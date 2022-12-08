Read full article on original website
Huber Winery in Indiana Offering Cozy Igloos for a Fun Winter Experience
You and up to five of your friends or family can enjoy a unique winery experience this winter thanks to the addition of igloos at one Indiana winery. Huber Winery is a tradition for families all across the midwest. Not only do they craft delicious wines but they offer a number of family-friendly events all throughout the year at their orchard. The winery, along with the orchards has been family owned since 1843, making it a staple for wine lovers across Indiana and beyond. From apples to Christmas trees, you can find a little bit of magic for everyone.
Grab those Leashes and Check Out These Pet Friendly Adventures in Indiana
Every dog parent knows that their four-legged companions can be the masters of a good ol' fashioned guilt trip. You know the look...big brown eyes full of sadness and betrayal like lasers right to the heart. Then, there's that unprecedented excitement triggered by the sound of grabbing the car keys that erupts into bursts of pacing, bunny hops, and panting as if to say, "So, where we going?"
Move Over NYC Pizza Rat – Indiana Has a Toilet Rat and He Needs Our Help
The Two Types of People in this World: Pro-Rat & Non-Rat There are two types of people in the world - those that HATE rats and all small furry creatures of the sort and those that channel their inner Cinderella and make friends with the rodents. I'm the latter. Many...
Is Indiana Going to Have a White Christmas?
Will Indiana see snow on December 25th, making it a white Christmas?. With colorful decorations, beautiful trees, delicious foods, and decadent treats, Christmas is truly a magical time of year made only more magical by perhaps when we wake up to experience a blanket of snow on the whimsical holiday.
WISH-TV
‘Pet Pals TV’: Perfumes manufactured in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” joined News 8 with Amy Howell, Visit Indiana marketing manager to talk about perfumes manufactured in Indiana.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Indiana history of white Christmases
INDIANAPOLIS — The National Weather Service in Indianapolis published an interesting graphic showing whether the Indianapolis metro area received a white Christmas or not dating back to 1952. Out of the 70 years, 45 of them did not have any snow on the ground or new snow on Christmas...
WISH-TV
Indiana Department of Child Services working to place over 160 kids in permanent adoptive homes
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There are currently 164 children listed on Indiana’s “Waiting Children List” who are ready to be adopted into their permanent homes. Adoption advocates say of these children most are ten or older and living in foster care. Michelle Savieo, the Indiana Department of...
Fast Food Chain Launches New Indiana-Exclusive Menu Item
Popular fast food chain, Wendy's has begun serving up a new breakfast dish exclusive to its restaurant locations across Indiana. Hoosiers across Indiana can enjoy a delicious, hearty breakfast with the new Hoosier Biscuit Bowl exclusively at participating Wendy's locations across Indiana. Served with a delicious, fresh-cracked egg, sausage and gravy, homestyle potatoes, and of course, a golden, fluffy biscuit, the Hoosier Biscuit Bowl should be on every Hoosier's breakfast list.
Fox 59
Overstaying it’s welcome: The gray sky continues to linger across Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Gray weather carries on across the Hoosier State for the sixth straight day. While it seems like the pattern has to break soon, clouds will do their best to stick around in the short-term. Gray… But staying mild. It’s good to look at the positives when...
Journal Review
Lung cancer report has Indiana behind the curve
The American Lung Association has released its 2022 State of Lung Cancer report, which shows Indiana has some work to do. The leading cause of lung cancer is smoking, and the state ranks high in the Lung Association report with 19% of Hoosiers doing so. Indiana also ranks high with the second leading cause of lung cancer, as 40% of home radon tests are at or above the Environmental Protection Agency action level. With early detection, the five-year lung cancer survival rate is 61%.
Incredible Wildlife Camera Captures Southern Indiana’s Diverse Wildlife Throughout the Year
From bobcats to beavers, to deer this footage is a reminder of the incredible wildlife that calls the Hoosier state home. Sycamore Land Trust is a nonprofit foundation that works to protect southern Indiana land and natural habitats. We protect land and restore natural habitat: Sycamore protects land by owning...
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Indiana
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner in Indiana. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
Stay at Indiana State Park Inns This Winter for Two-Nights and Get the Second Night Free
A nice way to get away without breaking the bank. Indiana is full of some seriously gorgeous state parks, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources there are 24 state parks in the state of Indiana. Typically when you plan a visit to a state park you try to plan for warmer months so you can get out and enjoy the scenery. However, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources wants you to cozy up next to a fireplace after you soak in some gorgeous nature views, with a special winter deal.
WIBC.com
No Denying The Numbers: Hoosiers Want Pot Legalized
INDIANAPOLIS — It seems the subject of marijuana is at a stalemate between the voters of Indiana and their state lawmakers. While most Hoosier lawmakers in the Statehouse still appear unwilling to act to make marijuana legal in some capacity, an overwhelming majority of Hoosiers believe that legal marijuana would not be a problem in Indiana.
Number of influenza deaths in Indiana more than doubles in one week
There have been 24 recorded deaths from flu-related illnesses this season across the state of Indiana — an increase from 11 deaths last week.
wbiw.com
What you need to know to apply for food assistance benefits
INDIANA – Food and nutrition assistance programs help millions of Americans every year. However, finding benefits can be difficult to navigate alone. Benefits.gov can help with your search. Here is some helpful information on programs you may be eligible for:. Get Food Assistance With SNAP. If you need help...
WTHI
Schools prepping students for the "iLearn" assessment
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Schools are paying extra close attention and prepping their students for the next round of testing in April. Redd Howard is one of many students across the state of Indiana who is prepping for his "iLearn" assessment. To prepare for this test, Howard took the...
indiana105.com
Indiana Experiencing ‘Triple Impact’ of Flu, RSV, and COVID-19
Indiana health officials say high levels of flu are significantly impacting hospitals across the state. As of the week ending December 3, 2022, Indiana has recorded 24 influenza deaths this season. The Indiana Department of Health also said the state’s first pediatric flu death of the season was recorded last week and will be reflected on the flu report posted December 16.
Indiana lawmakers to push mental health legislation
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana lawmakers are sharing new details about their plans for mental health legislation this session. A bipartisan group of Indiana lawmakers discussed their ideas at Mental Health America of Indiana’s symposium Friday. They say they believe the timing is right and the support from their colleagues is there to pass mental health legislation. […]
warricknews.com
Richest billionaires in Indiana
Stacker compiled a list of richest billionaires in Indiana using data from Forbes. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
