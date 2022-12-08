Read full article on original website
explorejeffersonpa.com
15-Year-Old Driver Crashes Pickup
BRADY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 15-year-old boy escaped injury after he crashed a pickup truck along Carson Hill Road early Sunday morning. According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash happened around 2:58 a.m. on Sunday, December 11, on Carson Hill Road (State Route 219), in Brady Township, Clearfield County.
butlerradio.com
Man Steals Cash From Roommate; Dropped Off At Mall
A man is facing charges for allegedly stealing a roommate’s money in Venango County and bringing it to Butler. State police say 46-year-old Richard McKinney was living at a home in Rockland Township when the homeowner went to work last Thursday. That’s when police say McKinney took $3,000 cash...
explore venango
Police Investigating Theft of Firearms, Chainsaw from County Line Road Residence
PINEGROVE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a theft of firearms and a chainsaw from a residence in Pinegrove Township that occurred last month. According to a report by PSP Franklin on Monday, December 12, the incident occurred near County Line Road in Pinegrove Township, Venango County, sometime between 8:00 a.m. on November 12 and 11:00 p.m. on November 18.
Elk County man busted for selling drugs to informant
ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — An Elk County man is behind bars for allegedly selling methamphetamine in large quantities across Elk, Jefferson and Clearfield counties. Drew Curley, 29, faces felony charges for selling crystal meth to a confidential informant (CI) at a Sheetz in May, according to the charges filed by the Elk County District […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Woman Attempting to Buy Puppy Scammed Out of $200
OSCEOLA BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a recent incident in which an area woman was scammed out of $200. According to Clearfield-based State Police, the incident occurred around 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 8, in Osceola Borough, Clearfield County. Police say the victim attempted to purchase a...
explorejeffersonpa.com
PSP Seeks Public’s Help Regarding Hit-and-Run at Punxsy Hospital
YOUNG TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to a hit-and-run earlier this month. According to a release issued by PSP Punxsutawney on Monday, December 12, the crash took place in the Punxsutawney Hospital parking lot, in Young Township, Jefferson County, around 6:20 a.m. on Saturday, December 3.
wdadradio.com
STOVE FIRE IN WHITE TOWNSHIP LEAVES MINIMAL DAMAGE
No one was injured in a structure fire reported this morning in White Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched Indiana Fire Association and Citizens’ Ambulance to a home near the intersection of North 9th Street and Fairman Avenue shortly after 8:30 this morning. Assistant Fire Chief Lee Thompson confirmed the fire stemmed from a stove after something caught fire while one of the occupants was cooking breakfast.
Thief with previous convictions caught in Walmart
State College, Pa. — Theft prevention watched as a woman loaded her purse with items before passing through all sales points without paying. Carrie Confer was stopped by lost prevention by the exit of the Walmart near the 1600 block of Atherton Street. Members of the Patton Township Police Department arrived shortly after the stop on Nov. 23 to place the 45-year-old Confer into custody. Officer Elijah Vardzel discovered Confer...
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Unemployment Scam in Washington Township
JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Unemployment Scam in Washington Township. DuBois-based State Police are investigating an incident of theft by deception that occurred at a residence on Wilson Road in Washington Township, Jefferson County. Police say a known victim’s...
CBS News
Two Altoona residents facing charges over large-scale Walmart thefts
ALTOONA, Pa, (KDKA) - Two Altoona residents are now facing charges in connection with a multi-state Walmart crime spree, CBS affiliate WTAJ reports. Police were called to Walmart on Supercenter Drive in Clearfield, Pa. on Dec. 5 and arrested 37-year-old Tammi Koch. Koch, along with John Setser, 21, were both wanted due to their roles in a series of Walmart thefts that spanned multiple states.
Police: Elk County mother on probation jailed, charged with child endangerment
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Ridgway woman who was on probation is now locked up after police said she tried to run from officers while carelessly holding her child and was also on drugs. Kristin Mertz, 29, endangered her 9-month-old son when she tried to flee police by running down a “very old, narrow” set […]
WJAC TV
Co-Principal in Punxsutawney arrested for 3rd time in 4 months, court documents say
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — A co-principal at Punxsutawney Area High School has been arrested for the third time in the last four months, criminal dockets filed in Jefferson County show. According to the criminal complaints, 45-year-old Paul Hetrick was arrested in September for DUI, was subsequently arrested in...
Trio charged after large fight in parking lot near Altoona bar
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three men are facing charges after they were accused of badly injuring two people in a large fight that started in a bar in Altoona. Jeremy Fornbacher, 29, of Williamsburg, Brandon Smida, 21, of Altoona, and Hunter Learn, 20, of Altoona, were seen on video punching and kicking a man and […]
Altoona man charged after shooting at local bar
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing attempted homicide charges after an argument turned into shots fired at a local bar over the weekend. Police were called Dec. 11 around 3:30 a.m. by a woman who said she was almost shot in the parking lot of the Kettle Inn when she went to […]
wesb.com
Fatal Crash on Minard Run Road
A Bradford man was killed and a woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Minard Run Road Saturday night. According to the Bradford Township Police, 75-year-old Michael J. Longstaff was traveling west when his vehicle went off the berm of the road into a drainage ditch where it struck an embankment.
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: Trial Cancelled for Clearfield Man Accused of Molesting 13-Year-Old Girl
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – The trial for a Clearfield man accused of molesting a 13-year-old girl, allowing kids to drive and leaving a six-year-old alone with a knife, has been cancelled. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Zachary Allen Hess, 36, was scheduled for a two-day...
explore venango
Oil City Man Charged in Cranberry Township Theft Spree
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is facing theft charges after stealing from Tractor Supply in Cranberry Township, then minutes later taking miscellaneous items from the nearby Walmart. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 34-year-old Charles Michael Zimoski in Magisterial District...
One killed in early morning ATV crash in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One person was killed in an all-terrain-vehicle (ATV) accident early Sunday morning in Portage Township, according to Cambria County dispatch. Around 2:23 a.m. an ATV accident occurred along the 200 block of Lumber Drive, near a heavily wooded area. Dispatch said one person was killed in the accident but did […]
wpxz1041fm.com
STATE POLICE INVESTIGATING DOG SHOOTING IN FOREST COUNTY
State Police are investigating the death of a dog that died from a gunshot wound along German Hill Road in Kingsley Township of Forest County. The incident happened on Friday between Midnight and 4:30 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police in Marienville at 814 927 5253.
explorejeffersonpa.com
New Details Emerge on Local Woman Accused of Stealing Over $10K from Brookville Band Booster Club
BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – New details have been released on a local woman who is accused of stealing $10,776.81 from the Brookville Band Booster Club. Brookville Borough Chief of Police Vince Markle met with a representative of the Brookville Band Booster Club (BBBC) on October 3, 2022, regarding discrepancies that she noticed in Carolan K. Bailey’s accounting records for the club’s funds, according to a criminal complaint.
