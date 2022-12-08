Read full article on original website
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Cash for selected NY professionals: New payment program worth millions by Kathy Hochul could benefit youMark StarNew York City, NY
Opinion: OMNY Does Not Save Us Money, MTARemington WriteNew York City, NY
Texas governor announced on Twitter that Texas has bused over 1,300 migrants to ChicagoJennifer GeerTexas State
New Restaurants Opening in Westchester NY This MonthOut and About Westchester NYWestchester County, NY
netflixjunkie.com
No Tit-for-tat Battle But Meghan and Harry Lose a Critical Royal Viewer for Their Netflix Documentary
Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell docu-series on Netflix, there has been a rift between their supporters and haters. Some have showered their unconditional love and support on the Sussexes pair. On the other hand, people have created a wave of harassment online targeted at the couple. Amidst the entire fiasco comes a devastating shock for Harry and Meghan. An eminent figure seems to have pulled out of the chaos completely.
24 Anti-Portia Tweets For Any "White Lotus" Fans Who Are Done With Her Polly Pocket-Lookin' Self After That Finale
"I slept on it, and you know what, I'm still pissed at Portia!" —A fan who is completely valid
The Pleasure of Watching Rich People Suffer on Screen
It’s no secret that the world is obsessed with the ultra-wealthy. Their clothes, their eating habits, their strange and ancient rituals (see: buying $20,000 hyperbaric oxygen chambers, going to Burning Man); there’s nothing we love more than probing the inner workings of the super-rich. We love watching them buy opulent houses on Selling Sunset, bickering over family loyalties in Succession or towering over history in The Crown. But, oh, how this obsession can so easily curdle into bitter and primal hatred – we’ve relished seeing the gruesome downfall of our most glamorous long before Marie Antoinette was guillotined in 1793. This was just the year Hollywood finally caught up.
Real Housewives Of Miami Star Adriana de Moura Defends Lisa Hochstein Amid Messy Divorce With Dr. Lenny Hochstein
As the drama picks up between Lisa Hochstein and Dr. Lenny Hochstein on the Real Housewives of Miami, the scenes have gotten more brutal to watch. To see Lisa in a vulnerable space and trying to put forth the effort, only to be so easily dismissed by her husband, has been upsetting. Although we’re only […] The post Real Housewives Of Miami Star Adriana de Moura Defends Lisa Hochstein Amid Messy Divorce With Dr. Lenny Hochstein appeared first on Reality Tea.
How ‘The Menu’ Explores Ego and Exploitation in Fine Dining
[This story contains spoilers from Searchlight’s The Menu.] In The Menu, the exclusive experience presented by the remote, destination restaurant Hawthorn is as much about who’s in attendance as the meticulously crafted plates. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Fleishman Is in Trouble' Team on Telling a Story About Men and Modern Marriage Through Women'The Menu' Composer on Kitchen Horror-Comedy's Score and Surprising Influences'The Menu' Director Mark Mylod Wanted Film to "Explore an Artist in Pain" Consumed With "Self-Loathing" As Ralph Fiennes’ chef Julian Slowik eventually reveals, it’s because of what the curated tasting menu explores: the corrosiveness of hunger — for power, relevance, money,...
stljewishlight.org
The Hanukkah merch market has exploded. But are Jews feeling more represented?
(JTA) — It was early November when Nicholas Wymer-Santiago walked into his local Target in Austin, Texas, and realized it was beginning to feel a lot like Hanukkah. Instead of an endcap with a limited array of Hanukkah basics, as he had seen in past years, there stretched out a whole aisle of holiday products: pillows; dreidel-shaped pet toys; window decals; menorahs in the shape of lions, corgis and whales; and so much more. Even the $5-and-under impulse-buys section filled with seasonal products had a supply of Hanukkah goods, including a Star of David-shaped bowl and a set of dishes labeled “sour cream” and “applesauce.”
One Work: Black Power Naps’s “Chill Pill (Rockabye Baby)”
While galleries and museums provide physical and figurative spaces for contemplation, they are rarely sites for real rest. In their collaboration as Black Power Naps, Fannie Sosa and Navild Acosta offer a place to reflect and settle with the rocking, circular bed of Chill Pill (Rockabye Baby), 2022. Currently on view in the exhibition “Indisposable: Tactics for Care and Mourning” at the Ford Foundation Gallery, the installation creates a cozy corner in the black-walled gallery, its round mattress piled high with cushions, all covered in a soft fabric hand-dyed blue, green, and purple. A halo of artificial hair and more dyed fabric...
stljewishlight.org
5 of the best Jewish memoirs out right now!
Is there anything better on chilly, dark winter days than cozying up with a mug of steaming hot chocolate and a good book?. The Jewish authors of these five memoirs are introspective and candid. Two tell of guilt and shame. Two take us along their journeys to foreign countries. And two are late-life love stories. One author is an international icon, a private man who ruminates on his entire life in a posthumous book.
17 Overused Dating Profile Cliches That People Are So Sick Of Seeing, They're Basically The Equivalent Of A Red Flag
Turns out if you mention liking "The Office" in your bio, you're not the only one.
'Little America' Continues to Expand The Immigrant Narrative On TV
The charming anthology series, now in its second season, explores the question of home through stories inspired by real-life experiences.
The Jewish Press
Time to Regain our Jewish Mojo
The biggest scandal in the Jewish world today is not the rise in antisemitism, but the fact that the more money and noise we’ve thrown at the problem, the worse it’s gotten. If fighting antisemitism were a business, it would have gone belly up a long time ago....
Vice
Photographing Gen X club culture of the late 90s
This story originally appeared in i-D’s The Royalty Issue, no. 370, Winter 2022. Order your copy here. In an interview with Channel 4 back in 1994 — his final before passing away — the writer and journalist Dennis Potter shared these poignant words: “We forget or tend to forget that life can only be defined in the present tense; it is, and it is now only... The only thing you know for sure is the present tense”. Dennis had terminal cancer at the time of the interview, but believed that nowness had become “so vivid that, in a perverse sort of way, I’m almost serene.”
16 Parents Who Made Small, Innocent Decisions That Turned Into Hilarious Mistakes
Honestly, these parents made my 2022 a bit brighter.
THE FIRST MAIN GENERALIZATION OF SOCIALISM
New Worlds For Old: A Plain account of Modern Socialism by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. THE FIRST MAIN GENERALIZATION OF SOCIALISM. THE FIRST MAIN GENERALIZATION OF SOCIALISM. § 1. The first—the chief aspect...
The Dramatic Rise of Self-Described “Psychics” in the 2020s
The number of individuals training in cold-reading techniques and other tricks of the psychic trade has dramatically up-ticked since the advent of 2020. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, McGill.ca, AARP.com, and Goodreads.com.
Historical Drama ‘Dancing on Fire’ Explores How Tribal Dance Empowered Women in 1920s Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia is currently undergoing profound social change, following the progressive lifting of restrictions since the late 2010s. The film “Dancing on Fire,” currently in development, directed by Hana Al-Omair and produced by Soha Samir, who are both co-writers, highlights the joy and freedom of women in tribal communities in pre-oil Saudi Arabia. Al-Omair says: “I was immediately attracted to the story, the minute I learned that Saudi women were dancing and singing with men in public in the 1920s, because that was rooted in Saudi culture.” The project received the $75,000 MBC Academy/Shahid prize, in return for acquisition of distribution rights...
