Conroe, TX

houstonpublicmedia.org

Katy school students come together as censorship of LGBTQ+ voices ramps up

In October, students at Katy ISD pushed school officials to lift filters blocking websites with LGBTQ+ resources in some of its high schools. We’re keeping up with those students as they navigate a school year fraught with book bans and other censorship. Have a story? We'd love to hear...
KATY, TX
katyisd.org

Names Proposed for Katy ISD’s New Elementary Schools

During Katy ISD’s December Board meeting, two separate Naming Advisory Committees for Elementary Schools 45 and 46 proposed naming the District’s newest elementary schools after former educators and District leaders who continue contributing to the Katy ISD family. David and Terri Youngblood were recommended as the namesakes for Elementary 45 and Russell and Cindie Faldyn for Elementary 46.
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Miniso now open in Deerbrook Mall in Humble

On Nov. 29, Miniso opened a new location in Deerbrook Mall in Humble. (Deerbrook Mall) Miniso opened a new location in Deerbrook Mall—which is located at 20131 Hwy. 59, Humble—on Nov. 29, according to management. The store sells plushies, toys, home goods, accessories and beauty products. Miniso is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, and has locations across the globe. https://minisousaonline.com.
HUMBLE, TX
Q92

What Kind of Home $650K Will Get You: Katy Versus Victoria

It's always fun to look at really nice homes and dream! That is probably why I follow so many home accounts on social media. This is the latest one to pop up and I thought it would be fun to share with you. In this TikTok video posted by Nava Realty Group, you can see what $650K will get you in the Katy area. Check out the Tiktok below. I also thought it would be fun to compare that to what cost you $650K in Victoria. See below.
VICTORIA, TX
bayoubeatnews.com

‘Snow Day’ in Houston? Yes, says Alvin Community College!

We know Houston is hot, so when it comes to “dreaming” of a White Christmas, sometimes you have to use your creativity to make it happen. Thanks to the fun folks at Alvin Community College, local kids had a man-made holiday soiree. The ACC Lab School held its annual “Snow Day” event on Dec. 9. The event was made possible through support from HEB and friends of the ACC Foundation. Check out the festive photos!
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Dr. Elizabeth McIngvale provides recommendations on ways to help

HOUSTON (KIAH) It’s full swing Holiday mode for millions around the country. Finding the right present and making sure the decorations look great both inside and outside of the House, are a must. And making sure everything is perfect can be stressful. Because of all of this, the season, for many, definitely impacts their mental health.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Parade, cookie walk and home tour highlight Montgomery holiday season

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Montgomery County’s oldest Christmas celebration took place Saturday with events in downtown Montgomery. The Montgomery Historical Society, founded in the 1950s, produced the annual December event, which serves as their main fundraising event of the year. Original Article:...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

State of Texas: Division leads hundreds of TX congregations to leave Methodist church

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — More than 400 Texas churches voted this weekend to cut ties with the United Methodist Church (UMC) after decades of disagreements over stances on issues like same-sex marriage. Members of the Northwest Texas Conference of The United Methodist Church gathered Saturday for a special session, where 145 congregations agreed to leave or […]
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Houston

Main Street Events Center opens in League City

Main Street Events Center opened in the fall and can host a variety of different events.(Courtesy Main Street Events Center) Main Street Events Center opened Sept. 24, attached to the Living Well Clinical Nutrition Center located at 322 E. Main St., League City, according to owner Tiffani Chapa. The event center has seating capacity for about 75 people. The center can be booked for events, including anniversary parties, baby showers, birthday parties, bridal showers and rehearsal dinners. 281-554-8600. www.mainstreeteventscenter.com/
LEAGUE CITY, TX
papercitymag.com

A Meet Cute That Was Meant To Be Turns Into a Lasting Love Story and a Lifetime of Giving Back for This Houston Diamond Duo

Amy and Daryl Dichoso. (Photo Courtesy of Gittings and jewelry by Valobra Master Jewelers) This article is part of a promoted series and not produced by the editorial staff. This is the eighth installment of Houston’s Diamond Duos, presented by Valobra Master Jewelers. The new series honors, recognizes and congratulates the Bayou City’s most dynamic, gracious and steadfast couples. This Diamond Duo installment spotlights Amy and Daryl Dichoso.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

TIMELINE: Possible severe weather headed to Houston area

HOUSTON — After weeks of temperatures coming in significantly above December normals, we're in for a change of pace... finally! A strong cold front will deliver our next big rain and storm chance along with a steep drop in temperatures before the week is out. The cold front, along...
HOUSTON, TX

