Herald Community Newspapers
Chambers advocate for small businesses
Nov. 26 marked Small Business Saturday on Long Island and the Franklin Square Chamber showed its support for the neighborhood’s brick-and-mortars. Lisa DelliPizzi, president of the Franklin Square Chamber of Commerce, joined Eric Alexander president Vision Long Island and founder of the Long Island Main Street Alliance, Frank Camarano, president of the Nassau Council of Chambers, Luis Vazquez, president of the Long Island Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Lisa Unmansky, president of the Rockville Centre Chamber of Commerce, Giovana Bracci, executive director of La Fuerza CDC, and Misolino Silva, president of the Peruvian American Chamber of Commerce outside of the Polka Dot Pound Cake Bakery & Cafe in Rockville Centre to speak on the importance of shopping local, especially during the holiday season.
When is winter break for NYC students? Here are key dates from public and Catholic school calendars.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City students in public and Catholic schools will soon get a break from school later this month. Students will be able to enjoy time off during a week-long winter break — which gives time off for Christmas Eve, Christmas, Kwanzaa, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
Huntington ShopRite Opens to Welcoming Crowds
ShopRite opened its doors in Huntington Sunday, welcoming shoppers eager to get started, and quick to express happiness over the grocery store’s arrival and location. Because many customers arrived before the scheduled 7 a.m. opening, the doors opened earlier, said Jonathan Greenfield, whose family has Read More ...
New York Common Pantry opens new location in the South Bronx
NEW YORK -- The New York Common Pantry has opened a new location in the South Bronx.The community food pantry serves more than 500,000 people annually to help reduce hunger and food insecurity.The new Bronx facility is for seniors and serves about 100 people a day."We are really happy to be able to provide a great service space, a warm and welcoming space for our seniors who are in need. They come here and they get food. It's mostly shelf-stable. Twenty-three meals, they can come every month and pick up the food here," said Judy Secon, deputy executive director of the New York Common Pantry.Organizers say the new location is located in an area with lots of senior housing and is accessible from the street.The facility also gives them more pantry space and areas to offer nutrition education services.Join CBS2's #BetterTogether: Season of Giving campaign to help provide families with food on their table this holiday season. For more information, click here.
Millions of dollars for NY as part of new food program: Contact now if you need money
Only a few days are left to apply. A lot is happening in New York to provide people with financial assistance. Some programs have been initiated to help people buy food, and others will help you land a well-paying job.
syossetadvance.com
Syosset teacher receives excellence award
The Syosset Central School District has announced that AP Biology Teacher, Women in STEM Club Advisor, and High School Mentor Program Coordinator Carisa Steinberg has been honored with the Empire State Excellence in Teaching Award. Governor Hochul’s Empire State Excellence in Teaching Award recognizes educational leaders (PreK-12) who exemplify the...
Apply to get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidate
The job needs your immediate attention. New York City is one of the largest and most popular cities in the United States. It is popular for its hustle and bustle, Wall Street legends and Broadway shows.
Nassau Community College reverses course, will not reinstate mandatory mask mandate
Nassau Community College has updated its website to say masks are recommended, but not required.
osoblanco.org
Pat-Med District Grieves Over Suicide Death Of A Student
Officials from the Patchogue-Medford School District say that students and staff are saddened by the death of a student who took his or her own life on Sunday. In a letter to parents sent on Tuesday, Superintendent Donna Jones called the death of Medford Elementary School student Anders Hart “a heartbreaking passing.”
nassauillustrated.com
Nigeria-Born, Elmont-Based Nurse Practitioner Awarded For Community Advocacy
Akunesokwu “Neso” Obiora, RN, MSN, FNP-BC, ACHPN, a hospice and palliative care nurse based in Elmont, was recently awarded for her “unparalleled patient care and advocacy” by POCN, representing the largest Nurse Practitioner/Physician Associate network in the U.S. Nurse practitioner Obiora received the Q3 Nurse Practitioner/Physician...
Herald Community Newspapers
Celebrating the holidays in Freeport
Hundreds of families from Freeport and the neighboring areas lined up for an evening of holiday celebrations last Saturday. Freeport Village Mayor Robert T. Kennedy joined the Freeport Chamber of Commerce in launching the village’s 18th Annual Nautical Mile Holiday Boat Parade of Lights. The night started with the...
Herald Community Newspapers
How Kabrina Clark's wish came true: A tropical surprise
(BPT) - When Kabrina Clark woke up on her 18th birthday, she had no idea what was in store for her. Just four years earlier when she was 14, Kabrina was diagnosed with cancer of the soft tissue, facing the fierce realities and difficult medical protocols that come with a devastating, life-threatening diagnosis. However, Kabrina has always had a positive attitude and her grandmother shared that while they always thought they’d have to be Kabrina’s rock during her most difficult times, it turned out that Kabrina was everyone else’s rock, never letting her medical diagnosis define her.
Herald Community Newspapers
Nassau County celebrates Hanukkah
Nassau County will celebrate Hanukkah on the front steps of the Theodore Roosevelt Executive and Legislative Building at 1550 Franklin Ave., in Mineola on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 5 p.m. County Executive Bruce Blakeman will mark the eight-day Jewish Fesitval of Lights during the event being called Latkes and Lights....
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 2057 Strauss Street in Brownsville, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 2057 Strauss Street, a four-story residential building in Brownsville, Brooklyn. Designed by Tecnico Engineering and developed by Chaim Sobel of Strauss Estates LLC, the structure yields nine residences including a penthouse. Available on NYC Housing Connect are three units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $75,429 to $156,130.
NYC civil service exams open for December: Here are the salaries for each job
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City civil service exam schedule is open for December, and some jobs pay more than others. The application period for exams opened on Dec. 1. Exam applications currently open include: associate correctional counselor (NYC H+H); carpenter; carpenter (NYC H+H); child protective specialist;...
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millions
Lawmakers are thinking about it. Different plans and proposals are talked about for the betterment of NY residents. This is because the rate of inflation is extremely high, and so many people have no cash to buy food and afford shelter.
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status now
Millions of Americans might receive the money in the next few weeks. If you live in New York City, you must have an idea that the prices of food, clothing, and shelter are going up every day. Also, the rate of unemployment is something close to 4.4 percent, which is slightly higher than the last month's value of 4.3 percent. The previous year, this rate was up to 5.7 percent.
Herald Community Newspapers
$39 million bond fails in North Bellmore Schools
A $39 million bond failed to pass yesterday in the North Bellmore School District. Throughout the summer and beginning of the school year, the district has been presenting the findings of its state-mandated, buildings conditions survey, that was submitted to the state in early 2021. The need for some extensive...
When A Brooklyn Women’s Clothing Store Reopens
Bay Ridge and Mill Basin woman's clothing store reopen pride on customer service, family atmosphere, and stylish outfits. The store front of the Brooklyn, NY clothing store.Photo byMichele Schultz.
Kokomo serves up Jamaican delights in Williamsburg
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Kokomo, a Jamaican eatery in Williamsburg, features Caribbean favorites like spicy lamb chops, vegan bowls, and plantain cups. Watch PIX11’s Kristin Cole’s full report in the video player.
