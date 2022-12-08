ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punxsutawney, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

explorejeffersonpa.com

IUP Students from Jefferson County Achieve Provost Scholar Recognition

INDIANA, Pa. – Students from Jefferson County have been recognized as Provost Scholars at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Provost Scholar status is achieved when students complete a minimum of 45 semester hours at IUP and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Provost Scholar recognition is given only once during a student’s time of study at IUP.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
wpxz1041fm.com

PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH HEARS WATER DRAINAGE ISSUE

A Punxsutawney resident spoke with the Borough Council about an ongoing water drainage issue on an alley near his home. The Punxsutawney Spirit reports, Joe Ferrara said, “The water extends towards Church Street and sometimes Morrison Avenue, and you can’t walk on it when temps are below freezing making it a public safety issue either way.”
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
WTAJ

T-Mobile in DuBois looks for job seekers with hiring event

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– Job seekers are encouraged to attend an upcoming T-Mobile hiring event in DuBois. The store will be offering on the spot interviews and screening on Thursday, Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Greater DuBois Chamber office at 103 Beaver Drive. Walk-ins are welcome, or an appointment can be […]
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

Solar farm raising concern in Bradford Township

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Solar energy is a way to cut electric costs but in Bradford Township a solar farm is raising concerns with residents. At a recent township meeting, supervisors and residents were surprised to learn of a new solar farm moving into the area. Concerns were expressed during the agenda, such as the […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Vote for your favorite in the Paint the Plow Program

(WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 9 invites the public to vote on 11 plows decorated by high school students in Bedford, Cambria, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties as part of the annual Paint the Plow program. The plow photo that receives the most votes between 12:01 a.m. on Monday, December 12, and […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

PSP Seeks Public’s Help Regarding Hit-and-Run at Punxsy Hospital

YOUNG TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to a hit-and-run earlier this month. According to a release issued by PSP Punxsutawney on Monday, December 12, the crash took place in the Punxsutawney Hospital parking lot, in Young Township, Jefferson County, around 6:20 a.m. on Saturday, December 3.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Unemployment Scam in Washington Township

JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Unemployment Scam in Washington Township. DuBois-based State Police are investigating an incident of theft by deception that occurred at a residence on Wilson Road in Washington Township, Jefferson County. Police say a known victim’s...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
wpxz1041fm.com

LIGHT UP A CHILD’S LIFE CAMPAIGN CONTINUES TODAY

Light Up a Child’s Life campaign for Make-A-Wish, continues today. Check out the broadcast all day on 104.1 WPXZ and on Facebook. Today they’ll be at Punxsy Pizza with all of the of the profits from the XL—16” pepperoni pizza to be donated to Make-A-Wish. Tomorrow they will be at Laska’s Pizza, then on Thursday they will be visiting local schools.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
WTAJ

Pharmacist speaks on nationwide medicine shortage

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–If you were heading out to any pharmacies recently, you might have noticed a bunch of empty shelves. That image is due to the ongoing medicine shortage. Pharmacies across the nation and locally are seeing a limited supply of medicine specifically, children’s cold and flu products. This shortage has been an ongoing issue […]
ALTOONA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland County residents advised to boil water after leak

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) - Approximately 4,500 Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County customers in Hempfield's West Point neighborhood, extending east to the Arnold Palmer Airport, are advised to boil their water after a leak drained lines in the area, the agency said in a press release Saturday morning.A water main break to a line that served the water tower for the neighborhood drained lines, mandating the issuance of a precautionary advisory, the release added.Water has been re-routed, so customers in the affected area should now have water service.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Man Steals Cash From Roommate; Dropped Off At Mall

A man is facing charges for allegedly stealing a roommate’s money in Venango County and bringing it to Butler. State police say 46-year-old Richard McKinney was living at a home in Rockland Township when the homeowner went to work last Thursday. That’s when police say McKinney took $3,000 cash...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

PennDOT updates for December windmill superloads

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers in the Clearfield area to windmill superload movements scheduled in the county on Monday, December 12, and Tuesday, December 13. Route details are: On Monday, tower sections left the Port of Erie at 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Another will follow […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

Trio charged after large fight in parking lot near Altoona bar

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three men are facing charges after they were accused of badly injuring two people in a large fight that started in a bar in Altoona. Jeremy Fornbacher, 29, of Williamsburg, Brandon Smida, 21, of Altoona, and Hunter Learn, 20, of Altoona, were seen on video punching and kicking a man and […]
ALTOONA, PA

