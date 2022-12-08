Read full article on original website
Suspects In Custody After Allegedly Robbing Brooklyn Bishop, Third Suspect Is Still WantedAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
Two payments could arrive for selected NY families to buy food: Check your statusMark StarNew York City, NY
Pat-Med District Grieves Over Suicide Death Of A Student
Officials from the Patchogue-Medford School District say that students and staff are saddened by the death of a student who took his or her own life on Sunday. In a letter to parents sent on Tuesday, Superintendent Donna Jones called the death of Medford Elementary School student Anders Hart “a heartbreaking passing.”
Herald Community Newspapers
$39 million bond fails in North Bellmore Schools
A $39 million bond failed to pass yesterday in the North Bellmore School District. Throughout the summer and beginning of the school year, the district has been presenting the findings of its state-mandated, buildings conditions survey, that was submitted to the state in early 2021. The need for some extensive...
Nassau Community College reverses course, will not reinstate mandatory mask mandate
Nassau Community College has updated its website to say masks are recommended, but not required.
Santa delivers toys to special needs students on Long Island with the help of Suffolk County PBA
OAKDALE, N.Y. - A sleigh loaded with toys and Santa Claus in the lead surprised dozens of local special needs schoolchildren. Santa could spotted from blocks away making a grand entrance in Oakdale. "We are absolutely blessed to have this wonderful community," one teacher said. "This is the most exciting day of the year," a teacher's aide said. More than 100 special needs children got the unexpected surprise. "Exciting," one said. "He likes giving presents," said another. "Merry Christmas," said another. The Premm Learning Center, filled with special students from all over the county and teachers, aides and volunteers from eastern Suffolk BOCES. "This is an incredible organization. What...
Bronxville High School: Student made antisemitic post on Instagram
When the post came to the school’s attention, the administration met with the student and took down the post.
nassauillustrated.com
Nigeria-Born, Elmont-Based Nurse Practitioner Awarded For Community Advocacy
Akunesokwu “Neso” Obiora, RN, MSN, FNP-BC, ACHPN, a hospice and palliative care nurse based in Elmont, was recently awarded for her “unparalleled patient care and advocacy” by POCN, representing the largest Nurse Practitioner/Physician Associate network in the U.S. Nurse practitioner Obiora received the Q3 Nurse Practitioner/Physician...
Suffolk Harley Owners Group raises money and delivers gifts to children at Ronald McDonald House
Nick Nigro, the group’s leader, began the annual ride four years ago with just a handful of volunteers.
Elderly NYC substitute teacher busted for choking middle-school boy during class
An elderly substitute teacher was busted for choking a Queens middle-school student during class this week, cops said. The boy told police he was in his fifth-period class Thursday and walked to the garbage to throw out an item when class sub Vernon Jerom, 77, suddenly put his hands around the kid’s throat and held on for about 5 seconds, authorities said. The boy did not report any injuries and was not hospitalized. Jerom was arrested just after 2 p.m. Thursday and charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and acting in a manner injurious to a child, police said. “These allegations are very disturbing, and this substitute teacher was immediately pulled from service,” city Department of Education spokesman Nathaniel Styer said in a statement. The school is located in the confines of the 109th Precinct, which covers northeast Queens, including Flushing and College Point.
Herald Community Newspapers
Nassau County celebrates Hanukkah
Nassau County will celebrate Hanukkah on the front steps of the Theodore Roosevelt Executive and Legislative Building at 1550 Franklin Ave., in Mineola on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 5 p.m. County Executive Bruce Blakeman will mark the eight-day Jewish Fesitval of Lights during the event being called Latkes and Lights....
2nd annual Polar Plunge in Suffolk County set to support great cause
Hundreds of brave souls battled the cold waters off Long Island on Sunday in support of a good cause.
Herald Community Newspapers
How Kabrina Clark's wish came true: A tropical surprise
(BPT) - When Kabrina Clark woke up on her 18th birthday, she had no idea what was in store for her. Just four years earlier when she was 14, Kabrina was diagnosed with cancer of the soft tissue, facing the fierce realities and difficult medical protocols that come with a devastating, life-threatening diagnosis. However, Kabrina has always had a positive attitude and her grandmother shared that while they always thought they’d have to be Kabrina’s rock during her most difficult times, it turned out that Kabrina was everyone else’s rock, never letting her medical diagnosis define her.
Herald Community Newspapers
Incumbent unopposed in West Hempstead
West Hempstead Fire District Commissioner Scott Clark is running unopposed for a five-year term in the district’s Dec. 13 election. Voting takes place from 4-9 p.m. at the Fire Headquarters Building at 295 Hempstead Tpke., West Hempstead. Clark was appointed to a vacant commissioner seat nearly three years ago,...
West Hempstead synagogue congregants train in self defense during simulated shooting
Typically, the Chabad of West Hempstead would be pretty quiet on a Sunday night, but the building was under a simulated attack as congregants learned how to fight back and protect themselves.
queenseagle.com
Just one vote separates candidates in Assembly District 23 race, with incumbent in lead
If there was ever an election to prove the power of one single vote, it is the race to represent Queens’ 23rd Assembly District. Just one vote separates incumbent Assemblymember Stacey Pheffer Amato and her Republican challenger Thomas Sullivan following a hand recount in the tight race, which the city’s Board of Elections completed last week.
New ShopRite Opens In Huntington Commons Shopping Center
A new supermarket has opened for business on Long Island. The ribbon-cutting and grand opening event for the new ShopRite in the Huntington Commons shopping center was set for 10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, representatives announced. The 65,000-square-foot store, located at 839 New York Ave. in Huntington, is opened...
midislandtimes.com
Town: File for property tax exemptions now
Oyster Bay Town Receiver of Taxes Jeff Pravato has announced that residents may apply for New York State property tax exemptions from now through January 2, 2023. Homeowners wishing to receive exemptions on their 2023-2024 School taxes and 2024 General taxes must file with the Nassau County Department of Assessment or New York State prior to the January 2nd deadline.
Teen, 14, threatens LGBTQ classmates, every girl at her Long Island school: police
HOLTSVILLE, NY (PIX11) — A 14-year-old student allegedly threatened to hurt or kill all the girls and LGBTQ students at a Long Island high school, police said Monday. Officers in Suffolk County arrested the Eastern Suffolk BOCES Sequoya High School student on Monday. She’s been charged with aggravated harassment in the second degree as a […]
NBC New York
NYC Substitute Teacher Arrested for Allegedly Attacking Student in School
A substitute teacher assigned to a New York City school was arrested Thursday afternoon after he allegedly attacked a student at the Queens intermediate school where he worked, authorities said. The NYPD announced the arrest of 77-year-old Vernon Jerom, an educator accused of putting his hands forcefully on the neck...
Herald Community Newspapers
Celebrating the holidays in Freeport
Hundreds of families from Freeport and the neighboring areas lined up for an evening of holiday celebrations last Saturday. Freeport Village Mayor Robert T. Kennedy joined the Freeport Chamber of Commerce in launching the village’s 18th Annual Nautical Mile Holiday Boat Parade of Lights. The night started with the...
The job needs your immediate attention. New York City is one of the largest and most popular cities in the United States. It is popular for its hustle and bustle, Wall Street legends and Broadway shows.
