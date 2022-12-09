Read full article on original website
Karl Anderson To Appear At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom Next Month
Karl Anderson will become the first ever wrestler under contract to WWE to perform at New Japan Pro Wrestling’s biggest event of the year – Wrestle Kingdom. Multiple sources have confirmed that New Japan and WWE have reached an agreement for Anderson to wrestle at the anticipated event on January 4 at the legendary Tokyo Dome.
AEW Rampage Ratings For 12/9/22
Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT pulled in 457,000 total viewers. The show drew a 0.11 rating total in the key 18-49 demographic. Last week the show did 361,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The show last week drew the lowest key demo rating ever, including episodes that aired in different timeslots.
WWE Main Event Results SPOILERS from December 12, 2022
This week’s edition of WWE Main Event was recorded in advance prior to Monday Night RAW as per usual. The following are **SPOILERS** of the results for the two matches that took place according to various reports on Twitter:. Dana Brooke defeated Briana Ray (Kylie Rae) by pinfall. Cedric...
Athena Talks Becoming ROH Women’s Champ, Inspiring Young Wrestlers
Athena became the Ring of Honor Women’s Champion by defeating Mercedes Martinez at this weekend’s ROH: Final Battle pay-per-view event. In the post-show media scrum, Athena spoke on a few different topics. Chief among them were how she’d like to be an inspiration to young wrestlers, and what the title victory meant to her.
Shawn Michaels On Whether There Are Plans For Bron Breakker To Join The WWE Main Roster
At Saturday’s WWE NXT Deadline pay-per-view event, NXT World Champion Bron Breakker retained his title over Apollo Crews in the main event. Speaking on a media call following the show, Shawn Michaels, who oversees NXT creative, commented on if there are plans for Breakker to join WWE’s main roster. He said,
AEW Hires Former VP Of Global Television Production For WWE
The former Vice President of Global Television Production for WWE has been hired by AEW. Michael Mansury, who started with WWE in 2009 and worked for the company for eleven years, resigned in 2020 and went on to work for the Pat McAfee Show, as well as the MMA promotion ONE FC.
Several WWE Superstars In LA For A Video Game Shoot?
Several WWE Superstars, including Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, and The Miz, have been spotted in Los Angeles, CA this week and the speculation is that they’re in the city for a video game shoot, likely WWE 2K. Others in town include Johnny Gargano, Rey and Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea...
Asuka Asks Charlotte Flair When She’ll Be Back Amid Return Rumors
Charlotte Flair is rumored to be returning to WWE TV soon, and Asuka can’t wait to see the former Women’s Champion. Flair has been missing from WWE programming since WrestleMania: Backlash, where she lost the SmackDown Women’s Championship to Ronda Rousey. It has been reported recently that...
Results From WWE Live Event In Charleston, WV: Six-Man Tag Team Match
WWE held a live event on Sunday night from the Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, WV. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. WWE Intercontinental Title Match– Gunther (c) (w/ Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) retains over Shinsuke Nakamura. Karrion Kross & Scarlett defeated Madcap Moss &...
Flip Gordon On Possibly Signing With AEW, WWE, Or NJPW
Flip Gordon is a big fan of the professional wrestling industry these days as there are many options out there. Three of the bigger promotions in the world include WWE, AEW, and New Japan Pro Wrestling. During a recent interview with Dr. Chris Featherst for Sporkskeeda’s UnSKripted podcast, the independent...
MJF Teases That He’ll Be Leaving The Wrestling Business In His 30s
MJF took to Twitter today to hype his AEW World Championship match with Ricky Starks on this Wednesday’s “Winter is Coming” themed episode of Dynamite. In his tweet, the self-proclaimed “Salt of the Earth” continues to tease that he’ll be leaving the wrestling business entirely once he reaches his 30s. He wrote,
Tony Khan Announces ROH TV Will Air On HonorClub, Start Date TBD
AEW President Tony Khan gave an update on where fans will be able to watch ROH TV in the future. He addressed the situation during the post-show media scrum following Saturday’s Final Battle 2022 pay-per-view event. Ring of Honor recently did a “soft launch” of their streaming service, HonorClub....
Backstage Update On William Regal’s Role When He Returns To WWE
William Regal is leaving AEW to make a return to WWE after the new year when his contract with AEW expires. AEW/ROH President Tony Khan addressed Regal’s departure during the ROH Final Battle media scrum, where he noted that Regal asked for the company not to renew his deal so he could return to WWE to be in NXT with his son.
Claudio Castagnoli: ‘The BCC Is Here To Stay’
During the post-ROH Final Battle 2022 media scrum, Claudio Castagnoli briefly commented on William Regal’s plans to part ways with All Elite Wrestling and what his departure means for the Blackpool Combat Club moving forward. He said,. “William Regal is somebody that you never stop learning from. Even with...
Ricky Starks Is Still Interested In A Match With CM Punk
While CM Punk’s future with All Elite Wrestling remains uncertain, AEW wrestler Ricky Starks still has aspirations of facing off against the Straight Edge Superstar down the line. Speaking to DAZN, Mr. “Absolute” himself recalled the time CM Punk mentioned him in his return promo and why he believes...
WWE Monday Night RAW Results For December 12, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Monday Night RAW results for December 12, 2022!. We open up the show with Damage CTRL heading down to the ring, but out of nowhere, Becky Lynch launches an attack on Kai and SKY. She chases them out of the arena with a chair. Alexa Bliss and Bianca Belair then come out.
Hulk Hogan Opens Up On His Friendship With Sean ‘X-Pac’ Waltman
Speaking to Ringside Collectibles, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan opened up on the history between himself and Sean “X-Pac” Waltman. As many of you know, Waltman was part of both the nWo and D-Generation X factions during their peak. Hogan had nothing but kind words for his fellow WWE Hall of Famer, calling Waltman a “really solid friend.” He said,
Jamie Noble Pins Sami Zayn In Final Match
Jamie Noble wrestled in what he says was his final match at last night’s house show in his home state of West Virginia. The current WWE producer teamed with Braun Strowman, Ridge Holland, and Butch to defeat The Bloodline (The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn). Noble scored the pinfall on Zayn.
Kevin Nash On His Heel Character Being Perceived As Real Arrogance
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently took to his “Kliq This” podcast to talk about several professional wrestling topics. During the show, Nash commented on himself being perceived as arrogant for his heel act, people asking about his height, and much more. You can check out some...
Roxanne Perez Wins Women’s Iron Survivor Match At NXT Deadline
The first-ever Iron Survivor match kicked off WWE NXT Deadline, with the women’s Iron Survivor match opening the show. Roxanne Perez won the match and a NXT women’s title shot. Perez scored two falls in the match and then just narrowly avoided pinfall in the final seconds to...
