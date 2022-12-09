Read full article on original website
orangecountytribune.com
Now, shooting is a homicide
A 36-year-old woman shot last Sunday in Santa Ana has died, and now the police inquiry is a murder investigation. According to the SAPD, Maria Del Refugio Mora of Santa Ana was pronounced dead on Friday. She had been shot on the afternoon of Dec. 4. Police, responding to reports of a shooting found her in a parking lot at 1473 South Main St. with a gunshot wound to her upper torso.
Fontana Herald News
Four suspects are arrested after they allegedly fled store in Victoria Gardens with more than $1,600 worth of merchandise
Four suspects, including two juveniles, were apprehended after they allegedly fled a store in Victoria Gardens in Rancho Cucamonga with more than $1,600 worth of merchandise, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Dec. 10 at about 5:36 p.m., deputies assigned to the mall responded to a report...
Orange County mother killed by a stray bullet
Family members are mourning after an Orange County mother was killed by a stray bullet fired during an alleged drive-by shooting in Santa Ana on Dec.4. The victim, identified as 36-year-old Maria Del Refugio Mora, was an innocent bystander when the shooting occurred. According to surveillance footage, Mora was walking out of a convenience store […]
Fontana Herald News
Man is arrested in Rancho Cucamonga after drugs were allegedly found in his vehicle
A 46-year-old man was arrested after drugs were allegedly found in his vehicle in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Dec. 9 at about 4:06 p.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station’s Multiple Enforcement Team (MET) conducted a traffic stop on Ronnie Evans, a Rancho Cucamonga resident, for a vehicle code violation in the area of Hellman Avenue and San Bernardino Road.
Fire erupts at illegal marijuana grow house in Covina, where 400 plants were discovered
Firefighters discovered about 400 marijuana plants inside an illegal grow house in Covina that erupted in flames on Monday, officials said.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Inmate Dies at Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside
(CNS) – An inmate at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside died Monday, and an investigation was underway. Deputies went to the man’s cell about 1:55 a.m. on a report of “an unresponsive male inmate,” according to a statement from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Missing sisters last seen in Rowland Heights found
Authorities said two missing girls who disappeared in Rowland Heights on Saturday have been found. The sisters, Adrianna Villegas, 12, and Isabella Villegas, 14, were last seen on the 17800 block of Colima Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities say the girls left together and were possibly headed to a location […]
newsantaana.com
The SAPD needs your help to solve a possible gang-related homicide
On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 7:58 PM, Santa Ana Police Communications received a report of gunshots heard and a male down at 700 W. 3rd Street. Officers responded and located an unresponsive adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his upper torso. Orange County Fire Authority treated the victim at the scene and transported him to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
iheart.com
What Authorities Found in a Car after a Freeway Chase
SAN DIEGO - Three men are facing multiple charges following a freeway chase out of North County. Erik Rivera, 41, Francisco Perez, 45, and Rufino Garcia, 41, all of Los Angeles, are now in the custody of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. They're charged with felony evading, possession of stolen property and possession of burglary tools after they lead Sheriff's Deputies and the Highway Patrol on a chase Wednesday morning from San Diego County into Orange County.
1 Killed in Multi-Vehicle Traffic Collision on 210 Freeway
La Crescenta, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was killed in a multi-vehicle traffic collision just before midnight Saturday, Dec. 10, on the 210 Freeway in the city of La Crescenta. The Glendale Fire Department and California Highway Patrol responded to the area of the 210 Freeway southbound at Pennsylvania...
Man wanted for allegedly exposing himself to Fountain Valley students
Police are searching for a man accused of exposed himself to students at a Fountain Valley school. The suspect was seen “loitering” around school property on Nov. 28 around 5 p.m., according to Fountain Valley Police. Victims say he exposed himself to a group of students before fleeing the scene on a bicycle. He was […]
16-year-old arrested for stabbing 4 in Redlands: Police
The Redlands Police Department announced that a teen has been arrested after four people were stabbed in a fight last Saturday. The 16-year-old boy’s stabbings occurred during a Dec. 3 fight involving 20 people, most of them minors, in the parking lot of Summit Apartments, located at 27431 W. San Bernardino Ave., police said in […]
1 Trapped, 1 Ejected in Lancaster Traffic Collision
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: Two people were critically injured in a traffic collision in the city of Lancaster Saturday night. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lancaster Station and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call of a traffic collision around 10:13 p.m., Dec. 10, with persons trapped and at least one person ejected from a vehicle at the intersection of East Avenue K and 15th Street East.
NBC Los Angeles
Residents in Huntington Beach Find Arrows in Their Rooftops
People in one Huntington beach community are dealing with strange and unsettling crime. Someone is shooting arrows into their neighborhood and the community says, it's only a matter of time before someone gets hurt. They were hard to see in the dark, but several of the homes had large arrows...
Man arrested for allegedly shooting, killing teen in Moreno Valley
A young man suspected of shooting to death a 15-year-old boy was arrested Friday on suspicion of murder. Terrance Vincent Young, 19, of Moreno Valley, was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the fatal shooting on Tuesday. The...
Video captures grandfather assaulted by suspects in Saugus
Authorities are searching for three suspects who were caught on camera assaulting a grandfather in Los Angeles County. The victim, Bill Weatherman, 72, sustained multiple injuries after the attack, including two broken ribs, a severely bruised arm and more. “My ribs hurt,” Weatherman told KTLA’s Chris Wolfe. “It’s difficult to breathe.” A neighbor’s security camera […]
Man found shot to death in Carson
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Carson early Sunday morning. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the shooting occurred just after midnight in the 21300 block of Alameda Street.He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. There was no information readily available on a suspect or a motive in the shooting. Anyone with additional information was asked to contact authorities at (323) 890-5500.
newsantaana.com
The Tustin Police tracked down and arrested six smash and grab robbers from Long Beach
On April 28, 2022 at approximately 2pm, the Tustin Police Department responded to The Jewelry Exchange located near the 15000 block of Tustin Village Way in reference to a smash and grab robbery that had just occurred. Officers learned that six masked suspects brandishing handguns, entered the business and began...
Man held on $3.25 million bail after allegedly setting American flags on fire in Long Beach
The man accused of setting fire to American flags that were on display at several homes in Long Beach has been identified and remains in jail on $3.25 million bail.
County authorities identify man shot, killed while driving in Azusa
An 18-year-old man who was shot and killed in Azusa was identified Friday. Azusa Police Department officers responded about 10 a.m. Monday to a report of a crash in the 200 block of East Newburgh Street, near Azusa Avenue and Arrow Highway, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The...
