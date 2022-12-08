ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, NY

Herald Community Newspapers

Chambers advocate for small businesses

Nov. 26 marked Small Business Saturday on Long Island and the Franklin Square Chamber showed its support for the neighborhood’s brick-and-mortars. Lisa DelliPizzi, president of the Franklin Square Chamber of Commerce, joined Eric Alexander president Vision Long Island and founder of the Long Island Main Street Alliance, Frank Camarano, president of the Nassau Council of Chambers, Luis Vazquez, president of the Long Island Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Lisa Unmansky, president of the Rockville Centre Chamber of Commerce, Giovana Bracci, executive director of La Fuerza CDC, and Misolino Silva, president of the Peruvian American Chamber of Commerce outside of the Polka Dot Pound Cake Bakery & Cafe in Rockville Centre to speak on the importance of shopping local, especially during the holiday season.
FRANKLIN SQUARE, NY
HuntingtonNow

Huntington ShopRite Opens to Welcoming Crowds

ShopRite opened its doors in Huntington Sunday, welcoming shoppers eager to get started, and quick to express happiness over the grocery store’s arrival and location. Because many customers arrived before the scheduled 7 a.m. opening, the doors opened earlier, said Jonathan Greenfield, whose family has Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
CBS New York

New York Common Pantry opens new location in the South Bronx

NEW YORK -- The New York Common Pantry has opened a new location in the South Bronx.The community food pantry serves more than 500,000 people annually to help reduce hunger and food insecurity.The new Bronx facility is for seniors and serves about 100 people a day."We are really happy to be able to provide a great service space, a warm and welcoming space for our seniors who are in need. They come here and they get food. It's mostly shelf-stable. Twenty-three meals, they can come every month and pick up the food here," said Judy Secon, deputy executive director of the New York Common Pantry.Organizers say the new location is located in an area with lots of senior housing and is accessible from the street.The facility also gives them more pantry space and areas to offer nutrition education services.Join CBS2's #BetterTogether: Season of Giving campaign to help provide families with food on their table this holiday season. For more information, click here.
BRONX, NY
syossetadvance.com

Syosset teacher receives excellence award

The Syosset Central School District has announced that AP Biology Teacher, Women in STEM Club Advisor, and High School Mentor Program Coordinator Carisa Steinberg has been honored with the Empire State Excellence in Teaching Award. Governor Hochul’s Empire State Excellence in Teaching Award recognizes educational leaders (PreK-12) who exemplify the...
SYOSSET, NY
osoblanco.org

Pat-Med District Grieves Over Suicide Death Of A Student

Officials from the Patchogue-Medford School District say that students and staff are saddened by the death of a student who took his or her own life on Sunday. In a letter to parents sent on Tuesday, Superintendent Donna Jones called the death of Medford Elementary School student Anders Hart “a heartbreaking passing.”
MEDFORD, NY
nassauillustrated.com

Nigeria-Born, Elmont-Based Nurse Practitioner Awarded For Community Advocacy

Akunesokwu “Neso” Obiora, RN, MSN, FNP-BC, ACHPN, a hospice and palliative care nurse based in Elmont, was recently awarded for her “unparalleled patient care and advocacy” by POCN, representing the largest Nurse Practitioner/Physician Associate network in the U.S. Nurse practitioner Obiora received the Q3 Nurse Practitioner/Physician...
ELMONT, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Celebrating the holidays in Freeport

Hundreds of families from Freeport and the neighboring areas lined up for an evening of holiday celebrations last Saturday. Freeport Village Mayor Robert T. Kennedy joined the Freeport Chamber of Commerce in launching the village’s 18th Annual Nautical Mile Holiday Boat Parade of Lights. The night started with the...
FREEPORT, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

How Kabrina Clark's wish came true: A tropical surprise

(BPT) - When Kabrina Clark woke up on her 18th birthday, she had no idea what was in store for her. Just four years earlier when she was 14, Kabrina was diagnosed with cancer of the soft tissue, facing the fierce realities and difficult medical protocols that come with a devastating, life-threatening diagnosis. However, Kabrina has always had a positive attitude and her grandmother shared that while they always thought they’d have to be Kabrina’s rock during her most difficult times, it turned out that Kabrina was everyone else’s rock, never letting her medical diagnosis define her.
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Herald Community Newspapers

Nassau County celebrates Hanukkah

Nassau County will celebrate Hanukkah on the front steps of the Theodore Roosevelt Executive and Legislative Building at 1550 Franklin Ave., in Mineola on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 5 p.m. County Executive Bruce Blakeman will mark the eight-day Jewish Fesitval of Lights during the event being called Latkes and Lights....
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 2057 Strauss Street in Brownsville, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 2057 Strauss Street, a four-story residential building in Brownsville, Brooklyn. Designed by Tecnico Engineering and developed by Chaim Sobel of Strauss Estates LLC, the structure yields nine residences including a penthouse. Available on NYC Housing Connect are three units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $75,429 to $156,130.
BROOKLYN, NY
Greyson

Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status now

Millions of Americans might receive the money in the next few weeks. If you live in New York City, you must have an idea that the prices of food, clothing, and shelter are going up every day. Also, the rate of unemployment is something close to 4.4 percent, which is slightly higher than the last month's value of 4.3 percent. The previous year, this rate was up to 5.7 percent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

$39 million bond fails in North Bellmore Schools

A $39 million bond failed to pass yesterday in the North Bellmore School District. Throughout the summer and beginning of the school year, the district has been presenting the findings of its state-mandated, buildings conditions survey, that was submitted to the state in early 2021. The need for some extensive...
BELLMORE, NY

