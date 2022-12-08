Read full article on original website
Weggenmann, Paul
Paul Weggenmann, Born September 12, 1934 in San Francisco, California passed away Friday, December 9, 2022 at his residence in Sonora, California. Cremation is planned and Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. Date of Death: 12/09/2022. Age: 88.
Calaveras Local Wins Young Farmer & Ranchers Awards
Calaveras, CA– A Calaveras County vineyard manager who worked to expand agritourism was recognized for achievement and excellence among young farmers and ranchers in California. The awards were announced recently during the 104th California Farm Bureau Annual Meeting in Monterey. Kirsten Locke of Murphys received the Young Farmer &...
Promising Early Season Rain And Snow Totals
Sonora, CA — The weekend precipitation numbers were very welcome as the state has been in the midst of a multi-year drought. The National Weather Service reports that it recorded 3.69 inches of rain over the weekend in Sonora. Up in Arnold, there were 1.6 inches of rain and 5 inches of snow. Dodge Ridge received 39 inches of snow and Tuolumne Meadows in Yosemite received 42 inches.
Mokelumne Hill Man Killed In Crash
Mokelumne Hill, CA — The CHP reports that a single-vehicle crash in Calaveras County took the life of a 43-year-old Mokelumne Hill man. It happened on Sunday during the noon hour on Railroad Flat Road near Sheep Ranch Road. A Chevy Impala driven by 31-year-old Kalli Garrett of Antioch drifted off the road, overturned, and hit a tree. She suffered major injuries and was taken by ambulance to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto. Her lone passenger, the unidentified Mokelumne Hill man, was taken to Lodi Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Tuolumne County To Consider Reducing Minimum Lot Sizes For Homes
Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors will discuss a plan that would allow more new homes to be built in smaller spaces. It is part of an effort to increase the housing supply in a region with topography and infrastructure limitations. Currently, the minimum lot size in Tuolumne County’s basic Residential-1 zoning areas is 7,500 square feet, or 0.17 acres. The county is considering reducing it to 5,000 square feet. The change is at the recommendation of the Board of Supervisors Housing Policy Committee as a way to increase housing density and the amount of developable land.
TC Supervisors To Make Minor Changes To Lot Size Requirements
Sonora, CA — At today’s Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors meeting there was a debate about changing the minimum size requirements for parcels of land zoned R-1 from the current 7,500 square feet down to as low as 5,000 square feet. The proposal was recommended by the county’s...
Gallo, Jose (Joe)
Jose De Jesus Gallo (Joe) born March 19, 1961 passed away December, 2nd 2022 in Soulsbyville. Joe loved life! He loved to laugh and make everyone else laugh. He loved being out in the water with a fishing pole in one hand and a beer in the other. He adored his daughters and grandchildren. Spending time with them kept him young. He was blessed to be loved unconditionally by his wife. Joe loved to fix things and break some along the way. He was a fighter, a survivor, a man who impacted so many lives and was loved by so many. His smile and his love will never be forgotten.
Numerous Monday School Delays And Power Outages
Sonora, CA — Due to slick roads and high-elevation snow, there are many schools either running late or closed today. There are over 750 PG&E customers still without power in the Pinecrest area. There are actually three separate outages in that area, impacting 680 customers, 75 customers, and nine customers. They started yesterday morning, and because of the isolated location, and snow, PG&E anticipates there will be full restoration at 10 o’clock this (Monday) evening.
Tuolumne County Government Buildings Will Open Late Monday
Sonora, CA — With anticipated icy conditions, Tuolumne County government buildings will have a delayed opening. On Monday morning (December 12), government offices that typically open at 8am will instead open at 10am. CAO Tracie Riggs reports, “We are making this call in the best interest of the safety of our employees and to keep as many people off the roads tomorrow morning (Monday) as possible.”
Suspect Arrested for Possession of Stolen Firearm And Drugs
Calaveras, CA– On the evening of December 2nd at about 6:20 PM, Calaveras County Sheriff’s Deputies were conducting extra enforcement patrols in the San Andreas area due to reports of increased criminal activity. While on patrol, the deputies observed the driver of a sedan fail to stop at the intersection of Churchhill Road and St.Charles Street. After a stop of the vehicle near the San Andreas Fire Department, driven by driver Vernon Keith Moore, 38 years of age of San Andreas, officers noticed an open bottle of vodka that was within reach of the driver.
