Myrtle Beach, SC

WMBF

All aboard The Polar Bus Express with the Big Red Bus

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Big Red Bus is hosting the third annual “Polar Bus Express” for an unforgettable experience, unlike anything Myrtle Beach has ever offered. Ride along this true double-decker bus set to the enchanting sounds of the motion picture soundtrack. Passengers relive the magic...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WECT

‘Hovering’ shrimp boat spotted near Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Oak Island beach goers had the chance to see a “hovering” shrimp boat on the water. The unusual sighting provided a perfect example of a superior mirage. “Superior mirages are not unheard of, but they are rare. They require very specific weather, so...
OAK ISLAND, NC
WMBF

HCFR: 2 hurt in crash on North Kings Highway

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were hurt in a crash Sunday afternoon, according to officials. Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to a two-vehicle wreck in the area of North Kings Highway and Lake Arrowhead Road at around 1:45 p.m. At least one extraction was also required by crews at the scene.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Police investigate after several shots fired into truck in Marion

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – Marion police said someone fired several shots into a truck in broad daylight on Monday. Police were called before 10 a.m. to Smith Street, which is off Liberty Street, for reports of shots fired. When officers arrived on the scene, witnesses told them that they...
MARION, SC
gotodestinations.com

The Best Breakfast Spots in Myrtle Beach – (With Photos)

Myrtle Beach is considered the tourist capital in South Carolina. With 14 unique beach communities that attract more than 20 million people per year, it is surely a place where you can let loose and have fun. Traveling to Myrtle Beach is not just because of the beach. It is also a haven for guests that are avid fans of golf.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Pee Dee News - Lisa Bailey

Christmas events this coming week

Christmas celebrations continue throughout the Pee Dee region. Downtown Christmas Magic: 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at the 100 block of South Dargan Street in Florence. In its fourth year, the holiday event includes free hot cocoa and marshmallow roasting stations (while supplies last), decorated downtown storefronts, ugly sweater contest, crafts and games, meet-and-greet with Santa Claus, giant gingerbread slide and bounce house, animated music and light show and more. Free admission.
LAKE CITY, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Animal shelters in the Cape Fear Area experience high capacity numbers

CAPE FEAR AREA, NC (WWAY) — Animal shelters across the Cape Fear Area are facing challenges, as the number of cats and dogs in the facilities reach record breaking numbers. Shelters in Pender County and New Hanover County both say they have been slammed for the past few weeks with animals coming into the shelter, and a significant decrease in the number of animals being adopted.
PENDER COUNTY, NC

