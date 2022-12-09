Read full article on original website
Hawaii men’s basketball pulls away from St. Francis behind Kamaka Hepa’s career day
Hawaii played its final game before the Diamond Head Classic on Sunday.
scoringlive.com
Moanalua finds a late equalizer to tie Castle 1-1
SALT LAKE — Na Menehune left it late to secure a 1-1 draw at home against the Castle Knights Saturday night. Both teams remain at the top of the Oahu Interscholastic Association's Eastern Division standings with an identical record of (3-0-1). The Knights got their goal early in the...
Rainbow Wahine set to face UNLV on Sunday
HONOLULU– The University of Hawai’i women’s basketball team will be back in action against visiting UNLV Sunday afternoon as a part of a doubleheader with men’s basketball inside SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. GM 8 | HAWAI’I (1-6, 0-0) VS. UNLV (8-1, 0-0) Date | Time Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 2:00 p.m. HT Location Honolulu, Oahu […]
scoringlive.com
Molitau, KS-Maui rally past Guerrero, KS-Hawaii on final day of Moanalua Invitational
SALT LAKE — Kamahiwa Molitau scored 20 of his game-high 22 points after halftime to help Kamehameha-Maui rally to a 44-38 win over Kamehameha-Hawaii on the final day of the Moanalua Boys Basketball Invitational Saturday afternoon. Molitau, a 6-foot-3 junior center, was the lone KS-Maui player to score in...
Punahou’s Quinn Maretzki makes game-winning kick in Army-Navy game
Former Punahou kicker Quinn Maretzki made all four of his kicks on Saturday, including two clutch field goals.
Kahuku’s Leonard Ah You commits to Oregon State
Ah You chose the Beavers over 10 other FBS scholarship offers.
Jocelyn Alo named Sports Illustrated Female Athlete of the Year
Alo capped off her memorable 2022 with another prestigious award.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Here's some of the local runners who choose participate in the Honolulu Marathon
With the 50th Honolulu Marathon underway, Gov. Josh Green discusses the excitement and impact this event has on the state. Scientists said all recent eruptive activity in the Halemaumau crater has ceased.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Two-time kama'aina champion of Honolulu Marathon celebrates win with malasadas
In the winner's circle, a pair of international runners led the pack, putting up impressive times. Ethiopia's Asayech Ayalew Bere took home the first finish for the women at 2 hours,
hawaiinewsnow.com
'I'm very happy': Honolulu Marathon's overall winner celebrates his first marathon win
In the winner's circle, a pair of international runners led the pack, putting up impressive times. Ethiopia's Asayech Ayalew Bere took home the first finish for the women at 2 hours,
Mengstu, Ayalew finish first in 50th Honolulu Marathon
The 50th Honolulu Marathon took place today, Dec. 11, and athletes from around the world descended on Honolulu to capture the glory of winning the race.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Gov. Josh Green discusses impact, excitement of Honolulu Marathon
The Native Hawaiian royal descendent was 96 years old. Bringing runners from all over the world, the Honolulu Marathon has a huge economic impact. UH Professor Jerry Agrusa highlights Japanese travel during this time. Outrigger Hospitality Group executive discusses support for the marathon.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu Marathon marks 50 years as 27,000 runners hit the pavement
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Marathon celebrated 50 years on Sunday as 27,000 runners participated in the grueling 26.2-mile race from Downtown to Hawaii Kai then back to Waikiki. In the winner’s circle, a pair of international runners led the pack, putting up impressive times. Ethiopia’s Asefa Mengstu took...
hawaiinewsnow.com
As Red Hill crisis drags on, BWS’ Ernie Lau leads hundreds of demonstrators in ‘Walk for Wai’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds of concerned residents hit the streets Saturday to raise awareness about ongoing risks at the Red Hill facility — and to call for its immediate defueling. Leading the “Walk for Wai” was Board of Water Supply Chief Engineer Ernie Lau, who has been a key...
Moped driver succumbs to injuries following collision
The Honolulu Police Department reported that an elderly man involved in a vehicle collision on Friday, Nov. 25 has died.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Alert level for Mauna Loa volcano downgraded to ‘watch’ as eruption wanes
In the winner's circle, a pair of international runners led the pack, putting up impressive times. Ethiopia's Asayech Ayalew Bere took home the first finish for the women at 2 hours,
Prepare for road closures as the Honolulu Marathon returns
On Sunday, Dec. 11 starting at 12:30 a.m., one or more lanes will be closed and/or coned until the participants have completed that section of the course.
bigislandnow.com
Wind advisory until 6 p.m. Monday for portions of Big Island
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a wind advisory with a new strong area of high-pressure building far north of the state that will keep breezy to locally windy trades in place on Dec. 12. East winds of 20 to 30 mph are expected with local localized gusts...
KITV.com
1 killed, 2 injured in head-on crash on Kamehameha Highway on Oahu’s North Shore
One person is dead and two others have been hospitalized following a head-on crash along Kamehameha Highway on Oahu's North Shore, overnight.
Visually impaired runner hopes to inspire others
Happening at the same time as the Honolulu Marathon is the "Start to the Park 10K". It's not as long as the marathon; but it is still challenging, especially for Marri Murdoch.
