NPD’s Mission Blue Santa
In a continuing effort of community relations and public safety, The Newport Police Department began conducting “Mission Blue Santa” on December 11th. Mission Blue Santa is an effort by Newport Police Department to Reward drivers around the city for their good driving. When a Uniform Patrol Officer observes a good driving act during their patrols, they will make contact with the driver and hand them a gift card which was provided by a local community business.
Santa Continues Visit through Newport this week
Santa’s nightly rides continue this week with escorts by Newport’s Fire and Police Departments for his annual tour of Newport’s neighborhoods. This week Santa will be riding with first responders through the streets to see the City’s children beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13 and finishing up on Thursday, Dec. 15.
Island Moving Company Completes Purchase of former Triplett School property
Island Moving Company (IMC), Newport’s Contemporary Ballet, announced today that it has formally closed on the purchase of the property at 435 Broadway in Newport, RI. The site last housed the George H. Triplett School and administration building prior to being decommissioned in 2013. The agreement, which was finalized on December 1st, highlight’s a unique public, private, and non-profit partnership that will result in the development of four single family homes, and construction of the company’s Center for Arts, Dance & Education.
Real Estate Transactions: November 28 – December 2
Real Estate Transactions from November 28 to December 2. 456 Bellevue Ave. was sold by James Tencher Jr. to Leslie Grosvenor for $4,000,000. 596 Thames St. was sold by John Harrington Estate to 594-596 Thames Street, Inc. for $1,026,000. 124 Gibbs Ave. was sold by Phillips Jr. & Cynthia Hallowell...
