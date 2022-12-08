ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, PA

explorejeffersonpa.com

15-Year-Old Driver Crashes Pickup

BRADY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 15-year-old boy escaped injury after he crashed a pickup truck along Carson Hill Road early Sunday morning. According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash happened around 2:58 a.m. on Sunday, December 11, on Carson Hill Road (State Route 219), in Brady Township, Clearfield County.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Man Steals Cash From Roommate; Dropped Off At Mall

A man is facing charges for allegedly stealing a roommate’s money in Venango County and bringing it to Butler. State police say 46-year-old Richard McKinney was living at a home in Rockland Township when the homeowner went to work last Thursday. That’s when police say McKinney took $3,000 cash...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Police Investigating Theft of Firearms, Chainsaw from County Line Road Residence

PINEGROVE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a theft of firearms and a chainsaw from a residence in Pinegrove Township that occurred last month. According to a report by PSP Franklin on Monday, December 12, the incident occurred near County Line Road in Pinegrove Township, Venango County, sometime between 8:00 a.m. on November 12 and 11:00 p.m. on November 18.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Elk County man busted for selling drugs to informant

ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — An Elk County man is behind bars for allegedly selling methamphetamine in large quantities across Elk, Jefferson and Clearfield counties. Drew Curley, 29, faces felony charges for selling crystal meth to a confidential informant (CI) at a Sheetz in May, according to the charges filed by the Elk County District […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Woman Attempting to Buy Puppy Scammed Out of $200

OSCEOLA BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a recent incident in which an area woman was scammed out of $200. According to Clearfield-based State Police, the incident occurred around 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 8, in Osceola Borough, Clearfield County. Police say the victim attempted to purchase a...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

PSP Seeks Public’s Help Regarding Hit-and-Run at Punxsy Hospital

YOUNG TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to a hit-and-run earlier this month. According to a release issued by PSP Punxsutawney on Monday, December 12, the crash took place in the Punxsutawney Hospital parking lot, in Young Township, Jefferson County, around 6:20 a.m. on Saturday, December 3.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
wdadradio.com

STOVE FIRE IN WHITE TOWNSHIP LEAVES MINIMAL DAMAGE

No one was injured in a structure fire reported this morning in White Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched Indiana Fire Association and Citizens’ Ambulance to a home near the intersection of North 9th Street and Fairman Avenue shortly after 8:30 this morning. Assistant Fire Chief Lee Thompson confirmed the fire stemmed from a stove after something caught fire while one of the occupants was cooking breakfast.
WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Thief with previous convictions caught in Walmart

State College, Pa. — Theft prevention watched as a woman loaded her purse with items before passing through all sales points without paying. Carrie Confer was stopped by lost prevention by the exit of the Walmart near the 1600 block of Atherton Street. Members of the Patton Township Police Department arrived shortly after the stop on Nov. 23 to place the 45-year-old Confer into custody. Officer Elijah Vardzel discovered Confer...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Unemployment Scam in Washington Township

JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Unemployment Scam in Washington Township. DuBois-based State Police are investigating an incident of theft by deception that occurred at a residence on Wilson Road in Washington Township, Jefferson County. Police say a known victim’s...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
CBS News

Two Altoona residents facing charges over large-scale Walmart thefts

ALTOONA, Pa, (KDKA) - Two Altoona residents are now facing charges in connection with a multi-state Walmart crime spree, CBS affiliate WTAJ reports. Police were called to Walmart on Supercenter Drive in Clearfield, Pa. on Dec. 5 and arrested 37-year-old Tammi Koch. Koch, along with John Setser, 21, were both wanted due to their roles in a series of Walmart thefts that spanned multiple states.
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Trio charged after large fight in parking lot near Altoona bar

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three men are facing charges after they were accused of badly injuring two people in a large fight that started in a bar in Altoona. Jeremy Fornbacher, 29, of Williamsburg, Brandon Smida, 21, of Altoona, and Hunter Learn, 20, of Altoona, were seen on video punching and kicking a man and […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Altoona man charged after shooting at local bar

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing attempted homicide charges after an argument turned into shots fired at a local bar over the weekend. Police were called Dec. 11 around 3:30 a.m. by a woman who said she was almost shot in the parking lot of the Kettle Inn when she went to […]
ALTOONA, PA
wesb.com

Fatal Crash on Minard Run Road

A Bradford man was killed and a woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Minard Run Road Saturday night. According to the Bradford Township Police, 75-year-old Michael J. Longstaff was traveling west when his vehicle went off the berm of the road into a drainage ditch where it struck an embankment.
BRADFORD, PA
explore venango

Oil City Man Charged in Cranberry Township Theft Spree

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is facing theft charges after stealing from Tractor Supply in Cranberry Township, then minutes later taking miscellaneous items from the nearby Walmart. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 34-year-old Charles Michael Zimoski in Magisterial District...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
WTAJ

One killed in early morning ATV crash in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One person was killed in an all-terrain-vehicle (ATV) accident early Sunday morning in Portage Township, according to Cambria County dispatch. Around 2:23 a.m. an ATV accident occurred along the 200 block of Lumber Drive, near a heavily wooded area. Dispatch said one person was killed in the accident but did […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
wpxz1041fm.com

STATE POLICE INVESTIGATING DOG SHOOTING IN FOREST COUNTY

State Police are investigating the death of a dog that died from a gunshot wound along German Hill Road in Kingsley Township of Forest County. The incident happened on Friday between Midnight and 4:30 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police in Marienville at 814 927 5253.
FOREST COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

New Details Emerge on Local Woman Accused of Stealing Over $10K from Brookville Band Booster Club

BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – New details have been released on a local woman who is accused of stealing $10,776.81 from the Brookville Band Booster Club. Brookville Borough Chief of Police Vince Markle met with a representative of the Brookville Band Booster Club (BBBC) on October 3, 2022, regarding discrepancies that she noticed in Carolan K. Bailey’s accounting records for the club’s funds, according to a criminal complaint.
BROOKVILLE, PA

