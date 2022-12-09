ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Trade Rumors: Sacramento Kings may be interested in Kyle Kuzma, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam

December 15th is a key date for the NBA trade market, as 74 additional players who signed extensions this summer become trade eligible. This makes it easier for teams to match salaries in deals, and since it aligns with teams being a third of the way through the season and teams are figuring out whether they're buyers or sellers, it often marks the beginning of the NBA trade season.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Yardbarker

Surprising Trade Details Emerge About 76ers’ Tobias Harris

The 2022-23 NBA season has been an up-and-down affair for the Philadelphia 76ers. They are currently 13-12 on the season, as they have had to navigate some injury woes for key players in their rotation. The trio of James Harden, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey have only played six games...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

LeBron James Shared A Wholesome Message As His Sons Bronny And Bryce Prepare To Face Off Against Carmelo Anthony's Son Kiyan

LeBron James is in the twilight of his career, even though he still has big ambitions to fulfill on the court. His longevity has become his calling card in debates about his legacy, but sometimes it's easy to forget just how long the King has been around. Those are the times when the fact that both his sons could be in the NBA soon comes up.
Yardbarker

Justin Jefferson shares complaint for NFL after loss to Lions

Justin Jefferson had a complaint for the NFL on Sunday after his Minnesota Vikings’ 34-23 loss at the Detroit Lions in Week 14. Jefferson caught a 39-yard pass from Kirk Cousins late in the fourth quarter with his team down 31-16. Jefferson broke tackles from three opponents and was heading to the end zone for a touchdown. But Jefferson was not given a touchdown because the officials said he stepped out of bounds.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Boston Celtics Wanted To Land Anthony Davis But Were Warned Against It By A Prominent Member Of The Pelicans Organization

The Boston Celtics have nothing to complain about so far this season, they are the best team in the NBA so far. Despite a loss in one of their recent outings, the Celtics look like the team to beat this season after going all the way to the NBA Finals last season. But Boston's team could have looked a lot different if certain things had gone differently.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Malik Beasley has words for Rudy Gobert after game

Malik Beasley confronted Rudy Gobert over his former teammate’s actions at the end of Friday night’s game. Gobert’s Minnesota Timberwolves beat his former team the Utah Jazz 118-108. Minnesota got some extra points at the end when Gobert decided to put in a basket with 2.4 seconds left instead of letting the clock run out. Beasley was upset over Gobert’s actions and let the center know it.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

ESPN analyst shares reason Mike White should remains Jets’ starter

The New York Jets have lost two of their three games since Mike White took over as the starting quarterback, but ESPN’s Louis Riddick does not think any consideration should be given to inserting Zach Wilson back into the lineup. He offered a very simple reason for why he would stick with White.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Robert Griffin III explains why teams want to avoid Lions in playoffs

Just six weeks ago, the Detroit Lions were left for dead along their playoff hopes. But after wins in five of their last six games, including a 34-23 romping of the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings, former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III conceded that the Lions just may be the team everyone wants to avoid come the postseason.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Photo of Giannis Antetokounmpo following win over Mavs goes viral

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a real “same spot, different energy” moment this week. Antetokounmpo and his Milwaukee Bucks got the victory on Friday night over the Mavericks in Dallas. After the game, Antetokounmpo returned to the court to work on his free throws. In the background on the side, a worker at American Airlines Center could be seen clutching a ladder.
DALLAS, TX

