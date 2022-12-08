Read full article on original website
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2026
Following their respective stock splits, these companies look cheaper than ever.
The stock market just flashed an extremely rare signal that has a solid track record for strong gains ahead, Fundstrat says
An extremely rare signal flashed in the stock market on Tuesday, suggesting big gains ahead. That's according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee, who highlighted a surge in the put-to-call ratio despite a jump in the S&P 500. Since 1997, there have been only three instances when the put-to-call ratio surged above...
Motley Fool
3 Unstoppable Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks to Buy in December
Berkshire Hathaway's oil sector investments have paid off. Kraft Heinz can provide a tasty dividend thanks to its portfolio of well-known international brands.
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2022 Ends
The passive income that dividend stocks generate can add up to a lot of money in the long run. The best income stocks are those where management is committed to increasing the payout regularly, and where the dividends are backed by cash-flow growth.
NASDAQ
SUB: Large Inflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (Symbol: SUB) where we have detected an approximate $303.0 million dollar inflow -- that's a 3.1% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 95,000,000 to 97,900,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of SUB, versus its 200 day moving average:
msn.com
10 Dividend Aristocrat stocks expected by analysts to rise up to 54% in 2023
Stocks of companies that raise dividends consistently have outperformed during this year’s bear market. Below is a screen showing which stocks are analysts’ favorites for next year among an expanded list of Dividend Aristocrats. That’s followed by a list of Aristocrats with the highest dividend yields. First,...
NASDAQ
Is WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend ETF (DES) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Launched on 06/16/2006, the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend ETF (DES) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Value category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed...
NASDAQ
Are Construction Stocks Lagging EMCOR Group (EME) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Emcor Group (EME) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Emcor Group is one...
3 Stocks That Are Fantastic Deals Right Now
Generating strong operating cash flows, these businesses may be trading at a major discount to their long-term potential.
NASDAQ
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Petrobras (PBR) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this oil and gas company have returned -7.4% over the past month versus...
NASDAQ
Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About Costco (COST): Should You Buy?
When deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock, investors often rely on analyst recommendations. Media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts often influence a stock's price, but are they really important?.
Motley Fool
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
Coca-Cola deserves its reputation as one of the best dividend stocks. Costco sometimes issues a special dividend that makes its dividend stand out. Home Depot continues to increase sales and profits despite the tough economy.
NASDAQ
Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 13, 2022 : CNM, PLAB
The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/13/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. Core & Main, Inc. (CNM)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.60. This value represents a 7.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CNM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 67.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CNM is 10.66 vs. an industry ratio of 22.90.
NASDAQ
Fast-paced Momentum Stock Olympic Steel (ZEUS) Is Still Trading at a Bargain
Momentum investing is essentially an exception to the idea of "buying low and selling high." Investors following this style of investing are usually not interested in betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time.
NASDAQ
Arrow Electronics (ARW) is a Top-Ranked Value Stock: Should You Buy?
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals.
NASDAQ
Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Chico's FAS (CHS) This Year?
Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Chico's FAS (CHS) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.
NASDAQ
American Assets Trust (AAT) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could...
NASDAQ
Wall Street Analysts Look Bullish on Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD): Should You Buy?
When deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock, investors often rely on analyst recommendations. Media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts often influence a stock's price, but are they really important?.
NASDAQ
Why Salesforce Stock Was a Winner on Monday
Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) shareholders were a cautiously optimistic lot on Monday, after news broke of a major competitor to their company possibly retreating from a simmering regulatory dispute. As a result, Salesforce stock closed the day 1.5% higher, more or less matching the S&P 500 index's gain. So what. That...
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 7th
ABST - Free Report) is engaged in the business of providing firmware-persistent endpoint security and management solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.6 downward over the last 60 days. Amryt Pharma (. AMYT - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and...
