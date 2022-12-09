Read full article on original website
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Tayvon Sandifer scored 18 points Friday to lead the Taconic boys basketball team to a 64-45 win over Sci-Tech in the Thunder’s season-opener. Sandifer scored seven points, and Steve Patch added six in the fourth quarter as Taconic outscored its hosts, 21-15, down the stretch to put the game away.
From having a hockey rink in her backyard to playing collegiately at Sacred Heart University, hockey has always been part of Marblehead’s girls hockey head coach Brittany Smith’s life. Smith started skating when she was three years old and hasn’t stopped since. The love for the sport is nothing new to her family. Her father The post Brittany Smith: From player to coach appeared first on Itemlive.
SPRINGFIELD — No first game of a high school basketball season ever looks the prettiest, but the Taconic boys basketball team hit its stride in the second half of its season opener on Friday night.
WESTFIELD – Offense? Check. Defense? Check. Penalty-killers? Check. The Southwick Regional High School boys ice hockey team checked off nearly all the boxes in its season opener, keeping the opposition in check in a 3-1 win over McCann Tech Friday night at Amelia Park Arena.
