Cook, a former accounts receivable clerk, was indicted by a local grand jury for embezzlement from Yalobusha General Hospital—a publicly owned hospital where she was previously employed. Special Agents delivered a $102,089.74 demand letter to Cook upon her arrest. The demand amount includes interest and investigative expenses.
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Ex-Mississippi deputy clerk pleads guilty to stealing $34K

GRENADA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, State Auditor Shad White announced a former Grenada County Deputy Chancery Clerk pled guilty to grand larceny. A demand letter of $16,894.49 was served to Vicky Blaylock. White said Blaylock stole more than $34,000 from the county land redemption account by removing cash payments and altering computer records […]
GRENADA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Hit and run involving pedestrian in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol and other first responders responded to the scene of a hit and run involving a pedestrian in Lee County. Staff Sergeant Bryan McGee said it happened Saturday morning on U.S. 45 south, south of Verona in Lee County. There is not...
LEE COUNTY, MS
WREG

Woman shot dead after leaving club in Clarksdale

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was found dead Sunday morning in Clarksdale, Mississippi. Coahoma County sheriffs say they responded to the scene just after 6 a.m. on West Bobo Road where they found a woman inside a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound. The woman, later identified as 45-year-old Brandi Barrett White, was pronounced dead […]
CLARKSDALE, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man dies in shootout with Memphis police officer, who was wounded in incident

A Memphis police officer was wounded and a man was killed during a shootout following a call about a suspicious vehicle at a gas station, authorities said. The Memphis Police Department said in a tweet that the officer was struck multiple times Monday night in the Oakhaven neighborhood, just north of the Tennessee-Mississippi border. The officer was transported to a hospital in critical condition, but the officer’s condition later improved to non-critical, police spokeswoman Karen Rudolph said Tuesday morning.
MEMPHIS, TN
wtva.com

Over a hundred job openings at a local furniture manufacturer

ECRU, Miss. (WTVA) - Many people have been effected by recent layoff in the area. But, a local company is expanding. There are over a hundred job openings for American Furniture, Peak Living, and Independent Furniture. The companies are mainly looking for seasoned furniture workers. Experience with upholstery, Frame assembly,...
ECRU, MS
wcbi.com

Police make four arrests for felony drug possession on Monday

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – On Monday, agents with the Sheriff’s office and MBN conducted a search on Highway 46 in Clay County. During that search, agents said one of the suspects attempted to flush a felony amount of marijuana down the toilet. Roderrick Walker was arrested. He was charged with Felony Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and Felony Destruction of Evidence.
CLAY COUNTY, MS

