Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Visit the Magical Christmas Sculpture Garden in South Carolina this YearTravel MavenMurrells Inlet, SC
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Has Been Named the Best in South CarolinaTravel MavenMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMurrells Inlet, SC
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Cold front will bring scattered showers and storms on Thursday
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Clear skies and chilly temperatures will linger today through tonight with mostly clear skies. The next weather-maker looks to deliver rain and a brief warm up on Thursday. TONIGHT. Tonight will see another round of clear skies and colder temperatures returning to the upper 30s...
WMBF
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews to move home from North Myrtle Beach to Highway 90
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Drivers will need to prepare for some traffic back-ups for an unusual reason. Crews will be moving a house from the 200 block of 9th Avenue South to a location along Highway 90 in Horry County. The move is expected to begin at...
WMBF
The South’s Grandest Christmas Show is dazzling the Grand Strand this holiday season
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Until the end of this month, make a new tradition by celebrating the holidays in Myrtle Beach with the Alabama Theatre’s award winning production, The South’s Grandest Christmas Show. This show brings an incredible combination of talent, scenery and special effects to the Grand...
WMBF
All aboard The Polar Bus Express with the Big Red Bus
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Big Red Bus is hosting the third annual “Polar Bus Express” for an unforgettable experience, unlike anything Myrtle Beach has ever offered. Ride along this true double-decker bus set to the enchanting sounds of the motion picture soundtrack. Passengers relive the magic...
Crash blocks lanes of Highway 544 near Myrtle Ridge Drive, authorities say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A two-vehicle crash has blocked lanes of Highway 544 near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. No injuries are reported in the crash, which happened in the area of Highway 544 and Myrtle Ridge Drive, HCFR said. Crews were dispatched at about 1:53 p.m. The South Carolina Department of […]
WMBF
Loris police search for missing 80-year-old man; possibly traveling toward NC
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – The Loris Police Department is asking people in the community to be on the lookout for a missing 80-year-old man. Moddie McZeke Jr. was reported missing on Tuesday. He suffers from a medical condition that may cause him to become confused on disoriented. McZeke was...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach gas prices almost 50 cents lower than last month
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Myrtle Beach fell 12 cents over the previous week, officials said. The price is almost 48 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and over 15 cents lower than a year ago. The national...
WECT
‘Hovering’ shrimp boat spotted near Oak Island
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Oak Island beach goers had the chance to see a “hovering” shrimp boat on the water. The unusual sighting provided a perfect example of a superior mirage. “Superior mirages are not unheard of, but they are rare. They require very specific weather, so...
WMBF
‘Super excited about it’: Myrtle Beach opens newest dog park in city
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Dogs now have a new place to take their humans so they can run and play in Myrtle Beach. The New Town Bark Park, located at 3rd Avenue South and Collins Street, held a grand opening celebration on Monday. Several dogs had the chance...
WMBF
HCFR: 2 hurt in crash on North Kings Highway
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were hurt in a crash Sunday afternoon, according to officials. Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to a two-vehicle wreck in the area of North Kings Highway and Lake Arrowhead Road at around 1:45 p.m. At least one extraction was also required by crews at the scene.
WMBF
Critical injuries reported after 3-vehicle crash on Highway 19 in Loris; Lanes blocked
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue crews are on the scene of a 3-vehicle crash in Loris on W. Highway 19. Crews were called to the scene of the crash on W. Highway 19 near Mincey Drive just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday evening where three vehicles are involved.
WMBF
Grand opening, ribbon cutting set for new Myrtle Beach dog park
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach is set to open a brand new dog park near the heart of the city. Officials said a grand opening and ribbon cutting for the New Town Bark Park will be held at 10 a.m. Monday. The dog park, located...
WMBF
′Memories keep rushing back’: Grand Strand communities help veterans manage stress during the holidays
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s the most wonderful time of year, but the holiday season can also bring about stress, depression and more for veterans and their families. The Myrtle Beach Vet Center located in the Market Common is just one of the places veterans can go when feeling overwhelmed by the holidays.
WMBF
Police investigate after several shots fired into truck in Marion
MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – Marion police said someone fired several shots into a truck in broad daylight on Monday. Police were called before 10 a.m. to Smith Street, which is off Liberty Street, for reports of shots fired. When officers arrived on the scene, witnesses told them that they...
gotodestinations.com
The Best Breakfast Spots in Myrtle Beach – (With Photos)
Myrtle Beach is considered the tourist capital in South Carolina. With 14 unique beach communities that attract more than 20 million people per year, it is surely a place where you can let loose and have fun. Traveling to Myrtle Beach is not just because of the beach. It is also a haven for guests that are avid fans of golf.
WMBF
‘It makes their days and their Christmas’: Myrtle Beach police hosts Shop with a Cop for local kids
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Christmas came early for kids in Myrtle Beach as the Myrtle Beach Police Department held their annual Shop with a Cop event on Saturday. Children and cops waved as the bus pulled into Target, as each student got $200 to spend on whatever they desired while being paired up with officers.
Christmas events this coming week
Christmas celebrations continue throughout the Pee Dee region. Downtown Christmas Magic: 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at the 100 block of South Dargan Street in Florence. In its fourth year, the holiday event includes free hot cocoa and marshmallow roasting stations (while supplies last), decorated downtown storefronts, ugly sweater contest, crafts and games, meet-and-greet with Santa Claus, giant gingerbread slide and bounce house, animated music and light show and more. Free admission.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Animal shelters in the Cape Fear Area experience high capacity numbers
CAPE FEAR AREA, NC (WWAY) — Animal shelters across the Cape Fear Area are facing challenges, as the number of cats and dogs in the facilities reach record breaking numbers. Shelters in Pender County and New Hanover County both say they have been slammed for the past few weeks with animals coming into the shelter, and a significant decrease in the number of animals being adopted.
Horry County officer heard about 100 gunshots in Loris area, report says
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the name of the street to Highway 746. HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating after an officer reported hearing about 100 gunshots fired in the Loris area, according to a police report obtained by News13. Police were called Monday evening after a […]
WMBF
Carolina-based fast food chain awards 2 Myrtle Beach teachers with ‘holiday bonuses’
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Eleven teachers in six states received $500 “holiday bonuses” from a Carolina-born fast food chain, including two in Myrtle Beach. As part of its 12 Days of Bo*, Bojangles donated $500 gift cards to 11 teachers across the brand’s footprint. Two of...
Comments / 0