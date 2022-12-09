Read full article on original website
Riverside, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorRiverside, CA
Moreno Valley, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMoreno Valley, CA
Virginia cop who traveled to California to kill three relatives of a 15-year-old girl committed suicideEdy ZooRiverside, CA
Victorville and Hesperia make top 100 Boomtowns in America for 2022The HD PostVictorville, CA
Hesperia hiring substitute teachers at $250 daily rateThe HD PostHesperia, CA
knewsradio.com
RivCo Urging People To Skip The Trip To The ER; Covid Testing & Treatment Offered At Local Clinics
Doctor in protective gloves and protective medical clothing holding open test tube and taking out sampling swab for novel Covid-19 test in laboratory. Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. Residents hoping to avoid crowded emergency rooms are being urged to be tested, then treated for COVID-19 at clinics located throughout...
vvng.com
Friends and family mourn the death of Shelby Marino of Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Shelby Lynn Marino, a Hesperia resident, lost her battle with breast cancer this weekend and people in the Victor Valley community are sharing stories and memories of her. Born August 24, 1990, Marino graduated from William Blount High School in Maryville Tennessee and moved to...
coloradoboulevard.net
L. A. County Asks Residents to Mask Again
With L.A. County in High Community Level for COVID-19, Public Health Asks Residents to Mask, Get Boosted – 3,756 New Positive Cases and 17 New Deaths Due to COVID-19 in Los Angeles County. With a rise in COVID-19 cases, Los Angeles County moved into the CDC High Community Level...
davisvanguard.org
LA County District Attorney and Department of Public Health Director Announce Collaboration to Fight Fentanyl Crisis
LOS ANGELES, CA – Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón has joined with LA Dept. of Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer to create a working group to address the fentanyl crisis through prevention, education and enforcement. DA Gascón said he is “proud to announce that we...
claremont-courier.com
CUSD Board, angry parents call for Llanusa’s resignation
Four fifths of the Claremont Unified School District Board of Education and several angry parents are calling for the resignation of Board President Steven Llanusa, citing widely reported allegations of misconduct at a recent holiday party at his home that included shirtless adult male entertainers and underage Claremont High students.
McKittrick: Southern California Facing Devastating Water Shortage? Not Everywhere.
The rapidly growing Los Angeles population threatens to deny the irrigation water California farmlands are dependent on and has reduced the Colorado River Aqueduct to historically low levels. There is plenty of blame to go around as city planners and politicians battle for the supply of water to meet the ever-growing population’s demand.
KQED
'We Need Care, Not Cages': California Criminal Justice Reformers Applaud Planned Closure of 2 State Prisons
Advocates for criminal justice reform are applauding California's recently announced plans to close two more of its state prisons. California City Correctional Facility in Kern County and Chuckawalla Prison in Riverside County, which together currently house nearly 4,000 inmates, are slated to be shuttered by 2024 and 2025 respectively, along with the closure of certain facilities in six other prisons, the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced Tuesday.
WBBJ
Officials grant California girl’s request to keep unicorn
LOS ANGELES (AP) – Rules are rules. Animal control officials in Southern California have granted permission for a little girl to keep a unicorn at home, provided she follows strict guidelines. Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control this week shared a letter it received from a child named...
Deputy in California slayings killed self with service gun
RIVERSIDE, Calif. — (AP) — A Virginia sheriff’s deputy who police say traveled to California to kill three family members of a 15-year-old girl he tried to sexually extort online killed himself with a government-issued firearm, authorities said Saturday. Austin Lee Edwards, 28, drove across the country...
foxla.com
Report: Kids cried during Kevin de León fight with activist at Christmas event
LOS ANGELES - A witness to the altercation between Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León and a community activist at a Christmas tree lighting in Lincoln Heights told reporters it began under circumstances that caused some children at the event to "cry and scream," according to a report in the Los Angeles Times.
goldrushcam.com
Los Angeles County Surgeon Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for Accepting $3.3 Million in Illicit Payments to Perform Spinal Surgeries at Corrupt Hospital
December 9, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A neurosurgeon was sentenced today to 60 months in federal prison for accepting approximately $3.3 million in bribes for performing spinal surgeries at a now-defunct. Long Beach hospital whose owner later was imprisoned for committing a massive workers’ compensation system scam.
newsantaana.com
Two women have accused a monk at a Santa Ana Buddhist temple of molesting them when they were little girls
Thich Nguyen Tri, a Buddhist monk in Santa Ana, is going on trial next week to face charges of sexually assaulting two women years ago when they were minors. Thy Nguyen and her friend Tina Le, sued the Meditation Institute of the United States of Bat Nha America in Santa Ana, known as the Bat Nha Buddhist Temple. They allege that Tri molested them when they were between the ages of 6 and 10.
Video captures grandfather assaulted by suspects in Saugus
Authorities are searching for three suspects who were caught on camera assaulting a grandfather in Los Angeles County. The victim, Bill Weatherman, 72, sustained multiple injuries after the attack, including two broken ribs, a severely bruised arm and more. “My ribs hurt,” Weatherman told KTLA’s Chris Wolfe. “It’s difficult to breathe.” A neighbor’s security camera […]
dailytitan.com
Chris Chuyen Vo trial scheduled for July 2023
A jury trial for Chris Chuyen Vo, a former Cal State Fullerton employee charged with fatally stabbing another CSUF employee, Steven Shek Keung Chan, was scheduled for July 14 of 2023. Judge Sheila Hanson presided over the pretrial hearing at the Santa Ana Superior courthouse Friday morning. Vo’s pretrial has...
KEYT
Why this predominantly White county in Southern California is declaring racism a public health crisis
Andrew Do was afraid to play sports his last two years of high school. “I didn’t want to walk home alone after practices and be harassed, and beat up, and strangled,” he said in an interview with CNN. After law school, while out running for exercise, he said...
Man held on $3.25 million bail after allegedly setting American flags on fire in Long Beach
The man accused of setting fire to American flags that were on display at several homes in Long Beach has been identified and remains in jail on $3.25 million bail.
KQED
Guaranteed Income Program for Pregnant Black People Expands to 4 California Counties
A first-in-the-nation experiment to give cash to pregnant Black people in San Francisco is expanding to four counties in California after receiving $6.5 million in city and state funding. Since June 2021, the Abundant Birth Project has given $1,000 per month to nearly 150 Black residents during a portion of...
One California City Named Among 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
Missing sisters last seen in Rowland Heights found
Authorities said two missing girls who disappeared in Rowland Heights on Saturday have been found. The sisters, Adrianna Villegas, 12, and Isabella Villegas, 14, were last seen on the 17800 block of Colima Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities say the girls left together and were possibly headed to a location […]
16-year-old arrested for stabbing 4 in Redlands: Police
The Redlands Police Department announced that a teen has been arrested after four people were stabbed in a fight last Saturday. The 16-year-old boy’s stabbings occurred during a Dec. 3 fight involving 20 people, most of them minors, in the parking lot of Summit Apartments, located at 27431 W. San Bernardino Ave., police said in […]
