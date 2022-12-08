ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
osoblanco.org

Pat-Med District Grieves Over Suicide Death Of A Student

Officials from the Patchogue-Medford School District say that students and staff are saddened by the death of a student who took his or her own life on Sunday. In a letter to parents sent on Tuesday, Superintendent Donna Jones called the death of Medford Elementary School student Anders Hart “a heartbreaking passing.”
MEDFORD, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

$39 million bond fails in North Bellmore Schools

A $39 million bond failed to pass yesterday in the North Bellmore School District. Throughout the summer and beginning of the school year, the district has been presenting the findings of its state-mandated, buildings conditions survey, that was submitted to the state in early 2021. The need for some extensive...
BELLMORE, NY
CBS New York

Santa delivers toys to special needs students on Long Island with the help of Suffolk County PBA

OAKDALE, N.Y. - A sleigh loaded with toys and Santa Claus in the lead surprised dozens of local special needs schoolchildren. Santa could spotted from blocks away making a grand entrance in Oakdale. "We are absolutely blessed to have this wonderful community," one teacher said. "This is the most exciting day of the year," a teacher's aide said. More than 100 special needs children got the unexpected surprise. "Exciting," one said. "He likes giving presents," said another. "Merry Christmas," said another. The Premm Learning Center, filled with special students from all over the county and teachers, aides and volunteers from eastern Suffolk BOCES. "This is an incredible organization. What...
OAKDALE, NY
nassauillustrated.com

Nigeria-Born, Elmont-Based Nurse Practitioner Awarded For Community Advocacy

Akunesokwu “Neso” Obiora, RN, MSN, FNP-BC, ACHPN, a hospice and palliative care nurse based in Elmont, was recently awarded for her “unparalleled patient care and advocacy” by POCN, representing the largest Nurse Practitioner/Physician Associate network in the U.S. Nurse practitioner Obiora received the Q3 Nurse Practitioner/Physician...
ELMONT, NY
New York Post

Elderly NYC substitute teacher busted for choking middle-school boy during class

An elderly substitute teacher was busted for choking a Queens middle-school student during class this week, cops said.  The boy told police he was in his fifth-period class Thursday and walked to the garbage to throw out an item when class sub Vernon Jerom, 77, suddenly put his hands around the kid’s throat and held on for about 5 seconds, authorities said. The boy did not report any injuries and was not hospitalized.  Jerom was arrested just after 2 p.m. Thursday and charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and acting in a manner injurious to a child, police said. “These allegations are very disturbing, and this substitute teacher was immediately pulled from service,” city Department of Education spokesman Nathaniel Styer said in a statement. The school is located in the confines of the 109th Precinct, which covers northeast Queens, including Flushing and College Point.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Nassau County celebrates Hanukkah

Nassau County will celebrate Hanukkah on the front steps of the Theodore Roosevelt Executive and Legislative Building at 1550 Franklin Ave., in Mineola on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 5 p.m. County Executive Bruce Blakeman will mark the eight-day Jewish Fesitval of Lights during the event being called Latkes and Lights....
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

How Kabrina Clark's wish came true: A tropical surprise

(BPT) - When Kabrina Clark woke up on her 18th birthday, she had no idea what was in store for her. Just four years earlier when she was 14, Kabrina was diagnosed with cancer of the soft tissue, facing the fierce realities and difficult medical protocols that come with a devastating, life-threatening diagnosis. However, Kabrina has always had a positive attitude and her grandmother shared that while they always thought they’d have to be Kabrina’s rock during her most difficult times, it turned out that Kabrina was everyone else’s rock, never letting her medical diagnosis define her.
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Herald Community Newspapers

Incumbent unopposed in West Hempstead

West Hempstead Fire District Commissioner Scott Clark is running unopposed for a five-year term in the district’s Dec. 13 election. Voting takes place from 4-9 p.m. at the Fire Headquarters Building at 295 Hempstead Tpke., West Hempstead. Clark was appointed to a vacant commissioner seat nearly three years ago,...
WEST HEMPSTEAD, NY
Daily Voice

New ShopRite Opens In Huntington Commons Shopping Center

A new supermarket has opened for business on Long Island. The ribbon-cutting and grand opening event for the new ShopRite in the Huntington Commons shopping center was set for 10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, representatives announced. The 65,000-square-foot store, located at 839 New York Ave. in Huntington, is opened...
HUNTINGTON, NY
midislandtimes.com

Town: File for property tax exemptions now

Oyster Bay Town Receiver of Taxes Jeff Pravato has announced that residents may apply for New York State property tax exemptions from now through January 2, 2023. Homeowners wishing to receive exemptions on their 2023-2024 School taxes and 2024 General taxes must file with the Nassau County Department of Assessment or New York State prior to the January 2nd deadline.
OYSTER BAY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Celebrating the holidays in Freeport

Hundreds of families from Freeport and the neighboring areas lined up for an evening of holiday celebrations last Saturday. Freeport Village Mayor Robert T. Kennedy joined the Freeport Chamber of Commerce in launching the village’s 18th Annual Nautical Mile Holiday Boat Parade of Lights. The night started with the...
FREEPORT, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy