FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Solutions to simplify the holiday season
MILWAUKEE - From finding the perfect outfit for that holiday party to planning the perfect holiday meal, we are ALL feeling the stress this time of year. Today, we're joined by parenting contributor, Carly Dorogi, with some solutions to simplify the holiday season. For more information, CarlyOnTV.com.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Hartland Make-A-Wish 'Skating with Santa' fundraiser
HARTLAND, Wis. - During the season of giving, Santa gave a helping hand to Make-A-Wish Wisconsin. The "Skating with Santa" fundraiser in Hartland Sunday, Dec. 11 raised money to help kids' wishes come true. At the Mullett Ice Center, families got to enjoy games, a hot cocoa bar, cookie decorating...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Makers Market, Deer District hosts 3-day event
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Makers Market returned this weekend, setting up shop in the Deer District's beer garden for three days. Free to attend, the market brings together local artisans and small businesses together. It travels around the city to different locations each weekend. This weekend's market was the first...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Metcalfe’s Market; getting a head start on the holidays
With less than two weeks until Christmas, there’s no better time to start planning your holiday meal than now. Brian Kramp is in Wauwatosa at Metcalfe’s Market where they have you covered with great ideas for every part of your holiday meal.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County Zoo: Free entry during Frosty Free Week
MILWAUKEE - During the season of giving, the Milwaukee County Zoo offers a week of free daytime admission to guests as a way of giving back to the community. "Frosty Free Week" is a perfect time to visit the Zoo – a tranquil setting to enjoy nature and all the animals that call the Zoo home.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee postman's murder prompts acts of kindness for letter carriers
MILWAUKEE - Police are looking for whoever killed Milwaukee postal worker Aundre Cross, 41, Friday, Dec. 9 near 65th and Stark. Milwaukee police are looking for a silver Audi Q5 SUV with tinted windows. There's a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. A growing memorial on 65th Street...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Holiday shopping season; get ready with Meijer
SUSSEX, Wis. - The holiday shopping season is underway. Shoppers can come to Meijer to handle all their Christmas needs.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Caroling on Mother Daniels Way; Christmas concert
MILWAUKEE - FOX6 Wakeup Aaron Maybin sits down with Valerie Carter to talk about the Youth Ministry Christmas party featuring Damien Sneed at Holy Redeemer Institutional Church Of God In Christ on Wednesday, Dec.14. Tickets for the annual Christmas concert are available on the Holy Redeemer Institutional Church Of God...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
'North Pole' flight for children battling cancer spreads cheer
MILWAUKEE - Christmas may be a few weeks away, but dozens of local children on Saturday, Dec. 10 got the chance to tell Santa their wish list – and take a trip to the "North Pole." The 128th Air Refueling Wing of the Wisconsin National Guard and Signature Flight...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mount Mary 'Sister to Sister' brings generations together
MILWAUKEE - Two generations came together Saturday, Dec. 10 to share stories and skills in a new Mount Mary University group. A warm welcome and lots of laughter welcome any new member of "Sister to Sister." The group links students with nuns who live next door at Trinity Woods. "They’re...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jackson Jocelyn Hampel toy collection honors 7-year-old's memory
JACKSON, Wis. - Spreading Christmas cheer is what the holidays are all about, but for a Jackson family, it's hard to do without their 7-year-old daughter. Jocelyn Hampel died after a trip to the dentist, and her family is bringing smiles to the faces of other children this holiday season in her honor.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
112 animals rescued from Milwaukee home; 'every animal under the sun'
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) and Milwaukee police rescued 112 animals from a Milwaukee home on Saturday, Dec. 10. Executive Director of MADACC, Karen Sparapani, said she saw every animal under the sun - unfortunately, not all of them made it. "Oh, there's a goat…oh, there's...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
New American Family Field restaurant; 'J. Leinenkugel's Barrel Yard'
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers revealed on Monday, Dec. 12 that the former "Restaurant To Be Named Later" at American Family Field is being re-imagined – and will soon open as J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard. A news release says the working brewery will feature specialty beer brewed onsite...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Missing Milwaukee woman, 2 children found safe
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say the critical missing alert for a Milwaukee mother and her two children has been canceled. Brianna Futch, 23, Bria Bray, 2 and Xessex Bray, 1, were found safe. There was concner after they were last seen Saturday afternoon, Dec. 10 near 76th and Congress. According...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brown Deer missing girl found safe
BROWN DEER, Wis. - Takoria Pettway-Marney, missing from Brown Deer, was found safe and reunited with her family. There was concern after Pettway-Marney was reported to have been last seen Friday afternoon getting off a school bus on Long Island Drive south of Silver Spring in Milwaukee. Again, she was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Bomb threat, Patti LaBelle concert at Riverside Theater evacuated
MILWAUKEE - Grammy winner Patti Labelle was rushed off stage in Milwaukee Saturday night after a bomb threat. Patti LaBelle was performing at the Riverside Theater. A video captured by sunny_seokkie on Twitter shows what happened from the audience's viewpoint. LaBelle was speaking to the crowd through a microphone when...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
29th and Wisconsin shooting; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred near 29th and Wisconsin Sunday night, Dec. 11. It happened around 9:50 p.m. Police say the 20-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls TJ Maxx theft; 3 sought
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a retail theft that occurred at the T.J. Maxx store located on Falls Parkway. It happened on Dec. 10. Police say three female suspects left TJ Maxx with unpaid merchandise. All three suspects left in a newer model gray...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Postal worker killed in Milwaukee, remembered
USPS worker Aundre Cross' niece told FOX6 News that he was a father and loving, giving man who loved going to church. He was shot and killed on the job near 65th and Lancaster.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Janet Jackson coming to Maier Festival Park May. 28
MILWAUKEE - It has been announced that Janet Jackson will perform at Henry Maier Festival Park on Sunday, May. 28, as part of her Janet Jackson: Together Again tour. Presale tickets are available Tuesday, Dec. 13. Tickets for the concerts will be open to the general public beginning Friday, Dec. 16 at 11 a.m. For more information, go to ticketmaster.com.
