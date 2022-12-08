Read full article on original website
William Godfrey
MILLPORT, Ala. — William Godfrey, 62, died Dec. 10, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle. No services will be held at this time. Lowndes Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Godfrey was born Dec. 23, 1959, in Shreveport, Louisiana, to the late William H. Godfrey...
Tony Tharp
DAPHNE, Ala. — Tony Tharp, 66, died Dec. 11, 2022, at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home and Crematory of Columbus.
Jon Paul Griffin
COLUMBUS — Jon Paul Griffin, 57, died Dec, 3, 2022, at his residence. A memorial and life celebration will be planned and announced on social media at a later date. Lee-Sykes Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Griffin was born June 19, 1965, in Maryland...
‘Messiah’ to return for 20th year
“The trumpet shall sound” again when Columbus Sings Messiah returns to Annunciation Catholic Church on Dec. 13. The 6 and 8 p.m. performances will be the 20th year in the annual series and the first since 2019. Free tickets are available to all at Annunciation, First Methodist Church and...
Community calendar for the week of 12-11-22
■ Play: Fairview Baptist Church, 127 Airline Rd., Columbus, will host a Christmas drama at 5 p.m. on Sunday. The event is free and open to the public. ■ Christmas with Characters: Christmas with the Characters will be Sunday form 3-5 p.m. at On Main West Point, 26381 East Main St. Have your picture made with Frosty, Snoopy and the Grinch, decorate Christmas cookies, ride a train and make a craft. Tickets $20 per family (2 adults, 3 kids). More info and tickets: visit onmainwestpoint.com.
Starkville, MSU mourn Mike Leach
Mississippi State University head football coach Mike Leach passed away Monday night at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson from heart complications. The 61-year-old was hospitalized Sunday. As news broke Tuesday of the beloved coach’s death, memorials, big and small, began popping up all over Starkville. You...
Deborah Arrington
WEST POINT — Deborah Denice Randle Arrington, 58, died Dec. 3, 2022, at her residence in North Carolina. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Bryan Union Hall in West Point with Rev. Scottie F. Torain officiating. Burial will follow in the Shady Grove Abbott Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services. Carter’s Mortuary Services of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
Emergency protocols are community effort at CMSD
Safety at school comes in many forms, such as preparedness for inclement weather to having a plan in case of an active shooter. Columbus Municipal School District assistant superintendent Craig Chapman attended a safe and orderly schools conference in Oxford at the end of October led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security.
Downtown Columbus Moonlight Madness Sale set for Saturday
The last Saturday before Christmas Eve is only one week away!. Why not make plans to shop local in downtown Columbus during Moonlight Madness? Eight of our fabulous downtown stores will be open from 5 to 10 p.m. on Saturday. There will be door prizes and promotions as well, so you don’t want to miss out.
Education: ‘Phenomenal’ visit to Fairview Elementary highlights school’s initiatives for board
Scenes of space murals and children walking to class greet those entering Fairview Elementary on the east side of Columbus. Principal Monte Johnson has been at the helm since the school year began, and she is set on creating a culture that allows students to thrive. While giving the Columbus Municipal School District board members a tour of the school, she talked about how a clean environment is conducive to learning.
MSU professor emeritus published his second book on Jimmy Carter in September
To visit Stanly Godbold’s basement is to walk into a small library. Books on the mantel over the fireplace, shelf after shelf packed with tomes, mostly history. Some, he’s quick to point out, written by his former students in the history department at Mississippi State University. Over in...
Prep roundup: New Hope soccer teams combine for 16 goals in routs of West Point
NEW HOPE — The New Hope High School soccer teams had no trouble finding the back of the net Monday night against West Point. The Trojans girls posted a 7-0 win, while the boys team won 9-0. For the unbeaten girls (8-0-1), Chelsea Teague led the way with a hat trick. Caleigh Carter, Katie Hayes, Ana Claire Nabors and D’Asia Cockrell each scored a goal.
Chick-fil-A Leadership Academy to encourage community engagement
A local Chick-fil-A franchisee is working with the Columbus-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce and West Lowndes High School to bring a national leadership program to more than 40 students in Lowndes County. Brittany Cofield came to Columbus to operate and manage the Chick-fil-A location on 18th Avenue in February 2021. This...
Peggy Bell
STURGIS — Peggy Oswalt Bell, 81, died Dec. 11, 2022, at the Brooklyn Hall Personal Care Home in Mathiston. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, at Wake Forest Cemetery, with Moultrie Lacey officiating. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Bell was born...
Ammo maker looks to Maxxim Medical building for expansion
A previously unnamed business looking to locate in the former Maxxim Medical building off Yorkville Park Square has made itself known. Boomer Brown, sales director for Apex Ammunition, confirmed to The Dispatch on Friday the New Hope-based shotgun shell manufacturer was negotiating with Columbus and Lowndes County to purchase the building.
The college football community reacts to the death of Mike Leach
Mike Leach passed away Monday night from complications related to a heart condition, Mississippi State announced Tuesday morning. His college coaching career began in 1987 at Cal Poly and spanned more than three decades, as he amassed 158 wins as a head coach and influenced countless other coaches that will carry on his Air Raid legacy.
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach, a college football icon whose impact was felt just as much off the field as on it, died Monday night at a hospital in Jackson. He was 61. Mississippi State announced Tuesday morning that Leach died from complications from a heart...
Our View: MUW takes important step in helping address teacher shortage
Since it was first chartered in 1884, Mississippi University for Women has been a leader in developing teachers. Although MUW now has more than 70 majors and, for the last 40 years, provides educational opportunities to men and women alike, preparing teachers has been an integral part of the dating back to its early years when opportunities for women in the workforce were limited.
Bulldog bullets: Mississippi State men off to best start in nearly 20 years
STARKVILLE — It’s been a while since Mississippi State men’s basketball had this kind of momentum. The Bulldogs (9-0), ranked No. 17 in the nation Monday, haven’t started out this hot since a 13-0 beginning to the 2003-04 season under coach Rick Stansbury. That MSU team...
Despite Mike Leach’s death, Mississippi State will play in Jan. 2 ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Illinois
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach’s death Monday night at age 61 won’t end the Bulldogs’ season. MSU (8-4, 4-4 Southeastern Conference) will still participate in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2 in Tampa, Florida, the school confirmed Tuesday afternoon. The Bulldogs will face...
