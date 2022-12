In a continuing effort of community relations and public safety, The Newport Police Department began conducting “Mission Blue Santa” on December 11th. Mission Blue Santa is an effort by Newport Police Department to Reward drivers around the city for their good driving. When a Uniform Patrol Officer observes a good driving act during their patrols, they will make contact with the driver and hand them a gift card which was provided by a local community business.

