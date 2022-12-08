Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two teens shot, one dies at hospital after attempting a robbery at a gas station in Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Man shot in possible retaliation shooting at Humble area apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Parents Charged After Son's Body Found In Washing MachineStill UnsolvedSpring, TX
Atascocita home completely destroyed after catching on fire twice in two days in northeast Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comAtascocita, TX
State of Texas Executes Stephen Barbee for Tarrant County MurdersLarry LeaseTarrant County, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org
Katy school students come together as censorship of LGBTQ+ voices ramps up
In October, students at Katy ISD pushed school officials to lift filters blocking websites with LGBTQ+ resources in some of its high schools. We’re keeping up with those students as they navigate a school year fraught with book bans and other censorship. Have a story? We'd love to hear...
katyisd.org
Names Proposed for Katy ISD’s New Elementary Schools
During Katy ISD’s December Board meeting, two separate Naming Advisory Committees for Elementary Schools 45 and 46 proposed naming the District’s newest elementary schools after former educators and District leaders who continue contributing to the Katy ISD family. David and Terri Youngblood were recommended as the namesakes for Elementary 45 and Russell and Cindie Faldyn for Elementary 46.
Senior living guide: 27 places in the Pearland, Friendswood area designed for senior adults
Landing at Watercrest Shadow Creek Ranch (Daniel Weeks/Community Impact) As the number of senior adults nationwide and in the Pearland and Friendswood area continues to grow, so does the demand for residential options. The following list is not comprehensive. Independent living communities cater to older adults with limited care needs....
Miniso now open in Deerbrook Mall in Humble
On Nov. 29, Miniso opened a new location in Deerbrook Mall in Humble. (Deerbrook Mall) Miniso opened a new location in Deerbrook Mall—which is located at 20131 Hwy. 59, Humble—on Nov. 29, according to management. The store sells plushies, toys, home goods, accessories and beauty products. Miniso is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, and has locations across the globe. https://minisousaonline.com.
Click2Houston.com
Houston Newsmakers: New Alief Community Center scheduled for grand opening in January
Host Khambrel Marshall talks to City of Houston Councilmember Tiffany D. Thomas, who says the new Alief community center could be a template for future community gathering places throughout the city. The fight against Alzheimer’s is far from over, according to Richard Elbein, CEO of the Alzheimer’s Association for Houston...
'Been like this since the 90s' | Neighbors want vacant NE Houston shopping center to be redeveloped
HOUSTON, Texas — It’s been a long time since the last blue light special was held at what was Houston's fourth-ever Kmart store at Homestead and Parker roads. "It looks bad,” neighbor Karen Mack said. "I have out-of-state family. When they come here, it’s like 'huh?'”
What Kind of Home $650K Will Get You: Katy Versus Victoria
It's always fun to look at really nice homes and dream! That is probably why I follow so many home accounts on social media. This is the latest one to pop up and I thought it would be fun to share with you. In this TikTok video posted by Nava Realty Group, you can see what $650K will get you in the Katy area. Check out the Tiktok below. I also thought it would be fun to compare that to what cost you $650K in Victoria. See below.
The Top 5 Neighborhoods For Families In Houston
Houston, Texas, is a quickly growing city perfect for young professionals and families. Here are the best neighborhoods for families in this southern city.
Houston-area teacher fired after allegedly pulling taser on student
'I'm going to tase the (expletive) out of this kid,' the teacher allegedly said.
How landlords are converting Houston, Harris County into a rental region
Single-family residences across Houston are being diced up in favor of multi-unit rental properties.
Cy-Fair firefighter shocked while fighting fire at mobile home
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Cy-Fair firefighter was taken to a hospital after being shocked at the scene of a mobile home fire on Sunday. Cy-Fair Fire Department officials said it happened just before 6 p.m. on Saddlewood Drive in the Katy Country Estates subdivision. The firefighter was taken...
bayoubeatnews.com
‘Snow Day’ in Houston? Yes, says Alvin Community College!
We know Houston is hot, so when it comes to “dreaming” of a White Christmas, sometimes you have to use your creativity to make it happen. Thanks to the fun folks at Alvin Community College, local kids had a man-made holiday soiree. The ACC Lab School held its annual “Snow Day” event on Dec. 9. The event was made possible through support from HEB and friends of the ACC Foundation. Check out the festive photos!
cw39.com
Dr. Elizabeth McIngvale provides recommendations on ways to help
HOUSTON (KIAH) It’s full swing Holiday mode for millions around the country. Finding the right present and making sure the decorations look great both inside and outside of the House, are a must. And making sure everything is perfect can be stressful. Because of all of this, the season, for many, definitely impacts their mental health.
mocomotive.com
Parade, cookie walk and home tour highlight Montgomery holiday season
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Montgomery County’s oldest Christmas celebration took place Saturday with events in downtown Montgomery. The Montgomery Historical Society, founded in the 1950s, produced the annual December event, which serves as their main fundraising event of the year. Original Article:...
Brazoria County resident complains of swarming mosquitoes, so when will it end?
Experts share ways to make your yard as inhabitable as possible to those pesky mosquitoes.
State of Texas: Division leads hundreds of TX congregations to leave Methodist church
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — More than 400 Texas churches voted this weekend to cut ties with the United Methodist Church (UMC) after decades of disagreements over stances on issues like same-sex marriage. Members of the Northwest Texas Conference of The United Methodist Church gathered Saturday for a special session, where 145 congregations agreed to leave or […]
fox26houston.com
Inflatable Christmas decoration stolen from 75-year-old Conroe grandmother, says it has sentimental value
CONROE, Texas - Donna Foster loves decorating her yard for Christmas. She's done it 20 years with nothing going wrong, until now. "I've lived here 20 years, over 20 years. Never had anything taken, not anything," she said. Foster has a yard full of Christmas decorations. One that's now gone...
Main Street Events Center opens in League City
Main Street Events Center opened in the fall and can host a variety of different events.(Courtesy Main Street Events Center) Main Street Events Center opened Sept. 24, attached to the Living Well Clinical Nutrition Center located at 322 E. Main St., League City, according to owner Tiffani Chapa. The event center has seating capacity for about 75 people. The center can be booked for events, including anniversary parties, baby showers, birthday parties, bridal showers and rehearsal dinners. 281-554-8600. www.mainstreeteventscenter.com/
papercitymag.com
A Meet Cute That Was Meant To Be Turns Into a Lasting Love Story and a Lifetime of Giving Back for This Houston Diamond Duo
Amy and Daryl Dichoso. (Photo Courtesy of Gittings and jewelry by Valobra Master Jewelers) This article is part of a promoted series and not produced by the editorial staff. This is the eighth installment of Houston’s Diamond Duos, presented by Valobra Master Jewelers. The new series honors, recognizes and congratulates the Bayou City’s most dynamic, gracious and steadfast couples. This Diamond Duo installment spotlights Amy and Daryl Dichoso.
KHOU
TIMELINE: Possible severe weather headed to Houston area
HOUSTON — After weeks of temperatures coming in significantly above December normals, we're in for a change of pace... finally! A strong cold front will deliver our next big rain and storm chance along with a steep drop in temperatures before the week is out. The cold front, along...
