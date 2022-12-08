Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania Punk Rock Event Brings in Hundreds of Toy Donations for ChildrenCassie LeighPatton, PA
This Middle-of-Nowhere Restaurant Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenClearfield, PA
Pennsylvania witness describes low-flying triangle in night skyRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Related
explorejeffersonpa.com
IUP Students from Jefferson County Achieve Provost Scholar Recognition
INDIANA, Pa. – Students from Jefferson County have been recognized as Provost Scholars at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Provost Scholar status is achieved when students complete a minimum of 45 semester hours at IUP and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Provost Scholar recognition is given only once during a student’s time of study at IUP.
wpxz1041fm.com
PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH HEARS WATER DRAINAGE ISSUE
A Punxsutawney resident spoke with the Borough Council about an ongoing water drainage issue on an alley near his home. The Punxsutawney Spirit reports, Joe Ferrara said, “The water extends towards Church Street and sometimes Morrison Avenue, and you can’t walk on it when temps are below freezing making it a public safety issue either way.”
T-Mobile in DuBois looks for job seekers with hiring event
DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– Job seekers are encouraged to attend an upcoming T-Mobile hiring event in DuBois. The store will be offering on the spot interviews and screening on Thursday, Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Greater DuBois Chamber office at 103 Beaver Drive. Walk-ins are welcome, or an appointment can be […]
wtaj.com
Crossroads Pregnancy Center offers resources & assistance for those facing pregnancy decisions
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crossroads Pregnancy Center is a medical pregnancy center that helps those facing pregnancy decisions know and understand all their options. The organization has multiple locations in the Central PA area including Mount Union, Huntingdon, Lewistown, and (a new location) Altoona. The facility offers options counseling,...
Solar farm raising concern in Bradford Township
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Solar energy is a way to cut electric costs but in Bradford Township a solar farm is raising concerns with residents. At a recent township meeting, supervisors and residents were surprised to learn of a new solar farm moving into the area. Concerns were expressed during the agenda, such as the […]
Former Mount Nittany hospital registered nurse accused of diverting, using medication
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A former registered nurse at Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College is accused of diverting and using morphine while on the job, according to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office. From June to July, Elizabeth Buckins, 47, of Hollidaysburg, would record that a certain amount of morphine would be disposed of […]
Vote for your favorite in the Paint the Plow Program
(WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 9 invites the public to vote on 11 plows decorated by high school students in Bedford, Cambria, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties as part of the annual Paint the Plow program. The plow photo that receives the most votes between 12:01 a.m. on Monday, December 12, and […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
PSP Seeks Public’s Help Regarding Hit-and-Run at Punxsy Hospital
YOUNG TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to a hit-and-run earlier this month. According to a release issued by PSP Punxsutawney on Monday, December 12, the crash took place in the Punxsutawney Hospital parking lot, in Young Township, Jefferson County, around 6:20 a.m. on Saturday, December 3.
Penn Highlands surgeons perform over 500 robotic-assisted joint replacements
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Orthopedic surgeons at Penn Highlands Healthcare say they have achieved outstanding results with its robotic-assisted knee and hip replacement surgery. The Mako SmartRobotic surgery has been used by surgeons for the past two years and has performed more than 500 joint replacement surgeries as of this fall. The innovative technology […]
ems1.com
Pa. EMS chief asks 22 municipalities for half-mill property tax increase
PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — EMS responders have long sounded the alarm of a coming crisis in the service, none louder than Doug Dick. A few weeks ago, Dick, chief of Pine Township-based Superior Ambulance, mailed letters requesting that the municipalities it serves direct a half-mill of taxes toward the company.
WJAC TV
Co-Principal in Punxsutawney arrested for 3rd time in 4 months, court documents say
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — A co-principal at Punxsutawney Area High School has been arrested for the third time in the last four months, criminal dockets filed in Jefferson County show. According to the criminal complaints, 45-year-old Paul Hetrick was arrested in September for DUI, was subsequently arrested in...
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Unemployment Scam in Washington Township
JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Unemployment Scam in Washington Township. DuBois-based State Police are investigating an incident of theft by deception that occurred at a residence on Wilson Road in Washington Township, Jefferson County. Police say a known victim’s...
Armstrong County fires 3 public defenders, they sue. County revamps department.
Three Armstrong County public defenders who were fired last month have filed a civil case against the Armstrong County Board of Commissioners in federal court in Pittsburgh. The lawsuit, filed Dec. 2, accused the county commissioners of wrongful discharge, breach of the terms and conditions of employment agreements and multiple violations of the Sunshine Act.
wpxz1041fm.com
LIGHT UP A CHILD’S LIFE CAMPAIGN CONTINUES TODAY
Light Up a Child’s Life campaign for Make-A-Wish, continues today. Check out the broadcast all day on 104.1 WPXZ and on Facebook. Today they’ll be at Punxsy Pizza with all of the of the profits from the XL—16” pepperoni pizza to be donated to Make-A-Wish. Tomorrow they will be at Laska’s Pizza, then on Thursday they will be visiting local schools.
State College man found eating food after breaking into Snappy’s, police report
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A State College man is behind bars after police said he was heavily intoxicated when he was inside a Snappy’s eating food after the store was closed. According to the charges filed, on Saturday, Dec. 10, at about 12:22 a.m. Shawn Cox, 20, managed to enter the convenience store along University […]
Pharmacist speaks on nationwide medicine shortage
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–If you were heading out to any pharmacies recently, you might have noticed a bunch of empty shelves. That image is due to the ongoing medicine shortage. Pharmacies across the nation and locally are seeing a limited supply of medicine specifically, children’s cold and flu products. This shortage has been an ongoing issue […]
Westmoreland County residents advised to boil water after leak
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) - Approximately 4,500 Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County customers in Hempfield's West Point neighborhood, extending east to the Arnold Palmer Airport, are advised to boil their water after a leak drained lines in the area, the agency said in a press release Saturday morning.A water main break to a line that served the water tower for the neighborhood drained lines, mandating the issuance of a precautionary advisory, the release added.Water has been re-routed, so customers in the affected area should now have water service.
butlerradio.com
Man Steals Cash From Roommate; Dropped Off At Mall
A man is facing charges for allegedly stealing a roommate’s money in Venango County and bringing it to Butler. State police say 46-year-old Richard McKinney was living at a home in Rockland Township when the homeowner went to work last Thursday. That’s when police say McKinney took $3,000 cash...
PennDOT updates for December windmill superloads
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers in the Clearfield area to windmill superload movements scheduled in the county on Monday, December 12, and Tuesday, December 13. Route details are: On Monday, tower sections left the Port of Erie at 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Another will follow […]
Trio charged after large fight in parking lot near Altoona bar
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three men are facing charges after they were accused of badly injuring two people in a large fight that started in a bar in Altoona. Jeremy Fornbacher, 29, of Williamsburg, Brandon Smida, 21, of Altoona, and Hunter Learn, 20, of Altoona, were seen on video punching and kicking a man and […]
Comments / 0