Honolulu, HI

scoringlive.com

Moanalua finds a late equalizer to tie Castle 1-1

SALT LAKE — Na Menehune left it late to secure a 1-1 draw at home against the Castle Knights Saturday night. Both teams remain at the top of the Oahu Interscholastic Association's Eastern Division standings with an identical record of (3-0-1). The Knights got their goal early in the...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Rainbow Wahine set to face UNLV on Sunday

HONOLULU– The University of Hawai’i women’s basketball team will be back in action against visiting UNLV Sunday afternoon as a part of a doubleheader with men’s basketball inside SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. GM 8 | HAWAI’I (1-6, 0-0) VS. UNLV (8-1, 0-0) Date | Time Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 2:00 p.m. HT Location Honolulu, Oahu […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Gov. Josh Green discusses impact, excitement of Honolulu Marathon

The Native Hawaiian royal descendent was 96 years old. Bringing runners from all over the world, the Honolulu Marathon has a huge economic impact. UH Professor Jerry Agrusa highlights Japanese travel during this time. Outrigger Hospitality Group executive discusses support for the marathon. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Sean Dee,...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Honolulu Marathon marks 50 years as 27,000 runners hit the pavement

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Marathon celebrated 50 years on Sunday as 27,000 runners participated in the grueling 26.2-mile race from Downtown to Hawaii Kai then back to Waikiki. In the winner’s circle, a pair of international runners led the pack, putting up impressive times. Ethiopia’s Asefa Mengstu took...
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandnow.com

Wind advisory until 6 p.m. Monday for portions of Big Island

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a wind advisory with a new strong area of high-pressure building far north of the state that will keep breezy to locally windy trades in place on Dec. 12. East winds of 20 to 30 mph are expected with local localized gusts...
HONOLULU, HI

