newslj.com
Reynolds Named Mountain West Player of the Week
LARAMIE, Wyo. (Dec. 12, 2022) – University of Wyoming sophomore guard Noah Reynolds was named the Mountain West Player of the Week on Monday. It marks the Player of the Week honor for the Pokes this season and the first of his career. Reynolds, a native of Peoria, Ill.,...
newslj.com
Pedersen and the Cowgirls Run Past Kansas City, 72-43
LARAMIE, Wyo. (Dec. 11, 2022) – Malene Pedersen scored a career-high 20 points, and the Wyoming Cowgirls got a huge fourth quarter to pull away from Kansas City Sunday afternoon in Laramie, winning 72-43. The win is the fourth consecutive for the Cowgirls. UW outscored the Roos 26-8 in the final quarter.
Tuck’s Takes: Now That’s More Like It
LARAMIE -- Uninspired. Boring. Lost. Those are some words you could use to describe this team throughout the first nine games of the season. Inspired. Fun. Explosive. Those are just a few -- very few -- adjectives you could use to tell the tale of Wyoming's performance in Saturday night's impressive 92-65 victory over a Louisiana Tech squad that arrived on the high plains on a five-game winning streak.
capcity.news
DoorDash temporarily halts service in Cheyenne as winter storm approaches
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With severe winter weather on the horizon, food delivery service DoorDash is temporarily halting operations in a number of regions, including southeast Wyoming. The temporary suspension of services takes effect for Cheyenne at midnight Tuesday. Affected areas are Sterling, Fort Morgan and Yuma, Colorado; Scottsbluff, Sidney,...
newslj.com
Church elder returns to UW
CASPER — A Laramie church elder returned to the University of Wyoming campus Friday afternoon to preach after UW President Ed Seidel announced the school was temporarily suspending his tabling privileges. Meanwhile, alumni are circulating a letter that calls on UW to take more stringent action against harassment and...
capcity.news
I-80, other major roads close early Tuesday as winter storm moves through Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — A winter storm has caused the closure of numerous roads and highways across Wyoming early Tuesday. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Intestate 80 is closed between Rock Springs and Laramie due to winter conditions, with an estimated opening time placed sometime after noon. In...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislators Condemn UW For Booting Church Elder, Say “Open Dialogue” Is Essential
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Incumbent and incoming Republican state legislators have written to University of Wyoming officials condemning the school’s decision to remove a church elder’s right to reserve a presentation table on campus after the elder displayed a sign calling out a transgender student by name.
Big Winter Storm Expected In SE Wyoming, Storm, Blizzard Warnings
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a major winter storm is expected to hit southeast Wyoming later today. It is worth noting that the situation is rapidly evolving anf the forecast is subject to change across the region. The agency posted this statement on its website:. Blizzard...
cowboystatedaily.com
Rawlins Latest Wyoming City To Allow Delivery Of Booze
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Another Wyoming community has added alcohol delivery laws for its business scene. The Rawlins City Council has approved an ordinance that regulates alcoholic liquors and malt beverages in closed containers, after making revisions to address concerns from the city’s police chief.
Blizzard Warning Issued For Much Of Southeast Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has updated its forecast for a major winter storm that is expected to blast southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle starting today and going into Wednesday. The agency issued an update at 8 am on Monday which includes the following:. Key Messages...
Two northern Colorado reservoir projects win final approval from Army Corps of Engineers
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Friday issued the final federal permit required for the Northern Integrated Supply Project, which proposes to build two new reservoirs in Northern Colorado, to move forward. A "404" permit, under the U.S. Clean Water Act, allows for discharge of dredged or fill material...
capcity.news
(LIST) Businesses, schools close doors for safety amid winter storm
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Weather conditions are expected to deteriorate today through Wednesday, and with snow already falling overnight, roads have become hazardous for travel. This is a list of closures reported to Cap City News. It will be updated throughout the day, so check back frequently. This list is...
capcity.news
Cheyenne residents to have snowy start to the week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents may experience some snow to start off the week, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Dec. 12, there will be a 10% chance of snow before 5 p.m. The remainder of the day will be mostly cloudy with a high of 43 and north-northeast winds at 5–15 mph. This evening, there will be a 70% chance of snow after 11 p.m. with cloudy skies, a low of 12 and windchill values between minus 5 and 5 degrees. Winds will be north-northwest at 20–30 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Winter Storm With Heavy Snow, Strong Winds May Blast SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a strong winter storm could hit southeast Wyoming next week. But forecasters are still unsure of the details and possible magnitude of the storm. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''Be on the lookout as there is the potential...
cowboystatedaily.com
Keep Burning Fossil Fuels, Says Wyoming Climate Change Skeptic
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Cheyenne author, geologist, engineer, computer scientist, educator, and self-described environmentalist Tony Heller said he’s studied climate change eight hours a day for 15 years. “It’s a complicated topic,” Heller said. Outlier With Credentials. His works can be seen...
sweetwaternow.com
More Than $22 Million in Contracts Awarded by Transportation Commission
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded $22.76 million in contracts for seven Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its November 17 business meeting. The commission awarded an almost $12 million bid to Cheyenne-based Simon Contractors for a project that involves paving, concrete work, milling and other work...
county17.com
Railroad workers plan to rally at Capitol
Union representatives and railroad worker supporters plan to rally at the Capitol in Cheyenne Tuesday to advocate for better labor policies. The rally, scheduled to begin at noon, is organized by Wyoming AFL-CIO and other unions, according to the organization’s executive director Tammy Johnson. Congressional action to block a...
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (12/5/22–12/11/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Homeless Man Wanted Kids Back, Then Didn’t Show Up For Court And Lost Parental Rights
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Cheyenne man who did not show up to a scheduled court hearing to argue his merits as a father rightfully lost his parental rights, the Wyoming Supreme Court has determined. Frank Landis Roberts IV asked the state Supreme Court last...
capcity.news
Cheyenne City Council denies retail liquor license transfer
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Cheyenne City Council denied the transfer of a retail liquor license from Poor Richard’s Restaurant to Andiamo 307. The council’s 5–4 vote to decline the transfer means that the demolished restaurant keeps the license until it expires in March 2023. After that, the city can reissue it to another business.
