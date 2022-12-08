ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wuwm.com

The economic possibilities for Milwaukee's downtown Iron District

A new men’s soccer league is coming to Milwaukee and is expected to be housed in the Iron District — a new development that will be located at 10th and North James Lovell streets. The proposed area would have an outdoor soccer stadium, a hotel and potentially two arts venues.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wuwm.com

Monthly with Mosley: Mosley's favorite things to give

For this holiday season, Judge Derek Mosley has compiled a list of his favorite things to give, a nod to Oprah William's gift giveaway presentations. He calls it Mosley's favorite things and this year's list is comprised of gifting experiences as opposed to physical, tangible gifts. Here are this month's...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy