Light Up a Child’s Life campaign for Make-A-Wish, continues today. Check out the broadcast all day on 104.1 WPXZ and on Facebook. Today they’ll be at Punxsy Pizza with all of the of the profits from the XL—16” pepperoni pizza to be donated to Make-A-Wish. Tomorrow they will be at Laska’s Pizza, then on Thursday they will be visiting local schools.

PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO