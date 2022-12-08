ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chargers’ Derwin James not practicing for second consecutive day

By Gavino Borquez
 4 days ago
Derwin James could be in danger of not playing Sunday night against the Dolphins.

James, who is dealing with a quad injury, was not present on the practice field for a second consecutive day.

James had a hip injury the week prior leading up to the matchup with the Raiders.

Also not practicing for the second straight day were Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee) and Trey Pipkins (knee).

Bryce Callahan, who was limited on Wednesday with a groin injury, was not a participant on Thursday.

Los Angeles could be getting some reinforcements back in Mike Williams and Corey Linsley, as they were full participants after being limited.

Williams has missed the past two games with a knee injury, which he aggravated in the Week 11 loss to the Chiefs.

Linsley missed Week 13 due to a concussion he sustained in Week 12 against the Cardinals.

The Chargers have one more practice on Friday before the final injury designations are released.

