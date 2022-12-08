Read full article on original website
Related
petapixel.com
Rare Bird Not Seen for 140 Years Caught on Camera for First Time
The black-naped pheasant-pigeon, a large, ground-dwelling pigeon that only lives on one island, has been documented by scientists for the first time since its 1882 discovery and has been captured on camera for the first time ever. The bird only lives on Fergusson Island, a rugged island in the D’Entrecasteaux...
Here's Why You Can Mysteriously 'See The Ocean' From Landlocked Arizona
"...this looks like we’ve got a view of a beautifully calm ocean."
Scientists finally crack mystery behind Namibia’s strange fairy circles
Strange ‘fairy circles‘ in the grasslands of Namibia have puzzled scientists for nearly five decades, but a new study has shed more light on the baffling phenomenon.Millions of circular patches, each a few metres wide, are found in the coastal desert region of Namib, around 80 to 140km from the Atlantic shoreline.It was thought termites could be responsible for the phenomenon.But a new study, published in the journal Perspectives in Plant Ecology, Evolution and Systematics, suggests the circles could be caused by the grasses themselves adapting to the very limited supply of water.It assessed sporadic rain events in numerous desert...
a-z-animals.com
Discover 12 Modern-Day Animals That Look Like Dinosaurs!
Nowadays, dinosaurs are widely used as animated, fictional characters in books and movies! In reality, these reptiles appeared on Earth between 243 and 233.23 million years ago. After the Triassic-Jurassic extinction event, dinosaurs became the dominant terrestrial vertebrates. If you’re wondering whether there’s a modern-day animal that looks like a...
tryhardguides.com
How to become a Big Games Partner (Pet Simulator X)
Big Games is one of the largest developers for the Roblox platform, which means something like a partner program is quite intriguing. While in the past this gave members some small benefit, it now has been given additional perks which many players are hoping to get! If you want to know what the process of becoming a Big Games Partner is now, we’ll walk you through it in this guide.
tryhardguides.com
5 Letter Words with LUA in Them – Wordle Clue
We have a complete list of 5-letter words with LUA in them to help you get to the finish line and solve that puzzle before it’s too late! Whether you’re working on today’s Wordle, a crossword, or another word game, we always recommend going over any other parts of the puzzle you have figured out to help eliminate possibilities. Let’s get into it!
tryhardguides.com
Airship Knights Codes (December 2022) – Free Diamonds!
Airship Knights is an idle AFK battler game developed by Super Planet for Android and Apple iOS devices. In this mobile role-playing game, you will be collecting different heroes and commanding them against a variety of enemies. Gather up powerful characters, level them up, and equip them with powerful gear that will increase their abilities. See if you can strengthen your team enough to take on other players in some PVP battles!
tryhardguides.com
The Dawning 2022 Recipes for Destiny 2
Destiny 2’s The Dawning 2022 event just launched today! There are several holiday recipes that can only be made during the Dawning, and cooking up recipes and delivering them to the correct NPCs will reward you with Dawning Spirit. This is currency you need to purchase the various cosmetics and rewards that Eva has available. For the Dawning 2022 event, there are 21 recipes that can only be made during the event.
tryhardguides.com
Anime Fighting Tycoon Codes Wiki (December 2022) – Update 1!
Roblox Anime Fighting Tycoon is an experience developed by MisterGuala for the platform. In this game, you will pick one of your favorite anime universes and build up a base with buildings themed on it! As you build up your base, you will earn more money so you can further upgrade your buildings. You can then obtain abilities and fight it out with bosses and take on other players. See if you can become the ultimate warrior and the best tycoon owner in the world!
tryhardguides.com
Sea of Thieves Holiday Events and Rewards
The holiday season is coming to Sea of Thieves, with many events occurring throughout December. Players can gain access to discounted store items like weapons, emotes, and pets, Twitch Drops, and an in-game grog-based Challenge event. Details of the events were obtained from Sea of Thieves’ official post, and we’ve...
tryhardguides.com
Dawning 2022 Event Card Challenges in Destiny 2
Destiny 2’s The Dawning event for 2022 is now available and goes through January 3rd. By completing event challenges, you’ll receive Dawning Spirit, which is a currency you need to purchase the various cosmetics, rewards, and upgrades. So, if you want to earn all that the event has to offer, you’re probably interested in what Dawning upgrades there are!
tryhardguides.com
All Dawning 2022 Ingredients for Destiny 2
Destiny 2’s The Dawning 2022 event just launched today! There are several holiday recipes that can only be made during the Dawning, and cooking up recipes and delivering them to the correct NPCs will reward you with Dawning Spirit. This is currency you need to purchase the various cosmetics and rewards that Eva has available. For the Dawning 2022 event, there are many ingredients that only drop during this special event that ends January 3rd, 2023.
tryhardguides.com
LA Times Crossword December 13 2022 Answers (12/13/22)
Each day, the LA Times releases a free daily crossword and doesn’t require a subscription to the publication in order to play. It is also optimized to be mobile-friendly for crossword solving on the go. This post shares all of the answers to the LA Times Crossword published December 13 2022.
LOOK: Deep-Sea Fish Discovered Over 3 Miles Under the Sea Will Give You Nightmares
A team of Australian scientists made discovered new deep-sea fish when they ventured into unknown territory underwater. The researchers used cameras to explore the frigid sea bottom under enormous pressure, down to 3.6 miles deep. Of course, this is deeper than scuba divers and submarines can go. Dianne Bray, Senior...
puravidamoms.com
Best Places to See Monkeys in Costa Rica
This post may include affiliate links. As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Just after we were married, my Costa Rican husband and I were in Tamarindo with my mother-in-law and my parents. We were sitting out on the patio enjoying a cold Imperial when we suddenly heard the cries of the famous howler monkey. My husband right then decided he would make sure my dad saw the monkey before it got dark.
tryhardguides.com
High on Life Review – An overdose of entertainment
High on Life is the newest title released by Squanch Games, co-creator of Rick and Morty Justin Roiland’s game development company. Trover Saves the Universe gave the world a taste of what Squanch Games had to offer, but High on Life is the company’s prowess on full display.
ScienceBlog.com
Traveling with friends helps even mixed-up butterflies find their way
Some of us live and die by our phone’s GPS. But if we can’t get a signal or lose battery power, we get lost on our way to the grocery store. Yet animals can find their way across vast distances with amazing accuracy. Take monarch butterflies, for example....
earth.com
New Daspletosaurus sheds light on dinosaur evolution
Although fossils of tyrannosaurids – the family of dinosaurs including the famous Tyrannosaurus Rex – have been discovered across North America and Asia since over a century, many details of their evolutionary history remain unclear. Since the 1990s, a significant amount of scientific debate has surrounded Daspletosaurus, a massive tyrannosaurid known from Montana and Alberta, which many researchers argued was the ancestor of T. Rex.
tryhardguides.com
Binary Haze announces Redemption Reapers SLG for 2023
Redemption Reapers, an upcoming simulation life game set in a dark fantasy world, has just been revealed from Binary Haze Interactive and Adglobe. It will be available on Steam, PlayStation 4, and the Nintendo Switch. A release window was announced today for February 2023, though a concrete date was not confirmed. You can watch today’s full trailer on Binary Haze’s YouTube channel here:
WATCH: Flying Fish Defies the Laws of Physics in Wild Clip
For most fish, a flight through the air means they’re about to become lunch for an eagle or heron. Not for flying fish, though – well, not always, anyway. Though they can fall victim to birds of prey, they’re also more than capable of flying all on their own.
Comments / 0