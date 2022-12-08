Read full article on original website
Open de Limoges: Burel books spot in second round
Frenchwoman Clara Burel beat Bosnian Nefisa Berberovic 6-4, 6-2 to advance to the second round of the Open de Limoges at the Palais des Sports de Beaublanc on Monday evening. Burel, ranked No 126, will play the winner of the match between Russian Erika Andreeva and Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich, the second seed, next.
Open de Limoges: Bronzetti advances to second round
Italian Lucia Bronzetti, the No 6 seed, advanced to the second round of the Open de Limoges by beating Jodie Burrage 6-4, 6-4 at the Palais des Sports de Beaublanc on Monday. Bronzetti, ranked No 57, will face Croat qualifier Jana Fett next. Limoges WTA 125, other first-round results (Palais...
American Alycia Parks makes it 10 wins in a row to win WTA $125K Open d’Angers
American Alycia Parks won her 10th match in a row at the WTA $125K level on Sunday, scoring a three-set win over German Anna-Lena Friedsam to win the Open d’Angers. Alycia Parks, currently ranked No 100 in the world, defeated Friedsam in a tough three-set battle 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 at Arena Loire in Trélazé on Sunday afternoon.
Being World No 1 is “like a dream” for Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz reached the top of the world this season, becoming the youngest male No 1 in history at the age of 19, beating a record previously set by Lleyton Hewitt. More than three months after his accession to the throne of world tennis, the young Spaniard still seems surprised by his achievements.
Hewitt, Radwanska, Henman and Majoli among captains for United Cup
Lleyton Hewitt, Tim Henman, Agnieszka Radwanska and Iva Majoli are among those who have been named as captains of their national teams at the inaugural edition of the United Cup. Former World No. 2 Radwanska will captain Team Poland in the mixed team event, which will include world No1 Iga...
Swiatek hailed as WTA Player of the Year
Iga Swiatek, the world No 1, has been named as the WTA Player of the Year – just two years after picking up the tour’s prize as best newcomer. The 21-year-old stepped up to the world No 1 spot following Ash Barty’s retirement and has been a dominant leader since then.
“I’m going to play at Roland Garros 2023.. although I would have preferred to stay at home” – Kyrgios
After reaching his first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon this year, Nick Kyrgios has made no bones about his desire to win a Grand Slam. The Australian has also added Roland-Garros to his schedule for 2023, a tournament he last played in 2017. But Kyrgios’ decision to play in Paris is not purely driven by his desire to succeed at the Grand Slam stage.
